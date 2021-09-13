U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,457.46
    -1.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,785.54
    +177.82 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,076.91
    -38.59 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.37
    +10.83 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    +0.79 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.00
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.17 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    -0.0170 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3830
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0100
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,716.68
    -1,161.76 (-2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,139.97
    -2.92 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages HyreCar (HYRE) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Class Action

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: May 14, 2021 - Aug. 10, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 26, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/HYRE
Contact An Attorney Now: HYRE@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants falsely touted HyreCar’s competitive advantage with its “unique” commercial automobile insurance policy. Defendants also deceptively claimed the company’s insurance program “enables us to keep insurance costs and liability low” and that its insurance reserves were accurate. In addition, Defendants told investors the company tested then enacted “price enhancements,” that they claimed would drive significant net revenue and gross margin improvements through 2021 to achieve the company’s near-term gross margin goal of 45-50%.

In reality, Defendants had (1) materially understated HyreCar’s insurance reserves, (2) systematically did not pay valid insurance claims incurred before the Class Period, (3) incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administrator, and (4) did not appropriately price risk in its insurance products and, as a result, experienced elevated claims.

The truth emerged on Aug. 10, 2021, when HyreCar reported deeply disappointing Q2 2021 net losses of $9.3mm compared to net losses of $3.8mm in the prior year period and a gross profit margin of just 24%, nowhere near the 45-50% near-term goal. The company blamed these results on additional insurance claims of $2.8mm and incidental payments incurred before March 31, 2021 in excess of the reserves and accruals. The new CFO called the 45-50% margin goal a “shoot for the sky” and sharply trimmed it.

On this news, the price of HyreCar stock fell nearly 50% in a single day to close at $9.85 per share on Aug. 11, 2021, on abnormally high volume.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving HyreCar misrepresented the adequacy of its insurance reserves,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in HyreCar and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding HyreCar should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email HYRE@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Recommended Stories

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Chinese tech stocks seeing declines across the board — here’s why

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest regulatory concerns facing Chinese tech stocks, as well as recent comments on the country's electric vehicle makers.&nbsp;

  • What to expect from Apple's event this week

    Bob O’Donnell, President and Chief Analyst TECHnalysis Research LLC, talks what to expect at Apple's big event tomorrow.

  • Why Dynavax Technologies Stock Is Sinking Today

    A lost supply agreement for a partner's COVID-19 vaccine is hurting the biotech's shares today.

  • ‘China is going back to a policy of total control’: Wolfpack Research Founde

    Dan David, Founder & CIO at Wolfpack Research,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on Chinese stocks amid China’s continued crackdowns.

  • Why Safe Bulkers Stock Just Popped 12.5%

    Dry bulk shipper Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) is up 12.5% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT Monday. Last week, I commented that a remarkable rise in the share price of dry bulk shipping company Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) looked ill-advised in light of the recent steep drop in shipping prices for dry bulk cargo including coal, grain, iron ore, and similar ocean-going freight. It would be ill-advised, that is, unless "dry bulk shipping prices ... resume rising soon."

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • Why Is Affirm Plunging on Monday?

    The stock market was having a so-so day on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly higher and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes lower by less than 1% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT. In fact, the only major news item specific to Affirm is an analyst increasing its price target. A couple of weeks ago, Affirm jumped more than 40% in a day when it announced a partnership with Amazon, and the stock soared again last week after better-than-expected earnings from the fintech company.

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.

  • When it pays to do a Roth conversion — and when it doesn’t

    The objection traces to what’s known as the “Widow Tax Hit,” because of which you should undertake a Roth conversion. The Widow Tax Hit refers to the higher tax rate that a widow may have to pay after her husband passes. This is more properly referred to as the “Surviving Spouse Tax Hit,” of course.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Monday

    The stock's drop, followed by a partial recovery, seems to coincide with pricing trends of other growth stocks on Monday. Many growth stocks like Tesla are down several percentage points or more. Pressure on growth stocks extends negative trends from last week, when the S&P 500 suffered its most significant losing streak since February, with many growth stocks getting hit harder than the overall market.

  • Crescent Point Increases Fourth Quarter Dividend and Announces Preliminary 2022 Outlook

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) has approved an increase to the Company's quarterly dividend as a result of significant progress made on improving its balance sheet strength and sustainability. Crescent Point is also pleased to announce its preliminary 2022 budget, which is expected to generate significant excess cash flow that leads to additional balance sheet strength and the opportunity to create further shareholder value.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

    You don't need a giant pile of cash to generate a healthy return from this trio of growth, value, and income stocks.

  • AMC must ‘dramatically’ change for it to stay in business: asset manager

    Changebridge Capital runs two active ESG ETFs and is shorting AMC and Gamestop in its Long / Short ETF. Ross Klein, Founder and CIO Changebridge Capital, joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the market action and outlook for the companies.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best value dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing, the investment strategy pioneered by American economist Benjamin Graham, and religiously […]

  • ‘I just don’t trust my sister’: How do I gift money to my nieces without their mother having access to it?

    ‘She has a history of spending recklessly. I'm also concerned that if we fight again, she might tell them, when they are ready to take over their finances, that the money came from her or someone else.’

  • 17 Defensive Steps For Avoiding Possible Biden Tax Increases

    A big tax increase could be on its way. In fact, several tax increases appear imminent. And they likely have your name on them. Here's what to do now.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • This Economist Says Most Retirement Planning Is Wrong. Here’s How to Think About It.

    Economist Laurence Kotlikoff says that savers should focus on smoothing and protecting spending throughout their life, then saving toward retirement. Also: Wait until age 70 to collect Social Security.

  • Can This High-Yield Energy Stock Support Its Dividend?

    Like its peers, industry-leading pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is focused on shoring up its balance sheet so that it can outlast future downturns. Financial health adds stability to Kinder Morgan's business, but the trade-off is that it requires preserving cash and spending less money, which impedes its ability to grow. Investors on the hunt for fast-growing energy stocks probably won't like Kinder Morgan's slow and safe strategy.