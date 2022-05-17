Hospital Privacy Screens Market Size & Share [2022-2029] | Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Revenue by Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hospital privacy screens market size is expected to expand owing to the growing awareness about patient privacy and dignity. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its upcoming report titled, “Hospital Privacy Screens Market Share, 2022-2029”. Healthcare can be very unexpected, and there is a need for confidentiality in an industry where there are no anatomical qualities that differentiate patients.

Hospital Privacy Screens Industry Developments

November 2019: At Medica 2019, AGA Sanitatsartikel GmbH showcased its extensive product portfolio. From high-quality examination seats to privacy screens, the company has created a reputation for itself.





Drivers & Restraints –

The global hospital privacy screens industry is likely to be boosted by increased patient inclination, growing knowledge about patient privacy and dignity, and a growing move from curtains to privacy screens. Companies are constantly attempting to improve and develop better patient privacy and space optimization solutions.

It is quite interesting to note here that the global hospital privacy screens market is going to witness increase in market worth over the stated period owing to a number of trends and drivers that are helping it grow.

It is also interesting here to point out that being better than curtains owing to easy cleaning benefits – helping keep it at bay from infections. Availability of screens in a number of forms and options is also helping growth in the market.

Hospital privacy screens are widely used to divide open spaces for a large number of practical uses in hospital settings. These screens facilitate patients to quickly adapt to the continuously changing healthcare environment.

COVID-19 Impact -

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on a number of businesses at various levels, including border restrictions, transportation and logistical restrictions, and global bans. It also produced economic instability because the outbreak forced both manufacturing and service industries to close for extended periods of time. The lack of a solution, the expanding number of persons infected with COVID-19, and the uncertainty about when the outbreak will end are all far worse than in prior outbreaks. Regions have been closed, border restrictions have been imposed, and transportation networks have been disrupted as a result of the pandemic.





Segmentation -

On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into folding privacy screens and fixed privacy screens. On the basis type, the market is split into mobile privacy screens and stationary privacy screens. On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into clinics, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Geographically, the market is classified into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Hospital Privacy Screens Market Report Coverage –

The report covers detailed information on the hospital privacy screens industry. The report additionally includes data on the industrial development, regional growth, driving and restraining factors of the market, new product launches and key trends and strategies adopted by prominent players in the market. Furthermore, the report consists of the cumulative impact of COVID-19 impact on the industry.





Report highlights:

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth hospital privacy screens market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size, recent industry trends

Key competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance





Hospital Privacy Screens Market Regional Insights –

North America to Dominate the Global Market Throughout the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2020, and this dominance is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. Factors such as enhanced product adoption and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Rising geriatric populations in countries like India, Japan, and China, as well as the rising awareness of modern healthcare services and an increase in the frequency of hospital-acquired infection, are all contributing to market expansion in the Asia Pacific. Due to limited hospital resources in many parts of the globe, the hospital privacy screens market share in Latin America, the Middle East & Africa is likely to grow at a slower rate than other regions.

Hospital Privacy Screens Market Competitive Landscape -

Key Players to Focus on Inventing New Products

Companies competing in the fragmented global market are focusing their efforts on improving products. Growth in this area is likewise largely dependent on progress, so frosted daylight screens are in high demand. The following are some of the most well-known global hospital privacy screens industry firms that are lining up the vendor landscape are Silentia AB, Medline Industries Inc., AliMed, GF Health Products Inc., and others.

