U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,404.75
    +10.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,753.00
    +63.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,105.25
    +31.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.60
    +6.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.17
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.40
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1851
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.61
    -0.43 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3934
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5350
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,051.19
    -313.12 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.52
    +18.76 (+2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.08
    -7.78 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 383,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims for week ended July 31

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

KemPharm to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KemPharm
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Conference Call and Live Audio Webcast with Slide Presentation Scheduled for Thursday, August 12, 2021, 4:30 p.m. ET

CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the second quarter 2021.

Conference Call Information:

Telephone Access:

To access the conference call telephonically, interested participants and investors will be required to register via the following online form: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2069253

Once registered, all individuals will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, a passcode and a registrant ID, which can then be used to access the conference call.

Participants may register at any time. It is recommended that the registration process be completed at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Webcast Access:

The live audio webcast with slide presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of KemPharm’s website, http://investors.kempharm.com/. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 90 days beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET, on August 12, 2021.

Investors may submit questions to KemPharm prior to the Second Quarter 2021 Results conference call by e-mail to mmcenroe@tiberend.com. Please use the e-mail subject heading “KemPharm Second Quarter 2021 Question” to ensure that the information is received. KemPharm’s management will then respond to select questions during the conference call.

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LAT® (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT® technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm’s prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, stimulant use disorder (SUD) and CNS rare diseases, including idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). KemPharm’s lead clinical development candidate for the treatment of SUD, KP879, is based on its prodrug of d-methylphenidate, known as serdexmethylphenidate (SDX). In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for AZSTARYSTM, a new once-daily treatment for ADHD in patents age six years and older, and for APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

KemPharm Contacts:

Jason Rando / Maureen McEnroe
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
(212) 375-2665 / 2664
jrando@tiberend.com
mmcenroe@tiberend.com


Recommended Stories

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)?

    Every investor in Baidu, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIDU ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions...

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Moderna Earnings Crush Views; Covid Vaccine Maker Guides Higher, Sets Buyback

    Moderna earnings easily beat as sales boomed. The Covid vaccine maker gave bullish guidance and announced a stock buyback.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?

    With that as the backdrop, any bargain hunters eyeing last month's biggest pullbacks among constituents of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may want to think twice before stepping in. Good investors think about a company's fiscals and scour headlines about that organization. Great investors consider context and commonalities that nobody else notices.

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Climb 25% But Its Business Is Yet to Catch Up

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 25% gain in the last...

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Lost 32% in July

    Shares of the movie theater stock fell after shareholders rejected a dilution plan and as Disney's "Black Widow" played well with the streaming audience.

  • Moderna Earnings Were Pretty Good. That’s Not Always Enough Following a 141% Rise.

    The mRNA specialist reported a larger-than-expected profit, but that wasn't enough for investors following a 141% gain over the past three months.

  • Should We Be Delighted With Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) ROE Of 22%?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • What to expect from Weber's IPO

    Brian Sozzi gives us his take on Weber Grills ahead of the company’s IPO debut in the NYSE and also breaks down the features that differentiate Weber from other grill companies.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. Alteryx beat estimates with its second-quarter earnings report.

  • BCE reports second quarter 2021 results

    BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today reported results for the second quarter (Q2).

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • High Dividend Paying Stocks

    Though dividends are thought to realm of conservative investors, they deserve a place in all portfolios. Here are some of the best bets.