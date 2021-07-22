The Instant Pot Duo Crisp drops to $98 at Amazon

While Instant Pots were a craze a few years ago (and remain very popular today), air fryers are the latest must-have small kitchen appliance. If you somehow haven't invested in either yet, you could do so now for less. Amazon has a new sale on the six-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer that knocks the price down to $98, which is more than $50 off its normal price. While we saw this model drop to $79 during Black Friday last year, this discount is the best we've seen offered by Amazon all year.

Buy Instant Pot Duo Crisp at Amazon - $98

Unlike standard Instant Pots, this model comes with both the easy-seal lid and a detachable air-frying lid, the latter of which can be used to make crispy chicken wings, vegetables, fries and more. The pot itself has 11 built-in cooking programs, including sauté, pressure cook, steam, bake, broil and dehydrate. The bundle includes most things you'll need to try out all of those cooking modes, too, like a broil and dehydrate tray, multi-level air fry rack and more. Only the six-quart model is on sale (the eight-quart will set you back $200), but it's arguably the best size for most people as it can hold enough food for up to eight people.

The Duo Crisp is, admittedly, a more "advanced" Instant Pot than most. If you're new to the multi-cooker space, we recommend the $69 Instant Pot Duo as it starts off cheaper than the Duo Crisp and it keeps things fairly simple with seven cooking modes. But for those who know a multi-cooker would make their meal prep much easier, and for whom air-fry experimentation sounds exciting, the Duo Crisp is a good investment. Regardless of which model you buy, give our Instant Pot guide a read for tips and tricks on how to make the most of your new gadget.

