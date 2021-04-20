U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,134.94
    -28.32 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,821.30
    -256.33 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,786.27
    -128.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,188.21
    -43.79 (-1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.61
    +0.17 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.80
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5620
    -0.0390 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3941
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0980
    +0.0280 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,347.16
    +312.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,296.41
    +62.00 (+5.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,859.87
    -140.21 (-2.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,100.38
    -584.99 (-1.97%)
     

The director of Overwatch is leaving Blizzard

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

After nearly two decades at the company, one of Blizzard's best-known employees is ready for something new. On Tuesday, Jeff Kaplan, the director of Overwatch, announced he's leaving the historic game developer. "It was truly the honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to create worlds and heroes for such a passionate audience," Kaplan said in a goodbye note shared by Blizzard.

Taking over for Kaplan is Aaron Keller, another longtime Blizzard employee. Before Overwatch, the two previously worked together on World of Warcraft. "Jeff's been a great leader, mentor and friend, and he knows how much we're going to miss him," Keller said. "I've been lucky to work alongside him and the rest of the Overwatch team for many years in building something that continues to inspire people all around the world, and I'm honored to carry the torch forward."

As you might imagine, the timing of Kaplan's departure is creating concerns among the Overwatch community. The franchise feels like it's been in limbo over the last year with meaty updates to the original game few and far between. Blizzard also won't release Overwatch 2 in 2021. But according to Keller, development on the sequel is "continuing at a good pace." He says Blizzard will share more frequent updates on the game "very soon."

Recommended Stories

  • Discord reportedly won't sell itself to Microsoft (or anyone else)

    The chat service was said to be in talks with Microsoft for a deal worth at least $10 billion.

  • Netflix's subscriber numbers fall off from 2020's boom

    Netflix has 207 million customers, but only added 4 million in the last quarter.

  • The new Apple TV 4K gets a revamped remote and A12 Bionic chip

    At its Spring Forward event, Apple announced a new Apple TV 4K streaming box, its first since 2017.

  • Apple’s new iPad Pro has an M1 chip, Thunderbolt and 5G support

    Apple just revealed new versions of its 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro today, and as expected, they’re shaping up to be the most powerful pair of tablets out there right now.

  • KCPD, Kansas City leaders, community react to guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

    “George Floyd should be alive today, as should many others. I appreciate the jury’s work. Now we must continue ours. Keep up the pressure,” Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote on Twitter.

  • Elon Musk: Data recovered 'so far' shows Autopilot not enabled in Houston crash

    Tesla 'technoking' Elon Musk said that so far, data logs show a Model S that hit a tree in Texas this weekend did not have Autopilot enabled.

  • Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high

    Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin fell on Tuesday after hitting an all-time high in a wild session that saw supporters of the token once considered a parody use hashtags to fuel a rally until it lost steam. Dogecoin ultimately fell 15.4% to US$0.33, but during the session when it hit a record peak, its market capitalization soared to more than $50 billion. Dogecoin fans used the hashtags #DogeDay and #DogeDay420 to post memes, messages and videos on Twitter, Reddit and TikTok, referring to the informal April 20 holiday to celebrate cannabis which is marked by smoke-ins and street parties.

  • Apple will launch podcast subscriptions next month

    Apple is adding paid subscriptions to its Podcasts app, so podcasters can charge listeners for content directly through the app.

  • Biden says ‘relieved’ at guilty verdict for police officer in George Floyd death

    President Joe Biden said he was praying for the right verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial over George Floyd’s death. He backs policing reform legislation.

  • Lego adds a Luigi set to its Super Mario collection

    Lego has added a Luigi set to its Super Mario Adventures kits, giving the video game plumber his due.

  • Hackers stole driver's license numbers from Geico's website

    Geico has filed a data breach notice with the California attorney general’s office, admitting that fraudsters had stolen customers' driver's license numbers from its website.

  • India does not see logic in U.S. putting it on currency watchlist

    India does not see any logic in the United States putting it on a monitoring list of currency manipulators, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday. "I don't understand any economic logic," Anup Wadhawan, India's commerce secretary told reporters. The Reserve Bank of India is following a policy that allows currency movements based on market forces, he said.

  • Iron Ore Giants Challenged in Race to Meet China Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s top two iron ore miners struggled to keep up with strong Chinese demand in the first quarter of 2021, hit by operational challenges and weather disruptions, in a positive sign for prices that are already at decade highs.Brazil’s Vale SA churned out less ore than expected last quarter after lower productivity at one mine and a ship loader fire, with its recovery from an early-2019 tailings dam disaster proving a little slower than expected. Rio Tinto Group’s shipments were disrupted by wetter-than-average weather at its Pilbara operations in Western Australia.Benchmark iron ore surged Monday over $180 a ton -- the highest since May 2011 -- following news that China’s crude steel production jumped 19% last month from a year earlier to near a record. The nation’s output of the alloy is booming at the same time as a pollution crackdown has lifted prices and benefited profit margins at mills.“With the market relatively tight at the moment, it will certainly see any failure to meet current guidelines as relatively positive for the price,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at ANZ Banking Group Ltd. Vale and Rio both maintained their forecasts for full-year production, though a slower-than-expected recovery at Vale could see the market reset its expectations, he said.Rio cautioned that its guidance for annual output of up to 340 million tons was subject to logistical risks associated with bringing 90 million tons of replacement mine capacity on stream. It also said that Tropical Cyclone Seroja had impacted its Pilbara mine and port operations in April.It was a “mediocre quarter” for Rio, Tyler Broda, mining analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note. Quarterly production was 6% less than the bank’s estimate, he said. “Not all that much is going in the right direction from a bottom-up basis for Rio Tinto as they continue to tackle the various challenges at their operations and projects, but main commodities iron ore and aluminum are both benefiting from the China decarbonisation theme.”Iron ore futures in Singapore rose as much as 3.7% to $182.80 a ton before trading at $182.75 by 2:48 p.m. local time. Prices in Dalian gained as much as 4.7%, while hot-rolled coil and rebar both rose in Shanghai. Rio Tinto’s shares settled 0.5% lower in Sydney.Steel prices in China finished the quarter at decade highs as construction activity and demand in the first quarter exceeded both 2020 and 2019, Rio said. Strong demand and margins -- at their highest since 2018 -- have lifted demand for higher quality iron ore products and the nation’s renewed focus on reducing steelmaking emissions will likely restrain exports in 2021, supporting margins globally, the company said.The short-term outlook for iron ore prices remained strong, ANZ’s Hynes said, with Chinese steel mills content to accept current high prices for their main feedstock while their margins were so strong. However, he added the cost of ore was now well above fair value, with the risk of a pullback later in the year if Beijing’s plans to curb steel production to control greenhouse gas emissions start to impact on demand.“If we saw a 1% fall in Chinese steel production that would potentially wipe out about 15-20 million tons of iron ore,” said Hynes(Closes shares in 7th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore prosecution files more charges over nickel trading scandal

    Singapore prosecutors on Tuesday filed five additional charges against businessman Ng Yu Zhi in relation to a scheme that allegedly raised at least S$1 billion ($746 million) from investors to fund bogus nickel trades. The alleged fraud, which would be one of the city-state's biggest, follows a string of scandals involving Singapore trading firms that have shaken investor and banker confidence in the sector over the last year when some commodities, including nickel, have rallied strongly. The new charges of cheating against Ng were read out in Singapore's State Court.

  • Swedish court to hear Huawei's case against 5G ban

    A Swedish administrative court on Wednesday will start hearing arguments in a case filed by Huawei Technologies Co Ltd against the country's telecom regulator for banning the Chinese company from its 5G networks. While several countries across Europe are still formulating telecom policies, only the United Kingdom and Sweden have so far banned Huawei and ZTE Corp from supplying critical 5G network equipment. Sweden's telecom regulator PTS in October banned the Chinese companies from rolling out 5G, citing security risks.

  • Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Said to Be in Talks to Buy Crypto Custodian BitGo

    A deal between the asset manager and the crypto custodian is close to being finalized, sources tell CoinDesk.

  • DBS to buy 13% stake in privately-held Chinese lender for $814 million

    The company said financial authorities in Singapore and China had approved the deal and was in line with its aim to expand in the rapidly growing Greater Bay Area in China. In September, DBS received approval from China's securities regulator to form a joint venture securities company in which it would have a controlling stake, allowing DBS to engage in brokering, investment consulting, securities underwriting and sponsorship in the country. Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters exclusively reported DBS was among a clutch of banks looking to bid for parts of Citigroup's consumer business in Asia.

  • Bitcoin Traders Are Buying More Downside Protection, Options Data Shows

    A steep drop in the Bitcoin blockchain's hashrate may have prompted some traders to hedge, after prices fell to a three-week low.

  • Putin’s Answer to U.S. Sanctions Is More Economic Isolation

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to respond to the latest round of U.S. sanctions threats as he has to past ones: by speeding his drive to make Russia’s economy more self-sufficient.In the seven years since Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Putin’s government and central bank have stripped back the country’s exposure to dollars, shifted assets out of the U.S. and sold a smaller share of its debt to foreigners.“The Americans are saying: be careful or we could do more, but Russia is just going to continue down the path toward economic autarky,” said Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance in Washington.The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is keeping the threat of sanctions hanging over Russia even after a sweeping round of penalties imposed last week. On Sunday, the U.S. warned of “consequences” if jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny dies in prison.These four charts show how Putin has responded to past rounds of sanctions by increasing Russia’s economic isolation.The share of gold in Russia’s $581 billion international reserves jumped above dollars for the first time on record last year following a multi-year drive to reduce exposure to U.S. assets. The precious metal made up 24% of the central bank’s stockpile as of the end of September 2020, the latest date for which the breakdown is available. The share of dollar assets was 22%, down from more than 40% in 2018.That trend also shows up in the share of Russia’s international reserves held in the U.S., which plummeted to just under 7% by the end of September, down from about 30% before the Crimea annexation. Most of the shift happened in the second quarter of 2018 just after sanctions on aluminum giant United Co. Rusal revealed how vulnerable Russia was to sanctions.What Our Economists Say...Russia’s resilience to successive waves of sanctions provides a false sense of security. With the U.S. running out of options, the next round could be more disruptive, and the measures already in place are holding back trade and investment.-- Scott Johnson, Bloomberg EconomicsOf course, there’s only so much that Russia can do without cutting itself off entirely from the global economy. But officials in Washington are also restrained by the fact that if they go too far (as they did with the Rusal sanctions that were later revoked), they risk sending tremors through global markets.Acting on a pledge by Putin to “de-dollarize” trade, Russia has been slowly cutting back on use of the greenback in its exports with the European Union, China and India. The euro has almost overtaken the dollar in Russia’s trade with the EU and has already surpassed it in exports to China. About two-thirds of Russia’s exports to India, meanwhile, are paid for in rubles.How Virus-Panicked Markets Showed Dollar’s Still King: QuickTakeLast week’s penalties included a ban on purchases of bonds on the primary market, so the next big targets could be secondary-market debt and Russian banks’ access to the financial messaging system used for most international money transfers. Russia is already looking for alternatives to the system, known as SWIFT, to make itself less vulnerable, though attempts so far haven’t led to much.One reason the Finance Ministry wasn’t too concerned about the latest sanctions measure on government debt is that Russia has mostly been selling to local banks at its weekly auctions anyway. Borrowing was ramped up during the pandemic even though foreign demand was weak, which increased the overall size of the market and pushed down the share of foreigners.U.S. banks can still buy new debt on the secondary market after the penalties come into force in mid-June. Russia is “well positioned” for a near term market disruption because it has a high cash buffer and demand from local banks is “robust,” Fitch Ratings said in a research note published late on Friday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold rises as U.S. Treasury yields, dollar pause

    Gold gained on Tuesday as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields stalled and the dollar steadied near multi-week lows. Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,775.46 per ounce by 11:36 a.m. EDT (1536 GMT), after hitting $1,789.77 on Monday, its highest level since Feb. 25. U.S. Treasury yields eased and held in a narrow range as investors awaited further market developments, while the dollar index steadied near its lowest level in about seven weeks.