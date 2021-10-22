Instagram rolls out new tools for creators to collaborate and partner with brands

Instagram is testing new tools for creators to earn commissions and form partnerships with brands on its platform. The Facebook-owned company is expanding its existing native affiliate tool, which launched in June and allows creators to discover products, share them with followers and earn commissions for sales driven by their posts.

With this latest launch, creators can now add a digital storefront to showcase products or collections that are already part of their affiliate partnerships within the "view shop" button on their profile and earn a commission on sales. Instagram says this new feature is currently only available to creators who are part of its native affiliate program.

Instagram is also testing new branded content partnership features to help creators get discovered by brands. Creators now have the ability to add to their preferred 'brands list' brands they’re interested in partnering with, which will give them priority when companies are searching for new creators to work with.

Additionally, Instagram is rolling out a new folder within DMs exclusively for partnership messages. The new folder aims to ensure that creators don’t miss opportunities from brands whose messages may have otherwise been buried in a creator’s inbox. Partnership messages will skip the requests folder and get priority placement so that brands and creators are able to find and manage their content partnerships.

Brands now also have the option to use data and unique filters to discover suitable creators for their campaigns. They can then also organize shortlists to manage multiple campaigns and creators. Businesses can now also create branded content Reels ads. Further, Instagram has rolled out new account permissions that allow creators to enable brands to create content ads from any of the creator’s posts, stories and Reels.

“These brand-creator partnership tools are a big part of our ongoing commitment to help creators make a living on Instagram — whether they’re partnering with brands, earning money from advertising, getting support from their audience or earning bonuses directly from Instagram,” the company said in a blog post.

Instagram notes that it will continue to test and refine these features and make them available for more brands and creators in the future.

It’s worth noting that Instagram is among several digital platforms working to make it easier for brands and creators to work together. For instance, TikTok has a Creator Marketplace that helps marketers discover top TikTok personalities for their brand campaigns. Similarly, Pinterest has rolled out features to help creators partner with brands on its platform.