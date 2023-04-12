MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 31% stake

Key Insights

To get a sense of who is truly in control of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 31% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of MeiraGTx Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MeiraGTx Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in MeiraGTx Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at MeiraGTx Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 6.4% of MeiraGTx Holdings shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Perceptive Advisors LLC with 14% of shares outstanding. Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 14% of common stock, and Adage Capital Management, L.P. holds about 6.4% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Alexandria Forbes is the owner of 2.7% of the company's shares.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of MeiraGTx Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in MeiraGTx Holdings plc. In their own names, insiders own US$15m worth of stock in the US$261m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 29% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over MeiraGTx Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 28%, private equity firms could influence the MeiraGTx Holdings board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for MeiraGTx Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

