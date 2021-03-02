U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,889.23
    -12.59 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,512.73
    -22.78 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,463.19
    -125.64 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.37
    -32.95 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.94
    +0.30 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.70
    +9.70 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    26.74
    +0.06 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2082
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4090
    -0.0370 (-2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3968
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7190
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,704.56
    -1,557.25 (-3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    956.70
    -29.95 (-3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,613.75
    +25.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Government policies, economics creating market for carbon capture: Exxon CEO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Darren Woods, Chairman & CEO, Exxon Mobil Corporation attends a news conference at the NYSE
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Improving economics and government policies are creating opportunities for carbon capture and storage, Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Darren Woods said at an energy conference on Tuesday.

Exxon, under pressure from activist investors who want the company to develop more ambitious plans for energy transition, recently launched a Low Carbon Solutions business to focus on carbon capture and storage.

The largest U.S. oil producer also plans to boost investment in new technologies related to hydrogen, but that remains expensive, Woods said at IHS Markit's CERAWeek virtual conference.

Developing a market price on carbon will be important in making sure "we use market forces to reduce" emissions, said Woods, who anticipates global growth for natural gas in industrial operations and electric generation.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Be Tempted To ‘Sell’ Roche Holdings AG (RHHBY) Stock

    Brown Capital Management International Equity Fund recently released its Q4 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the indexes that represent international equities rose: the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index increased 17.08%; the MSCI World ex USA Index went up 15.91%; and the MSCI EAFE […]

  • Merkel Urges Lockdown Easing as She Gives In to Public Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was necessary to cautiously relax Germany’s anti-virus restrictions despite a stubbornly high infection rate, as she acknowledged that people are getting tired after a four-months long lockdown.“I also think that easing is necessary,” the German leader said in a video call with lawmakers from her conservative bloc on Tuesday, in which she explained her plan to extend most of the country’s lockdown measures until March 28 while also allowing an easing of some restrictions.Merkel warned that the virus mutations now make up 50% of infections and that those strains will soon be dominant in Germany. But she said she understands the political pressure to relax the rules, which is why she proposed a four-step easing strategy accompanied by widespread testing.The chancellor and the premiers of Germany’s 16 states will hold talks on Wednesday to discuss the next moves in the country’s efforts to combat the pandemic. Measures like shuttering non-essential stores, gyms and restaurants will be prolonged, while restrictions on private meetings between households will be eased, the chancellery’s draft paper from late Monday showed.Merkel has come under growing pressure to lay out a path to lifting the country’s lockdown. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier were the latest senior officials to call for a quicker reopening of Europe’s largest economy. Both have backed proposals to move away from a reliance on using the seven-day incidence rate to manage Germany’s pandemic and focus on ramping up testing.Free tests will be offered to Germans on a large scale from April, with schools and daycare centers being prioritized, Merkel said in the video call. Businesses will also be offered free tests for their employees and the costs of those measures will be close to 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) for April, May and June.The number of available vaccine doses will pick up in the second quarter, so that by July enough people will be vaccinated and testing will become less important, Merkel said.As part of the gradual easing plan to be agreed on Wednesday, officials want to allow beginning March 8 private gatherings of two households with a maximum of five people. Book stores as well as flower and gardening shops would also be allowed to reopen if they adhere to strict hygiene and distancing rules.Non-essential shops could resume business on a regional basis once the seven-day incidence rate falls below 35 new cases per 100,000 people and stays there. The nationwide incidence rate edged down to 65.4 on Tuesday but has been stuck around that level for about two weeks, according to the RKI public health institute.Tobias Hans, premier of the western state of Saarland and a member of Merkel’s Christian Democratic party, warned Tuesday that Germany is already in a “third wave” of the pandemic and said the lockdown should remain “restrictive.”“Because the vaccination curve is rising so slowly, we also have to keep the curve of new infections flat,” Hans told Spiegel magazine.(Releads with comments from Merkel in her caucus)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • We are following three market rotations in 2021: Hennion & Walsh CIO

    Kevin Mahn, Hennion & Walsh CIO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest market action.

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy As Commercial Service To Start Later?

    Virgin Galactic has set a new test date for its SpaceShipTwo space plane after a December attempt was cut short. Is SPCE stock a buy?

  • American manufacturing is roaring back: Morning Brief

    In Tuesday’s Morning Brief, Myles Udland writes about surge in U.S. manufacturing sector and the road of recovery from the impacts of COVID-19. Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Myles Udland, and Brian Sozzi break it down.

  • U.S. shale output won't return to pre-pandemic levels: Occidental CEO

    The oil industry is recovering from a collapse in demand triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, but U.S. shale production will not recover to levels seen before the pandemic, Occidental Petroleum Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Tuesday. "The severe drop in activity in the U.S. along with the high decline rates of shale and the pressure from investment community to maintain discipline instead of growth means in my view that shale will not get back to where it was in the U.S.”

  • Zoom quarterly sales surge 369% as work-from-home extends into early 2021

    Zoom Video Communications reported earnings after market close on Monday.

  • Coronavirus update: Merck to produce J&J vaccines; CDC launches vaccine finder

    Merck (MRK) is stepping up to help Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) produce its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized last weekend.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Gives up Early Gains

    The British pound initially rallied during the course of the trading session on Monday but then gave back the gains to show signs of weakness.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Suze Orman says there's a retirement crisis — here's what you can do about it

    The personal-finance superstar doesn’t want you running out of coin in your golden years.

  • American manufacturing is roaring back: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

  • The 7 worst things people do with their stimulus checks

    Americans could get $1,400 more from Uncle Sam — and many won't know what to do with it.

  • As usual, Warren Buffett's letter was full of advice — here's how to apply it

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • Bitcoin Options Traders Are Taking Bullish Bets on $75K and Higher By Summer

    Institutions are loading up on bull call spreads in anticipation of a continued bitcoin price rally.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, tells the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • China overtakes US to host most dollar billionaires as 2020 stock market rally defied Covid-19 and minted wealth at a record pace

    One in every two newly minted dollar-denominated billionaires last year were in China, the first country to exit from a nationwide pandemic lockdown and the only major economy to have expanded last year, according to a list by Hurun Report. China surpassed the United States last year to become the first country with more than 1,000 dollar-denominated tycoons, with 1,058 billionaires last year compared with 696 in the US, according to the latest Hurun Global Rich List 2021. Of the 610 newly minted tycoons globally, 318 were in China, compared with 95 in the US based on January 15 valuations, Hurun said. "The world has never seen this much wealth created in just one year, much more than expected for a year so badly disrupted by Covid-19," said Rupert Hoogewerf, chief research and chairman of Hurun Report. "A stock markets boom, driven partly by quantitative easing, and flurry of new listings have minted eight new dollar billionaires a week for the past year." Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. The richest individuals on the planet became collectively richer in 2020 while the world was mired in unprecedented economic slumps caused by the worst public health crisis in decades, with the collective wealth of the 0.01 per cent swelling by 32 per cent to US$14.7 trillion. Their ranks also grew to encompass 3,228 known billionaires across 2,402 companies in 68 countries, according to the report. Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters alt=Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters China had six of the world's top 10 cities with the highest concentration of billionaires, with Beijing at the top of the ranking for the sixth consecutive year as home to 145 of the ultra rich. Shanghai was in second place with 113 billionaires, edging out New York with 112. Hong Kong was in fifth place with 82 billionaires, behind Shenzhen's 105. Elon Musk was the world's wealthiest centibillionaire, as the 622 per cent surge in Tesla's stock price in 2020 bolstered his fortunes to an estimated US$197 billion, more than Amazon.com's founder Jeff Bezos at US$189 billion. Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters alt=Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters Zhong Shanshan, founder and chairman of the water bottler Nongfu Spring, was one of the newest members of the multibillionaires' club, with US$85 billion in estimated wealth in seventh place. His bottled water company's initial public offering (IPO) was one of the Hong Kong's hottest stock sales, locking up a record HK$677 billion (US$87 billion) in capital, about a third of the city's cash in circulation, in subscriptions by enthusiastic retail investors. Zhong, based in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou, was Asia's new richest person, booting Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries off his spot with US$83 billion, Hurun said. "Asia has, for the first time in perhaps hundreds of years, more billionaires than the rest of the world combined," said Hoogewerf. "Wealth creation is moving to Asia." Ma Huateng, also known as Pony, was the world's 14th-wealthiest billionaire, with his rank rising by eight spots as the net worth of the founder and chief executive of Tencent Holdings rose 70 per cent to US$74 billion. The family of Jack Ma, whose Alibaba Group Holding owns this newspaper, fell four notches to 25th spot with their wealth growing 22 per cent to US$55 billion. (Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang alt=(Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang Wealth creation was helped by the boom in global equity markets, led by Nasdaq's 44 per cent increase and a 35 per cent gain in the Shenzhen stock market. India and Japan rose by over 20 per cent, the report said. The US dollar depreciated 7 per cent against the yuan and weakened by 9 per cent against the euro, it added. Only three Hong Kong billionaires made it to the top 50 in China, as Old Money fortunes by the tycoons Lee Shau-kee of Henderson Land Development, Li Ka-shing of the Cheung Kong Group and Henry Chen of New World Development were dwarfed by their mainland counterparts. Electric vehicles (EVs), e-commerce, blockchain and biotechnology were the fastest growing industries in the past year, the report revealed. The list saw billionaires whose wealth were amassed from EVs more than tripling their fortunes, with the fastest wealth creator being Li Bin of EV maker NIO, up 10-fold to US$10 billion. E-commerce platform Pinduoduo's founder Colin Huang Zheng was propelled into the top 20, with his estimated wealth surging 286 per cent to US$69 billion, Hurun said. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Cathie Wood’s Main ETF Roars Back With Near-Record Inflow

    (Bloomberg) -- Even the worst performance in almost a year is doing little to diminish demand for Cathie Wood’s brand.The ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK), the main fund at Wood’s Ark Investment Management, notched its second-biggest inflow ever on Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The $464 million injection came on the heels of a four-day rout that had sent the exchange-traded fund down more than 15%, showing the willingness of investors to buy the dip.Spooked by rising bond yields, traders punished the pricier parts of the equity market last week, including many of ARKK’s top holdings, like electric carmaker Tesla Inc. But the pain has proved fleeting and ARKK posted its best day in nearly two months on Monday as stocks rallied across the board.The “rebound in equities and especially technology stocks were a delightful surprise to Ark Innovation ETF,” Saxo Bank’s Chief Investment Officer Steen Jakobsen wrote in a note. Jakobsen cautions though that the “Tesla-Bitcoin-Ark risk cluster could still induce volatility in equities.”Wood’s rough week at one point trimmed assets in ARKK, which returned 149% in 2020, by some $5 billion. While considerable, that remains a fraction of the firm’s ETF assets under management, which last month climbed to more than $60 billion.The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) also had an inflow on Friday, adding $64 million. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) saw a small outflow.In spite of Monday’s rebound, bearish bets continue to mount against ARKK. The percentage of shares sold short in the fund has reached a record of almost 5%, according to IHS Markit data.The ETF was down as 0.6% as of 11:19 a.m. in New York on Tuesday. It’s up 9.8% this year.(Updates ETF price in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

    Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma has lost the title of China's richest man, a list published on Tuesday showed, as his peers prospered while his empire was put under heavy scrutiny by Chinese regulators. Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019 but now trail in fourth place behind bottled water maker Nongfu Spring's Zhong Shanshan, Tencent Holding's Pony Ma and e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo's Collin Huang, the latest list showed.

  • Hertz set to ride out of bankruptcy with $4.2 billion from investment firms

    Under the proposed investment, Knighthead Capital Management LLC and Certares Opportunities LLC will buy up to 100% of Hertz's shares, with the funds expected to finance its U.S. vehicle fleet and slash corporate debt. Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection in May after its business was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic and talks with creditors failed to result in much-needed relief. The company said on Tuesday it filed a proposed plan of reorganization with the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware, which is expected to approve the terms of the proposed investment at a hearing on April 16.