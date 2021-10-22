U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,542.86
    -6.92 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,671.13
    +68.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,080.89
    -134.81 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.24
    -4.95 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.83
    +1.33 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.10
    +12.20 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6540
    -0.0220 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    -0.0043 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4600
    -0.5280 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,358.07
    -2,959.74 (-4.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,439.44
    -63.60 (-4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Instagram rolls out new tools for creators to collaborate and partner with brands

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Instagram is testing new tools for creators to earn commissions and form partnerships with brands on its platform. The Facebook-owned company is expanding its existing native affiliate tool, which launched in June and allows creators to discover products, share them with followers and earn commissions for sales driven by their posts.

With this latest launch, creators can now add a digital storefront to showcase products or collections that are already part of their affiliate partnerships within the "view shop" button on their profile and earn a commission on sales. Instagram says this new feature is currently only available to creators who are part of its native affiliate program.

Instagram is also testing new branded content partnership features to help creators get discovered by brands. Creators now have the ability to add to their preferred 'brands list' brands they’re interested in partnering with, which will give them priority when companies are searching for new creators to work with.

Additionally, Instagram is rolling out a new folder within DMs exclusively for partnership messages. The new folder aims to ensure that creators don’t miss opportunities from brands whose messages may have otherwise been buried in a creator’s inbox. Partnership messages will skip the requests folder and get priority placement so that brands and creators are able to find and manage their content partnerships.

Image Credits: Instagram

Brands now also have the option to use data and unique filters to discover suitable creators for their campaigns. They can then also organize shortlists to manage multiple campaigns and creators. Businesses can now also create branded content Reels ads. Further, Instagram has rolled out new account permissions that allow creators to enable brands to create content ads from any of the creator’s posts, stories and Reels.

“These brand-creator partnership tools are a big part of our ongoing commitment to help creators make a living on Instagram — whether they’re partnering with brands, earning money from advertising, getting support from their audience or earning bonuses directly from Instagram,” the company said in a blog post.

Instagram notes that it will continue to test and refine these features and make them available for more brands and creators in the future.

It’s worth noting that Instagram is among several digital platforms working to make it easier for brands and creators to work together. For instance, TikTok has a Creator Marketplace that helps marketers discover top TikTok personalities for their brand campaigns. Similarly, Pinterest has rolled out features to help creators partner with brands on its platform.

Instagram launches a ‘creators’ account to encourage more… creation

Instagram launches a new section for shopping product drops

Recommended Stories

  • Trump launching social media company 'TRUTH Social'

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley breaks down the details of Trump’s social media platform.

  • Why PayPal wants to buy Pinterest

    PayPal, the online payments giant, is in talks to acquire Pinterest for $45 billion, which would be the company’s largest-ever acquisition. It’s a deal that would help Pinterest realize its goal of becoming a shopping powerhouse while PayPal would get one step closer to becoming the “super app” of its aspirations, an analog of China’s WeChat app allowing users to communicate and transact in the same space. The deal is still in the works, it could accelerate social media’s push towards a future that’s much more commercial.

  • Why Snap, Facebook, and Pinterest Stocks Plunged Today

    Chaos struck the social-media sector Friday morning, with shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock sliding 3.4%, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) falling 5.5%, and Snap (NYSE: SNAP) collapsing 23% through 10:15 a.m. EDT. You won't be surprised to learn that it's the hardest hit of these three -- Snap -- that's the cause of the collapse. Last night after close of trading, Snap reported its Q3 2021 financial results.

  • Google Charges Higher Fees for Ads, Lawsuit Says. That’s Not Why Alphabet’s Stock Is Dropping.

    The search giant takes a cut of 22% to 42% of U.S. ad spending that goes through its systems, according to the lawsuit. Snap's sales guidance is responsible for the stock's drop.

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • China Tears Up the Rule Book in the Race to Fix Its Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Drones buzz above traffic-clogged roads in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, as white-capped police officers attempt to manage lines of hundreds of trucks waiting to be loaded with cargoes of coal. Many have been there for days. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’

  • Biden says running LA ports 24/7 will help save Christmas shopping. It's not that simple, experts warn.

    Biden's plan to speed holiday gift deliveries by prodding California ports to operate round-the-clock leaves other supply-chain snarls unresolved.

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a C

  • Are you ready to be part of the ‘Great Resignation’?

    A recent study found that 40% of American adults don’t have enough non-retirement savings to cover even one month of living expenses, and less than a quarter have liquid savings worth more than three months of their family income. While that timeframe can vary based upon your role, location, and industry, you need to be prepared to cover your living expenses for at least that amount of time—and preferably more.

  • Apple's electric car dreams veer off track as battery talks flounder

    Apple’s dreams of building an electric car have been thrown off course as talks with its battery suppliers threaten to fall apart.

  • Here’s why Facebook changing its name could boost its stock

    Facebook shares may perform better if the company renames itself, as it’s currently considering. Most research into corporate name changes focuses on companies that are trying to jump on the bandwagon of some hot investment theme or fad. Facebook (FB) is in just the opposite situation currently.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • Magnesium Buyers Warn Crunch Threatens Millions of European Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s magnesium shortage could shutter industrial operations within weeks, threatening thousands of businesses and millions of jobs in sectors from cars to packaging, associations warned. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its S

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • There’s one giant thing gig workers can do to save for retirement — but most aren’t

    Securing a decent retirement is getting harder, not easier, and there’s no one fix. Self-employment has plenty of things going for it, but a built-in retirement plan isn’t one of them. Adding to this challenging reality is new data from the Washington-based Pew Charitable Trusts, which says that accessing retirement savings through a spouse or partner’s retirement plan probably isn’t an option for gig workers, either.

  • Facebook and Alphabet Pummeled After Snap Warns on Ads

    (Bloomberg) -- A collapse in shares of Snap Inc. dragged technology companies exposed to digital advertising lower late on Thursday after the owner of the Snapchat app warned that customers are cutting back on ad spending.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.A $30 Billion Fortune

  • Exclusive-Italy woos Intel over multibillion-euro chip plant -sources

    Rome is drawing up an offer to try to convince Intel to invest billions of euros in an advanced chipmaking plant in Italy, as Germany emerges as frontrunner to land an even bigger megafactory planned by the U.S. company, three sources said. The plants would be part of a drive by the U.S. group to build cutting-edge manufacturing capacity in Europe to help avoid future supply shortages of the kind currently crippling the automotive industry in particular. Rome is already in talks with Intel about the potential investment, which according to preliminary estimates would be worth more than 4 billion euro ($4.7 billion), the sources who are involved in the discussions said.

  • When truckers voted to unionize, their employer retaliated with illegal layoffs, judge rules

    Mere weeks after a group of port truck drivers voted to unionize, they opened their mailboxes to find termination notices from their employer. That letter was a violation of federal labor law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

  • Roth IRA Vs. Traditional IRA: Which Is Better For You?

    Roth IRA vs. traditional IRA: which is better for you? Here's another way of looking at that: Generally, the younger you are now, the more likely it is that your tax rate will be higher in retirement, years or decades in the future.

  • 3 Long-Term Investments You'll Thank Yourself for Later

    These companies are not only leaders of their respective markets, but also part of markets with permanent staying power.