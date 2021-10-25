Lawsuits Filed Against HYZN, NNOX and BMRN - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Class Period: February 9, 2021 - September 27, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Class Period: June 17, 2021 - August 18, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Nano-X's 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC was deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC in its current form; (iii) as a result, NanoX had overstated the Nanox.ARC's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Class Period: January 13, 2020 - September 3, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 22, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BMN 307 was less safe than BioMarin had led investors to believe; (ii) BMN 307's safety profile made it likely that the FDA would place a clinical hold on the Phearless Phase 1/2 study; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated BMN 307's clinical and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

