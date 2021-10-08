The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SLQT, ANVS and HYZN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Selectquote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Investors Affected: February 8, 2021 - May 11, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Selectquote, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/selectquote-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20248&from=1.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Investors Affected: May 21, 2021 - July 28, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Annovis Bio, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Annovis's ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration, did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=20248&from=1.

Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Investors Affected: February 9, 2021 - September 27, 2021

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Hyzon Motors Inc f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/hyzon-motors-inc-f-k-a-decarbonization-plus-acquisition-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=20248&from=1.

