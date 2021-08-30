Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FREQ), RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX), and Washington Prime Group, Inc. (NYSE: WPG)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of ACRX alleging that throughout the class period, ACRX made material false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors that (a) ACRX had deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to its marketing DSUVIA; (b) as a result, ACRX had been making false or misleading claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA in advertisements and displays; (c) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement; and (d) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations and prospects were material false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a ACRX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against FREQ alleging that FREQ made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that FREQ misled investors about the Phase 2a study of FX-322.

If you are a FREQ investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces an investigation into RLX in connection with the Company's alleged materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failure to disclose that (i) the Company's then-existing exposure to China's campaign to establish a national standard for e-cigarettes, which would bring them in line with ordinary cigarette regulations, and (ii) that RLX's reported financials were not nearly as robust as the offering material projected. As a resulted, RLX investors purchased RLX shares at artificially inflated prices.

If you are a RLX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Washington Prime Group, Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that that a class action complaint has been filed against WPG alleging that WPG failed to disclose to investors: (a) that WPG's financial condition was deteriorating substantially; (b) that, as a result, there was substantial uncertainty about the Company's ability to meet its capital structure obligations as they became due; and (c) that, as a result of the foregoing, WPG's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are an WPG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

