U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,121.43
    +12.89 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,915.78
    +16.08 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,061.37
    +48.64 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.89
    +6.83 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.90
    +0.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.40
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    +0.0810 (+2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2529
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9200
    +1.0600 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,412.91
    +1,510.50 (+5.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.20
    -0.36 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

JBS USA Appoints Karla Thieman as Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JBS USA, LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PPC
JBS USA, LLC
JBS USA, LLC

GREELEY, Colo., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA today named Karla Thieman to its executive leadership team as senior vice president, public policy and government affairs. In this newly created role, she will have oversight of U.S. public policy and government relations strategies for JBS USA and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC).

Thieman will be based in Washington, D.C., where she will lead the establishment of a new office and government relations team to support the company’s continued growth and evolution as a leading global food company.
        
“Karla is one of the brightest, most thoughtful minds in all of agricultural policy today,” said Cameron Bruett, JBS USA head of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer. “She has established herself as a leader in food and agriculture policy and sustainability, which, coupled with her experience, political acumen, and passion for the men and women in American agriculture, make her an excellent cultural fit for our organization.”

Thieman joins JBS USA from Finsbury Glover Hering, a leading global strategic communications advisory firm, where she served as a partner in the Food and Agriculture division in their Washington D.C. office.

“My family has raised livestock for four generations, and I look forward to working in the industry that I grew up in and shaped much of the person I have become,” said Thieman. “I am also excited about the opportunity to build upon my work on climate, sustainability and social responsibility with a global company that is looking to lead in these important areas.”

Previously, Thieman served as chief of staff to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack during the Obama Administration. She also served as a senior policy advisor to Secretary Vilsack and later as chief of staff to USDA Deputy Secretary Krysta Harden. Prior to her service at USDA, Thieman served as senior professional staff for the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry under the leadership of three committee chairs, including Senators Tom Harkin (D-IA), Blanche Lincoln (D-AR) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI). Thieman also held leadership positions on multiple Democratic senatorial campaigns for Senators Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Mark Udall (D-CO) and Michael Bennet (D-CO).

Thieman grew up on her family’s third-generation farm in Central Missouri, where they raised cattle, corn and soybeans. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from the University of Missouri and lives with her family in Washington, D.C.

About JBS USA
JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality food products for sale to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents. This includes meat, poultry and seafood products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods. Visit jbsfoodsgroup.com.

Media Contact:
Nikki Richardson
JBS USA Corporate Communications
nikki.richardson@jbssa.com



Recommended Stories

  • Shopify Faces Off Against Calpers, ISS After $125 Billion Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. is asking investors to put their faith in Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke with a proposal to preserve his voting power. That couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesFed Deliv

  • Carl Icahn makes move in Kroger proxy fight

    Activist investor Carl Icahn has taken a major step in his proxy fight against Kroger Co. after suffering a blow in a similar fight against McDonald's Corp.

  • AUXLY ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

    Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") announced today that it will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST at the offices of McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Suite 5300, TD Bank Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5K 1E6.

  • Cognetivity Neurosciences Announces Successful Filing of Audited Annual Financial Statements and Lifting of Management Cease Trade Order

    Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. ("Cognetivity" or the "Company") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FRA: 1UB), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, is pleased to announce that its management cease trade order ("MCTO") was lifted effective immediately following the filing on SEDAR on June 3, 2022 of the Company's audited annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for t

  • Alkaline Water CEO replaced by 40-year retail food industry exec

    Though the company's retail bottled water sales have been on the rise, the cash-hungry company has faced increased price pressure due to rising costs and supply-chain constraints in recent months, as well as a dwindling stock price.

  • M&C ejects Vin Murria from board after rejected bid

    The software entrepreneur had bid £254m for the advertising agency.

  • Zoom Video Communications taps Google Cloud executive Greg Tomb to be new president

    Greg Tomb had most recently been a vice president with Google Cloud, and before that he worked for several years at SAP.

  • Tension at Toshiba erupts into public row as directors trade barbs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Boardroom tensions at Japan's Toshiba Corp erupted into a public row on Monday as two of its external directors traded criticism over governance and the nomination of hedge fund executives to the conglomerate's board. The rift is the latest in a long-running crisis that has seen management and shareholders locked in a dispute over the future of the company, once one of Japan Inc's prized assets. External director Mariko Watahiki on Monday took aim at her colleague Raymond Zage saying he raised concerns about governance at Toshiba when he broke with the board's stance in March and came out in favour of a shareholder proposal that the company solicit buyout offers from private equity.

  • Under Armour dropped from S&P 500 index

    Under Armour Inc. has been dropped from the S&P 500 after a rocky few weeks that saw the company report disappointing quarterly results and part ways with its CEO. The Baltimore sportswear maker will be removed from the stock market index starting June 21 and instead moved to the S&P Midcap 400, according to a release from the S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday. Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) will be replaced on the S&P 500 by Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. (Nasdaq: KDP) while IPG Photonics Corp. (Nasdaq: IPGP) will also be downgraded and replaced by ON Semiconductor Corp. (Nasdaq: ON) The S&P 500, an index of stocks for 500 large-cap companies, is one of the most closely watched stock indexes in the country, and it’s a strong indicator of the health of the U.S. stock market.

  • Big Money Eyeing Northern Oil and Gas

    Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) stock has been strong this year, rising 64.0% so far.

  • What Is a Solo 401(k)? Retirement benefits for the Self-Employed

    If you are self-employed, you may be able to set up a tax-advantaged solo 401(k) retirement savings plan. Find out what the benefits are of this type of self-employed 401k.

  • Big tech is winning the battle for Kenya’s talent

    Not everyone is winning though in Kenya’s battle for tech talent. Even as Kenya added an estimated 2,000 new developers to its tech talent pool in 2021, startups and telcos are struggling to retain talent.

  • Apple Stock Gains Ahead of WWDC 2022 Keynote Address With iOS 16, iPad Updates In Focus

    Apple's four-day worldwide developers conference begins today in Cupertino, California with a likely address from CEO Tim Cook at 10:00 am Pacific Time.

  • 10 Ways to Reduce Your 401(k) Taxes This Year

    How you take a 401(k) distribution can greatly impact your taxes. Read about 10 ways to help reduce the taxes you pay on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • Investors Get Back Into Corporate Bonds

    While bonds were out of favor for several months, many are now seeing better value in debt markets.

  • China May services activity contracts for third straight month - Caixin

    China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralysed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains. Analysts say weakness in the services sector, which accounts for about 60% of China's economy and half of urban jobs, is likely to persist under the government's zero-COVID policy, with contact-intensive sectors such as hotels and restaurants bearing the brunt of the fallout.

  • Is BYND Stock A Buy Or Sell After Q1 Earnings?

    Beyond Meat announced a slew of partnerships in 2021, but growth is slowing and losses mounting. Is BYND stock a buy?

  • China to Wrap Probe Into Didi as Soon as This Week, WSJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are preparing to wrap up their investigation into Didi Global Inc. and restore the ride-hailing giant’s main apps to mobile stores as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Pri

  • Becton Dickinson Buying Parata Systems - Read Why

    Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) will acquire Parata Systems from Frazier Healthcare Partners for $1.525 billion. Parata offers a portfolio of pharmacy automation solutions to reduce costs, enhance patient safety and improve the patient experience. Significant macro trends such as clinician shortages, wage inflation, centralization of pharmacy services, and increased clinical demands on pharmacists are driving the demand for intelligent workflow solutions. The transaction will mark BD's entry

  • Apple to take on Klarna in US with ‘buy now, pay later’ app

    Apple has entered the booming “buy now, pay later” market, allowing iPhone owners to delay payments in a major challenge to Klarna and Revolut.