A highly subjective list of some of this year's notable young startups

I'm not a venture capitalist. I don't play one on TV, either (though I might if anyone asked!). Still, after many years of covering startups, including as an editor with TechCrunch, in a daily newsletter I publish called StrictlyVC, and at numerous media outlets before that (anyone remember the early years of Red Herring magazine?), there have always been startups that stand out a little more than others.

This is not to say that what I find intriguing will be a predictor of success. A lot of great ideas never find a broad or lucrative base customer base. Some perish owing to mismanagement or misadventure(!) or good-old competition. Note, too, that what I'm about to feature is a small sampling of a much broader pool of companies I'd include if I had all the time in the world and you did, too.

I'm also keeping the focus on fairly young companies -- they're mostly only seed-funded at this point -- that represent a wide variety of industries and markets and that (with one exception) disclosed their funding in the last couple of months, as did many hundreds of other startups.

What is interesting, and not intentional, is how few of these picks are based in the Bay Area -- an amazing region in many ways but also one that's lost its earlier stranglehold on talent and great ideas.

Herewith, 10 recent standouts, at least to this particular brain.

Xilis. This Durham, North Carolina company just yesterday announced a $3 million seed round to continue working on its microfluidic organoid technology. What's that mean? In this case, the company says its tech creates 10,000 micro tumors from a single cancer biopsy, then tests which cancer treatments will or won't work for a patient -- presumably expediting the time it takes to find the most effective treatment for that person. Can it cure cancer? Who knows, but the company was founded by Duke professors who are medical oncologists. They say that they're also finding success already in clinical trials. My colleague Jon wrote about the company here.

Terradepth. It's a 16-month-old, Austin, Tex.-based company that was founded by two ex-Navy SEALs and aims to use autonomous submersible vehicles to provide access to deep-ocean information on a data-as-a-service basis, which I'd guess plenty of industries could use. The company just raised $8 million in funding led by Seagate Technology, the hardware company, and it has number of competitors, but I like this idea directionally. Let's face it -- oceans do cover roughly 70 percent of the Earth's surface. Darrell wrote about this one earlier this week.

Apostrophe, an eight-year-old, Oakland, Ca.-based dermatology telemedicine startup that makes it easier to receive medications and treatments over the phone, announced $6 million in seed funding earlier this month led by SignalFire, with participation from FJ Labs. There are at least half a dozen other telemedicine companies focused on dermatology. I don't pretend to know which is best. But given that skin is the largest organ we humans have, combined with fact that ultraviolet radiation reaching Earth's surface has steadily increased in recent decades owing to decreasing levels of stratospheric ozone, enabling people to get examined as quickly and conveniently as possible just makes sense. (By the way, if you're wondering how Apostrophe specifically makes money, it also has a mail-order pharmacy.) Jordan wrote about Apostrophe here.

Conservation Labs. This one is a 3.5-year-old, Pittsburgh, Pa.-based startup whose tech takes measurements from a building's pipes, then translates those signals to assess water flow estimates and detect leaks. The company has raised $1.7 million in seed funding, including from the Amazon Alexa Fund, and I like that it's good for the world, good for building owners, and tackling a very big industry. As the company itself is quick to note, there are more than three trillion gallons of water wasted each year in the U.S alone, costing the country $70 billion.

Aircam. People are both vain and impatient, two reasons why on a very superficial level, I like this roughly two-year-old, Santa Monica, Ca.-based startup that allows anyone to get instant access to pictures taken by professional photographers at weddings, parties and other events. That its founders are brothers who sold their last company to Apple inspires some confidence, too. So far, the company has raised $6.5 million in seed funding led by Upfront Ventures, with participation from Comcast Ventures, and Anthony wrote about it last month.

