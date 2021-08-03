U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.75
    +15.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,872.00
    +151.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,985.00
    +32.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.80
    +13.90 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.43
    +0.17 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.60
    -9.60 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.35
    -0.23 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1888
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.87
    +0.63 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3920
    +0.0037 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2040
    -0.1050 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,524.33
    -1,592.91 (-3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.57
    -24.33 (-2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +26.44 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Health and wellness apps maker Palta raises $100M Series B led by VNV Global

Mike Butcher
·1 min read

Health and wellness apps startup Palta, has raised $100 million in a Series B round led by Per Brillioth at VNV Global, with the participation of Target Global and other existing and new investors. The cash will be used to generate more products, such its existing products Flo.Health, Simple Fasting, Zing Fitness Coach, and others.

Palta claims to have 2.4M active paid subscribers in their apps.

Yuri Gurski, CEO and founder of Palta said: “Palta Brain platform, the foundational powerhouse that drives our consumer digital apps, allows for much faster scaling of both products that we envisage internally, as well as those that come to us from the market.”

“Mobile and preventative health services are the future of the health industry,” said Per Brillioth, CEO of VNV Global. “As a result, Palta has proven its capabilities to develop and scale its wide range of leading mobile subscription products.”

Headquartered in London with offices in Munich, Vilnius, Warsaw, and other locations, the company says most of its revenue comes from customers in the US (60%) and Western Europe (20%).

