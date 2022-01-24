Growlers Market is expected to reach US$ 635.1 Million by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Growlers Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sales of growlers market are estimated to reach US$ 541 Mn in the year 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 635.1 Mn till the year 2028, over the forecasted period the sales at the global level is anticipated to witness the growth of 2.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the growlers market in its published report, titled “Global Growlers Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2022–2028.” In terms of revenue, the global Growlers Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% during the 2022-2028, owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Market Size 2022 US$ 541.4 Mn Market Size 2028 US$ 635.1 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2028) 2.7% Top 3 Countries Market Share 2022 42%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2648

Beer Consumption Patterns Are Evolving, Dictating Demand Growth of Growlers

Top alcohol markets such as the US have been moving towards premium beer in recent years, with similar adoption in high-growth emerging markets. For instance, the penetration of premium beer brands has increased 3-4% above valued and mainstream brands, which has impacted the growlers market positively. Simultaneously, the number of independent microbreweries in the US, Germany, and other major economies is also increasing, which is another factor driving the growlers market.

However, markets such as Australia and other Oceanic countries, have witnessed a decline in sales of beer, mostly due to changes in consumption pattern and shift in consumer preference towards other alcoholic beverages. Despite the tough competition faced by beer from different alcoholic beverages, the rise in beer consumption in developing economies such as South Africa, Mexico, and India, is expected to drive the growth of the growlers market during the forecast period.

Story continues

The primary factors driving the growth of growlers market is the changing consumer demand to experience a large variety of taste and flavors. Moreover, governments in various countries (Oregon being one of the pioneers) are promoting the use of growlers to promote safe storage of alcoholic beverages.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2648

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value and 000’ Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, GCC Countries, India, China, Australia Key Segments Covered Material, Capacity, Application, and Region Key Companies Profiled Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Craft Beer Trending More in Developing Economies

The beer market in emerging economies is largely taken over by the craft beer manufacturers. China is the largest market for beer by volume, accounting for a quarter of the total market share. Therefore, providing an impetus to the growlers market. The consumer trend in China and India is shifting from mass industrial beers to more refined craft beers, which propels the growlers market in the region. The demand for growlers in China and India has significantly increased over the last few years, with both, the rise of local craft breweries and the arrival of a growing number of foreign brands.

Non-glass Growlers Highly Recommended, Growler Sales to Face Challenge from Growing Popularity of Crowlers

FMI’s analysis suggests that developed economies tend to create short-term demand and growlers have emerged as an effective packaging solution to cater to this demand. Their reusability makes them ideal for beer packaging and also helps save packaging costs. However, the beer packaged in clear glass growlers is always probable to lose its flavor. The use of dark glass growlers, ceramic growlers, and stainless steel growlers is thus recommended for long-time storage.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2648

Breweries spend millions of dollars on their beer packaging lines to ensure low oxygen levels and freshness of beer for a longer period of time. However, beer goes flat within 24-28 hours of opening the growler, irrespective of the type of growler it is stored in. This may lead to a decline in growler production in the near future. Promising growth in the popularity of crowlers as a superior, more convenient alternative to growlers will reportedly hamper the sales of latter in coming years.

Global Vendor Landscape Remains Highly Fragmented in Growlers Market

Key manufacturers in the global growlers market profiled in this report include– William Croxson & Sons Limited, DrinkTanks Corporation, Alpha Packaging Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Klean Kanteen, Inc., Novio Packaging B.V., Berlin Packaging, LLC, MJS Packaging, Inc., Saxco International, LLC, Boelter Companies, Zenan Glass, Hydro Flask, Global Glass Solutions, GrowlersWerks, Inc., Portland Growlers Co., and ORANGE Vessel Co.

While leading manufacturers in the growlers market are focusing on organic expansion strategies, Alpha Packaging has been one of the prominent players strategizing on growler manufacturing capacity expansion. The company has well-established eight production facilities across the US to attain large scale of production capacity and to be strategically near its core customers.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2648

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging Domain

Straw Papers Market - Newly released data from straw papers market analysis shows that global market demand for straw papers is estimated to register a CAGR of ~5.7% during the forecasted period and reach thousands of tonnes by 2031.

NCR Laser Paper Market - According to the latest report published by Future Market Insights, the rising demand for carbon-free sheets of paper across the regions is resulting in a significant rise in demand for NCR laser paper in all parts of the world.

Baking Paper Market - According to the latest report published by Future Market Insights, the demand for baking papers is anticipated to grow by the increased consumption of bakery & confectionery items across the globe.

Large Character Printers Market - According to the future growth projections the global large character printers market is anticipated to register growth at 6%-6.5% CAGR over the forecasted period between 2021 and 2031. Sales of large character printers are estimated to reach millions of units, due to the high demand for large-sized printing solutions.

NCR Printers Market - According to the latest report published by Future Market Insights, demand for NCR Printing Machines is anticipated to grow at 7%-7.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, high demand for high-speed printing devices and solutions among major end-users is expected to fuel the demand for NCR printers.

Syringe Labels Market - As per the latest industry survey conducted by Future Market Insights, the demand for syringe labels is expected to witness growth at 10%-11% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, due to the exponential rise in demand for pharmaceutical supplies, including syringes.

Disposable Curd Cups Market - The overall disposable curd cups market is forecasted to expand at a value compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~6.0% from 2021-2031 and reach millions of units by 2031.

Prescription Bottles Market - The overall prescription bottles market is forecasted to expand at a value compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~6.0% from 2021-2031 and reach millions of units by 2031.

Single Colour Pad Printing Machines Market - The overall single colour pad printing machines market is forecasted to expand at a value compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~6.0% from 2021-2031 and reach millions of units by 2031.

Thermoform Cups Market - The overall thermoform cups market is forecasted to expand at a value compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~5.5% from 2021-2031 and reach millions of units by 2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/growlers-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/growlers-market



