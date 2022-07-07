U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

Interim Report January 1 – June 30, 2022

Industrivärden, AB
·1 min read
  • Net asset value on June 30, 2022, was SEK 113.6 billion, or SEK 263 per share, a decrease during the first half-year of SEK 69 per share. Including reinvested dividend, net asset value decreased by 19%.

  • The total return for the first six months of 2022 was -18% for the Class A shares as well as the Class C shares, compared with -28% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

  • During the first half-year of 2022, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 1.9 billion, of which in Volvo for SEK 1.0 billion, in Sandvik for SEK 0.3 billion, in Essity for SEK 0.2 billion, in Handelsbanken for SEK 0.2 billion and in Skanska for SEK 0.2 billion.


 

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Dec 31, 2021

Net asset value, SEK M

113,637

135,398

143,455

Net asset value per share, SEK

263

311

332

Share price Industrivärden C, SEK

227.50

313.20

284.10

Debt-equities ratio, %

5%

3%

4%

 

 

 

 

SEK M

Jan - June, 2022

Jan - June, 2021

Jan - Dec, 2021

Earnings per share, SEK

-61.90

40.89

61.57

Dividend income

5,370

7,072

8,081

Dividend paid

2,915

3,590

3,590

Equities portfolio:

 

 

 

Purchases

1,886

2,283

4,263

Sales

2,004

2,004


This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through Sverker Sivalls (Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability +46-8-666 64 19 ssl@industrivarden.se), at 10 a.m. CEST on July 7, 2022.


