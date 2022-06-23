U.S. markets open in 8 hours 18 minutes

Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Purchase and Leaseback of a Second Airbus A320neo with SKY Express

Griffin Global Asset Management
·2 min read
Griffin Global Asset Management
Griffin Global Asset Management

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management (“Griffin”) is pleased to announce the purchase and leaseback of their second Airbus A320neo with SKY Express. The aircraft, which delivered in May, entered service for SKY Express last week following a short post-delivery modification.

“We are very pleased to expand our relationship with SKY Express by adding a second Airbus A320neo to their fleet via a sale and leaseback. They continue to build a successful airline and we are excited to support that growth in the coming years,” said Michael Lombardi, Vice President of Marketing at Griffin.

As Mrs. Vassiliki Christidi, General Manager of IOGR Group noted, “The delivery of the second Airbus A320neo further strengthens our strategic partnership with Griffin Global Asset Management. We greatly appreciate their trust and commitment in helping us grow SKY Express.”

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin’s team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com.

About SKY express

SKY express, member of ERA is the fastest-growing Greek airline, which is redefining the landscape of aviation in Europe. Apart from operating the largest network in Greece (34 in total, including many public-service operating routes), now covers multiple destinations in Europe (Greece, Cyprus, Belgium, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Romania, Netherlands, Estonia, Portugal, Armenia, Poland) and keeps growing. Moreover, it has brokered significant interline agreements with global airlines such as Air Transat, Air France, KLM, Qatar Airways, American Airlines, Middle East Airlines, Cyprus Airways, Condor, El Al, Transavia, easyJet and Delta. Τhe last two years, SKY express modernized its fleet with the acquisition of brand-new Airbus A320neo (x8) and ATR 72-600 (x6), making one of the largest investments in the world in the field of aviation in an unprecedentedly challenging period. With its new aircraft, SKY express operating the youngest and greenest fleet in Greece and one of the most environmentally friendly fleets all over Europe.

W: www.skyexpress.com

FB: https://www.facebook.com/SKYexpressAirlinesGreece 
IG: https://www.instagram.com/skyexpressgreece/ 
LI: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sky-express-airlines/ 
YT: https://www.youtube.com/c/SKYexpressAirlineGreece

Press Inquiries

Lauren Groom
lgroom@griffingam.com



