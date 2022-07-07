Interim Report January 1 – June 30, 2022
Net asset value on June 30, 2022, was SEK 113.6 billion, or SEK 263 per share, a decrease during the first half-year of SEK 69 per share. Including reinvested dividend, net asset value decreased by 19%.
The total return for the first six months of 2022 was -18% for the Class A shares as well as the Class C shares, compared with -28% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).
During the first half-year of 2022, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 1.9 billion, of which in Volvo for SEK 1.0 billion, in Sandvik for SEK 0.3 billion, in Essity for SEK 0.2 billion, in Handelsbanken for SEK 0.2 billion and in Skanska for SEK 0.2 billion.
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Dec 31, 2021
Net asset value, SEK M
113,637
135,398
143,455
Net asset value per share, SEK
263
311
332
Share price Industrivärden C, SEK
227.50
313.20
284.10
Debt-equities ratio, %
5%
3%
4%
SEK M
Jan - June, 2022
Jan - June, 2021
Jan - Dec, 2021
Earnings per share, SEK
-61.90
40.89
61.57
Dividend income
5,370
7,072
8,081
Dividend paid
2,915
3,590
3,590
Equities portfolio:
Purchases
1,886
2,283
4,263
Sales
–
2,004
2,004
This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through Sverker Sivalls (Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability +46-8-666 64 19 ssl@industrivarden.se), at 10 a.m. CEST on July 7, 2022.
