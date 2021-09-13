U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COIN, ATIP and VIEW

·4 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)
This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2021.

The complaint alleges that during the class period Coinbase Global, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company required a sizeable cash injection; (2) the Company's platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in COIN: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/coinbase-global-inc-loss-submission-form?id=19534&from=1

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: ATIP)
This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ATIP: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ati-physical-therapy-inc-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?id=19534&from=1

View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: VIEW)
Class Period: November 30, 2020 - August 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2021

The complaint alleges View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in VIEW: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/view-inc-f-k-a-cf-finance-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?id=19534&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663754/The-Klein-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-COIN-ATIP-and-VIEW

