U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,341.00
    -49.00 (-1.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,894.00
    -263.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,202.00
    -224.50 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.00
    -26.40 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.08
    -1.06 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.30
    +7.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.40 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1301
    -0.0054 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7190
    -0.0280 (-1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    32.56
    +6.97 (+27.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3474
    -0.0071 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7520
    +0.0970 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,451.33
    -2,438.71 (-6.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    759.77
    +517.09 (+213.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,373.96
    -120.17 (-1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Jupiter Wellness to Dividend SRM Entertainment Subsidiary to its Stockholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JUPW

SRM Entertainment to raise up to $10 million and seek listing on Nasdaq
Creates a "Pure Play" Drug Developer in Jupiter Wellness upon the Completion of its Pending Merger with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) today announced it intends to dividend its wholly-owned subsidiary, SRM Entertainment to its stockholders in conjunction with Jupiter Wellness' merger with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Each Jupiter Wellness stockholder will be entitled to approximately one share of SRM Entertainment common stock for every four shares of Jupiter Wellness common stock owned. The transaction is expected to be completed in the next four months assuming regulatory and stockholder approval.

In conjunction with the stock dividend, Jupiter Wellness intends for SRM Entertainment to raise up to $10.0 million through its own equity offering and seek listing of its common stock on Nasdaq. SRM Entertainment was acquired by Jupiter Wellness in December 2020 to expand its distribution platform of consumer products. Additionally, SRM Entertainment will grant the exclusive right to distribute Jupiter Wellness products to its theme park customers worldwide for a period of five years.

"We believe this stock dividend will benefit our stockholders as we unlock the value of SRM Entertainment and create a pure play drug development company as part of our merger with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals," stated Brian John, Jupiter Wellness' Chief Executive Officer. "Given the drug product and development pipeline of Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, we believe SRM Entertainment is better suited as a standalone company to pursue its own growth opportunities. Jupiter Wellness, after the completion of its merger with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, will be able to solely focus on the commercialization of its FDA approved cannabinoid drug SYNDROS® and its drug development pipeline focused on oral dronabinol solutions."

Jupiter Wellness intends to provide further details of the stock dividend of SRM Entertainment including the definitive number of share to be dividended as the transaction progresses.

About SRM Entertainment

SRM Entertainment is a trusted creative toy and souvenir designer and developer selling into the world's largest theme parks and entertainment venues. With a strategy to significantly grow its patent portfolio, brands, and trademarks, SRM Entertainment has a high barrier to entry with approved vendor status at the largest theme parks in the world. SRM Entertainment has trusted expertise with a 25 year track record in toy safety and factory audits. As a standalone company, SRM Entertainment is a profitable company with projected revenue growth.

About Jupiter Wellness
Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is a leading developer of pharmaceutical cannabinoids focused on skincare therapeutics and treatments. The Company's product pipeline incorporates cannabidiol (CBD) to address indications including psoriasis, eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter generates revenue from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including its CaniSun™ sunscreen and other wellness brands sold through www.cbdcaring.com.

Jupiter Wellness announced on December 9, 2021, that it had signed an agreement to merge with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leading drug developer that owns the FDA approved cannabinoid drug SYNDROS® (dronabinol oral solution CII), and the largest captive synthetic cannabinoid manufacturing facility in the U.S. SYNDROS® is FDA approved as a prescription drug for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in cancer patients and loss of appetite in HIV/AIDS patients who have lost weight. Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals is also pursuing a 505(b)(2) approval pathway with the FDA for six Investigational New Drugs (INDs) for indications including agitation in Alzheimer's patients, anorexia in cancer patients, anorexia nervosa, post operative nausea and vomiting, central neuropathic pain, and chronic pancreatitis. The Company's 83,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Texas is permitted by the U.S. DEA to manufacture and export Schedule I to III controlled substances and is FDA registered. For additional information, please visit www.jupiterwellness.com.

Jupiter Wellness Media Contact:

Phone: 561-244-7100
Email: info@JupiterWellness.com

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements regarding Jupiter Wellness, including, but not limited to, statements related to the proposed acquisition of Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals and the anticipated timing, results and benefits thereof, including the potential for Jupiter Wellness to accelerate its growth and cannabinoid leadership, and for the acquisition to provide long-term growth opportunities to create shareholder value; and other statements that are not historical facts. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "evaluate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," or "will," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on each of the companies' current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations, and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Jupiter Wellness' control. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: Jupiter Wellness' and Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals' ability to complete the acquisition on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including risks and uncertainties related to securing the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals, and satisfaction of other closing conditions to consummate the acquisition; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive transaction agreement relating to the proposed transaction; risks related to diverting the attention of management from ongoing business operations; failure to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition; significant transaction costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; the risk of shareholder litigation in connection with the proposed transaction, including resulting expense or delay; the risk that Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals' business will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; risks related to future opportunities and plans for the combined company, including the uncertainty of expected future regulatory filings, financial performance and results of the combined company following completion of the acquisition; Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals' dependence on the successful commercialization of SYNDROS and the uncertain market potential of SYNDROS; pharmaceutical product development and the uncertainty of clinical success; the regulatory approval process, including the risks that the combined company may be unable to submit anticipated regulatory filings on the timeframe anticipated, or at all, or that the combined company may be unable to obtain regulatory approvals of any of its product candidates, and SYNDROS for additional indications, in a timely manner or at all; disruption from the proposed acquisition, making it more difficult to conduct business as usual or maintain relationships with customers, employees or suppliers; effects relating to the announcement of the acquisition or any further announcements or the consummation of the acquisition on the market price of Jupiter Wellness' common stock; the possibility that, if Jupiter Wellness does not achieve the perceived benefits of the acquisition as rapidly or to the extent anticipated by financial analysts or investors, the market price of Jupiter Wellness' common stock could decline; potential litigation associated with the possible acquisition; regulatory initiatives and changes in tax laws; market volatility; and other risks and uncertainties affecting Jupiter Wellness and Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals and, including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Jupiter Wellness' Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including Jupiter Wellness' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and future filings and reports by Jupiter Wellness. In addition, the extent of the impact on the combined company's ability to generate sales of and revenues from its approved products, execute on new product launches, its clinical development and regulatory efforts, its corporate development objectives, and the value of and market for its common stock, will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence at this time. Moreover, other risks and uncertainties of which the combined company is not currently aware may also affect each of the companies' forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements made in this communication are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements and reflect the views stated therein with respect to future events at such dates, even if they are subsequently made available by Jupiter Wellness on its website or otherwise. Jupiter Wellness undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: Jupiter Wellness, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685120/Jupiter-Wellness-to-Dividend-SRM-Entertainment-Subsidiary-to-its-Stockholders

Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Macy's, Nordstrom shares move higher after report of Kohl's takeover offer

    Department store shares moved higher during premarket hours on Monday after a Wall Street Journal report that Kohl's Corp. has received a $9 billion takeover bid from activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP. Kohl's shares soared nearly 34% in Monday premarket trading. Macy's Inc. stock rose 8.4%, and Nordstrom Inc. was up 7.3%. Macy's has faced calls to separate its e-commerce business from brick-and-mortar stores. Department stores, as a category, have been under pressure dating back before COVI

  • Down 38% to 51%: 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse is one of the most exciting technology trends on the horizon, and it represents a massive opportunity for investors. If the emerging product and services category even comes close to that level, it's virtually certain to create some big winners on the stock market. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as top metaverse stocks trading at big discounts from recent highs.

  • What's Next For Moderna Stock?

    Toward the end of next month, the coronavirus vaccine magnate Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will report its fourth-quarter earnings, and it's bound to have implications for the company's stock price. The trouble is that Moderna doesn't have too many avenues with which it could justify higher valuations.

  • Want 98% to 148% Returns This Year? Wall Street Says Buy These 3 Stocks

    Wall Street doesn't always get it right. If you want returns of 98% to 148% this year, Wall Street analysts think that buying these three stocks could do the trick. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is an e-commerce leader that analysts really like these days.

  • The best stocks to own when interest rates rise: Morning Brief

    These are the stocks you should be looking to buy before interest rates go higher. Here's what else to watch in the markets on Monday, January 24, 2021.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • IBM Reports Earnings Today. What to Expect

    The report will be the first since IBM completed its spinoff of Kyndryl, its former IT managed-services business.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall ahead of a packed week of earnings, Fed meeting

    Stock futures fell Monday morning as investors looked ahead to a busy week of corporate earnings results, economic data and a Federal Reserve monetary policy-setting meeting after an already volatile stretch of trading.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • Kohl’s Stock Surges as Retailer Feels Pressure From 2 Possible Suitors

    Kohl’s shares surged about 34% in premarket trading Monday following reports the retailer could be fielding takeover offers from two suitors. The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that activist hedge fund Starboard Value was behind a group that made a $9 billion bid for Kohl’s (ticker: KSS), the department-store operator. The bidding group was led by Starboard-backed Acacia Research, which told Kohl’s that it was assured by bankers that it could get financing for a bid that values the retailer at $64 a share.

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • Elon Musk (And You) Lost $1.7 Trillion On 9 Imploding Giant Stocks

    Don't mock Elon Musk too much for losing $45 billion on Tesla stock since the S&P 500 started tanking. You're likely suffering, too.

  • Why ChargePoint and Blink Charging Could Fall Even Further

    The fall for electric vehicle charging stocks has been steep over the past year, and I don't think we're done with the sell-off yet. You can see below that ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), and EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) are all down over 30% in the past year and still declining.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Correction Shows No Mercy; Fed Meeting Leads 5 Big Catalysts

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before December-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) earnings growth rate lags the 35% CAGR delivered to shareholders

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 20% in...