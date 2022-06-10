U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,009.50
    -6.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,178.00
    -85.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,283.00
    +8.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,848.00
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.34
    +0.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.20
    -7.60 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    -0.28 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0591
    -0.0029 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.60
    +2.64 (+11.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2441
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7860
    -0.5920 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,979.75
    -511.49 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.10
    -7.38 (-1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.40
    -95.81 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Jaguar Mining Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JAGGF

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted Jaguar's notice to make a normal course issuer bid (the "Bid") to purchase for cancellation up to 3,623,640 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") in total, being 5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as at the date of Jaguar's notice to the TSX, to be transacted through the facilities of the TSX. The actual number of Common Shares that may be purchased pursuant to the Bid will be determined by management of the Company ("Management"). The Bid will commence on June 15, 2022 and will terminate on June 14, 2023, or such earlier time as the Bid is completed or terminated at the option of Jaguar.

Purchases pursuant to the Bid will be made by Pollitt & Co. Inc. on behalf of the Company. Decisions regarding the timing of purchases under the Bid will be determined by Management based on market conditions, share price and other factors. Management may elect to not purchase any Common Shares under the Bid, or may elect to suspend or discontinue the Bid at any time. Any purchases pursuant to the Bid will be financed from the working capital of Jaguar.

In accordance with the rules of the TSX governing normal course issuer bids, the total number of Common Shares the Company is permitted to purchase is subject to a daily purchase limit of 22,395 Common Shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of Common Shares on the TSX calculated for the six-month period ended May 31, 2022, being approximately 89,581 Common Shares. However, the Company may make one block purchase per calendar week which exceeds the daily repurchase restriction. The price that Jaguar will pay for any Common Shares under the Bid will be the prevailing market price on the TSX at the time of such purchase.

The Board of Directors of Jaguar believes that the underlying value of the Company may not be accurately reflected at times in the market price of the Common Shares. Accordingly, the purpose of the Bid is to enhance long-term shareholder value through the purchase and cancellation of Common Shares at a discount to the underlying value of the Company. Furthermore, the purchases by Jaguar will help mitigate the dilutive effects of any future potential issuances of additional Common Shares as consideration for capital raises, joint ventures or asset acquisitions.

A copy of the Form 12 (Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid) filed with the TSX in connection with the Bid can be obtained from the Company upon request without charge.

As of the close of business on June 3, 2022 (being the date of Jaguar's aforementioned notice to the TSX regarding the Bid), the Company had 72,472,809 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:

Vernon Baker
Chief Executive Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
vernon.baker@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854

Hashim Ahmed
Chief Financial Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
hashim.ahmed@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking information made in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements below and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators in Canada. Forward-looking information contained in forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "are expected," "is forecast," "is targeted," "approximately," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "believe" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be considered to be or include forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the number of Common Shares to be purchased pursuant to the Bid and the benefits of the Bid, including the enhancement of long term shareholder value. The Company has made numerous assumptions with respect to forward-looking information contained herein, including, among other things, assumptions set forth in the AIF and the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis, as well as other public disclosure documents that can be accessed under the issuer profile of "Jaguar Mining Inc." on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including among others: the risk of Jaguar not meeting the forecast plans regarding its operations and financial performance; uncertainties with respect to the price of gold, labour disruptions, mechanical failures, increase in costs, environmental compliance and change in environmental legislation and regulation, weather delays and increased costs or production delays due to natural disasters, power disruptions, procurement and delivery of parts and supplies to the operations; uncertainties inherent to capital markets in general (including the sometimes volatile valuation of securities and an uncertain ability to raise new capital) and other risks inherent to the gold exploration, development and production industry, which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described herein. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of gold exploration, development, mining and production, including environmental hazards, tailings dam failures, industrial accidents and workplace safety problems, unusual or unexpected geological formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, chemical spills, procurement fraud and gold bullion thefts and losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's reasonable expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

SOURCE: Jaguar Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704603/Jaguar-Mining-Announces-Normal-Course-Issuer-Bid

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We’re in a radically different world’: A chief investment officer at Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater says stocks will crash another 25% if Fed stays on its current course

    Bridgewater’s co–chief investment officer said the U.S. economy could slow down further.

  • Warren Buffett is using these 3 top stocks to generate a fat inflation-fighting income stream of $1.9 billion — follow along now for some healthy cash return

    Markets are volatile. Use these dividend stocks for peace of mind.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)Q1 2022 Earnings CallJun 09, 2022, 8:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorHello, ladies and gentlemen.

  • Stitch Fix, DocuSign stocks tumble after earnings misses

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Emily McCormick details Stitch Fix's Q3 earnings miss and its employee lay-offs, along with DocuSign's losses following its Q1 earnings miss.

  • Warren Buffett's 4 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, Warren Buffett has put on a moneymaking clinic for Wall Street. While there are no shortage of reasons for the Oracle of Omaha's sustained success, his love of dividend stocks could be the most important component. Dividend stocks are almost always profitable and time-tested.

  • Is it Wise to Acquire Ford (F) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The first quarter of 2022 has been a difficult one for many mutual funds, especially for funds like Baron mutual funds which have significant investments in rapidly growing technology businesses. Current market volatility and […]

  • DocuSign Stock Falls Sharply After the Company Cuts Its Outlook

    Shares of the electronic signature documents firm tumble after the company cuts guidance for the fiscal year.

  • Should You Consider Buying Intel (INTC) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The first quarter of 2022 has been a difficult one for many mutual funds, especially for funds like Baron mutual funds which have significant investments in rapidly growing technology businesses. Current market volatility and […]

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Loads Up on These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has initiated Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. In a time like this, it’s good to find a guide, a market expert whose trading can stand as an example. Paul Tudor

  • Seeking High-Upside and Dividend-Yielding Stocks? JMP Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    The average retail investor, looking for some toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? According to JMP Securities, there just may be such a dual strategy available for investors, right now, in the form of alternat

  • Cash, Stocks Attract Billions as Investors Seek Inflation Havens

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are putting billions of dollars into cash and stock funds as they seek protection from surging inflation. Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesCash saw the biggest inflows in six weeks a

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Suffers Big Losses As Key Inflation Report Looms

    The major indexes broke support Thursday, but the details are even worse for the market rally. The CPI inflation report is on tap.

  • Is GameStop (NYSE:GME) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • Tech Stocks Tumble; Which Ones Are Buying Opportunities?

    The S&P 500 information and technology sector lost 20% this year through June 8, the worst showing for that period in 20 years.

  • SoFi Is Contemplating a Reverse Stock Split. Here's What Investors Need to Know

    Shareholders will soon vote on an amendment that would give the board of directors the authority to conduct a reverse stock split.

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the FuelCell Energy's second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. This morning, FuelCell Energy released our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, and our earnings press release and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q are available in the Investors section on our website at www.fuelcellenergy.com. Such statements expressed are expectations, beliefs, and intentions regarding the future and include, without limitation, statements with respect to our anticipated financial results, our plans, and expectations regarding the continuing development, commercialization, and financing of our FuelCell technology and our business plans and strategies.

  • Netflix Stock Slides As Goldman Lowers Rating To 'Sell', Slashes Price Target

    "We have concerns around the impact of a consumer recession as well as heightened levels of competition," said Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan.

  • 3 stories driving Tesla stock today

    Tesla (TSLA) stock rolled over to finish little changed after being up all day following three separate reports that gave the stock a boost.

  • Nvidia’s 5nm Lovelace Chip Is Not the Right Reason to Worry About Nvidia Stock

    This week hasn't been a great one to own semiconductor stocks so far -- but Nvidia (NVDA) shares might turn out to be a relatively safe port in the storm. The week began on a down note when Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely cut his price target on Intel (INTC), and warned that more generally, investors should begin bracing for semiconductor stock declines on the order of anywhere from 10% to 30%. Danely didn't say outright that this prediction applies to Nvidia as well as to Intel -- but he d

  • 10 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Today for Long-Term Gains

    In this article, we discuss 10 beaten-down tech stocks to buy today for long-term gains. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Today for Long-Term Gains. Many market experts believe that beaten tech stocks have nowhere to go but up. The broad market selloff in […]