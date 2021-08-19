U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,362.25
    -32.25 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,602.00
    -285.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,765.25
    -84.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,121.50
    -33.50 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.97
    -2.49 (-3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    +7.60 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.86
    +5.95 (+33.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3687
    -0.0060 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6270
    -0.1330 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,335.84
    -962.45 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.98
    -18.70 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.42
    -143.90 (-2.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 364,000 individuals likely filed new jobless claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Meng Wanzhou told HSBC 'some truth' but was dishonest enough to be tried for fraud, extradition hearing is told

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ian Young in Vancouver
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A PowerPoint presentation that Meng Wanzhou made to a HSBC banker about Huawei Technologies' business in Iran was dishonest enough to establish a prima facie case of fraud and whether she could be sent to face trial in the US, a Canadian government lawyer told the closing stage of her extradition hearings on Wednesday.

"There was some truth, but we say not the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth," said the Department of Justice lawyer Robert Frater, who is representing US interests in the case.

Frater repeatedly told Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes in the Supreme Court of British Columbia that she could not consider the "alternative inferences" that Meng's lawyers have suggested about evidence in the case; in a written submission, Frater and his colleagues said that only inferences supporting extradition could be considered for the purposes of a committal hearing.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Meng's extradition hearings draw to a close this week, more than two years and eight months after her arrest at Vancouver International Airport on a US fraud warrant on December 1, 2018, that triggered a crisis in China's relations with both Ottawa and Washington.

Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei and a daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, is accused of defrauding HSBC by lying to the bank about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, conducted via an affiliate called Skycom, and thus putting the bank at risk of breaching American sanctions on Tehran.

The alleged deceit centres on the presentation Meng made in a Hong Kong teahouse in 2013 that was intended to allay HSBC's concerns about the Iran dealings of Huawei and its affiliates.

Meng denies the fraud charges. Her lawyers have told the committal hearing this week that no deceit occurred, because Meng had been "crystal clear" in the presentation that Huawei was doing business in Iran, and that no fraud could have taken place because HSBC suffered no loss and no risk of loss.

But Frater told Holmes Meng's presentation was "blatantly misleading", as she had not disclosed the true nature of the relationship between Huawei and Skycom.

Instead of being a "third-party partner" of Huawei, as Meng's lawyers agree she depicted Skycom, the two companies were one and the same, Frater said.

Frater said that had Meng been "forthright" with the HSBC banker, known as Witness B, she would have told him: "Both Huawei and Skycom are working in Iran and have been conducting banking transactions with you; indeed we plan to continue to do so. And you should also be aware, if you are not already, that Huawei wholly owns Skycom."

Frater said that Meng's lawyers had attempted the "Herculean task" of arguing that Skycom was not a subsidiary of Huawei in a legalistic sense, as if Meng and Witness B were "professors of corporate law".

In her presentation, Meng described the companies as being in a "controllable" relationship.

"You should have no difficulty finding dishonesty sufficient to make a prima facie case of fraud," Frater told Holmes.

In their committal submission, Frater and his colleagues reminded Holmes that the extradition hearing is not a trial and that she could only consider the evidence in a way that favours Meng being sent to the US for trial.

Meng Wanzhou leaving her Vancouver home to attend her extradition hearing in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Wednesday. Photo: AFP alt=Meng Wanzhou leaving her Vancouver home to attend her extradition hearing in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

But Meng's lawyers were trying to offer competing narratives about the nature and purpose of the PowerPoint presentation.

"As you know, it is not your role to accept alternative inferences," Frater told Holmes.

Both sides agree that HSBC suffered no actual financial loss as a result of Meng's statements, but the crown's lawyers say the risks of a sanctions investigation, reputational damage, and potential losses to its loans to Huawei satisfied the element of "deprivation" necessary for a fraud charge.

Most of the extradition battle has been devoted to the Meng lawyers' arguments that she had suffered such an "egregious" abuse of process that the entire case must be stayed. Those arguments are still being considered by Holmes.

But last week the court began the committal hearings, the final courtroom process before Holmes decides whether to release Meng - who has been under partial house arrest at one of her Vancouver homes - or recommend to Canada's Justice Minister David Lametti that she be sent for trial in New York. The final decision on whether to surrender Meng to US authorities rests with the minister.

During the committal hearings, the crown must only establish a prima facie case of fraud - that is, that her conduct would be worthy of a trial if it had occurred in Canada.

In their written submission, the government lawyers said "committal [for trial] must follow if there are reasonable inferences available that support guilt, even if they are not the strongest or most compelling inferences that arise from the evidence".

"It matters not whether the case is strong or weak, or even whether it is 'unlikely to succeed at trial'. If there is an inference available on the evidence to satisfy the elements of the offence, the inference must be drawn and committal ordered," they wrote.

Canadian case law had established that a fraud charge could cover "the entire panoply of dishonest commercial dealings", and there was "ample evidence" in the US records of the case to justify Meng's committal, they wrote.

Holmes could take months to issue her decision. But experts say that regardless of what she decides, appeals are likely, potentially dragging out the case for years.

The committal hearings have coincided with an escalation of diplomatic tensions. On August 11, the day committal began, a Chinese court announced that it had convicted Canadian Michael Spavor of espionage and sentenced him to 11 years jail.

Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig were arrested in China in the days after Meng's detention, and they were put on trial this year. No verdict has been announced in Kovrig's case.

The Canadian government considers both arrests retaliatory and the men victims of arbitrary detention.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • China Tech Rout Deepens as New Regulations Mulled; Alibaba Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in Chinese technology giants deepened on Thursday after the industry was hit with a fresh round of proposed regulations.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 2.9% lower after earlier falling to lowest since its inception in July 2020 with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. slumping 5.5% to a record low in Hong Kong. Video streaming giant Kuaishou Technology slid 7.1% to close at new all-time low for a fifth consecutive session.Among other shares, sector’s bellwether Tencent Holdings Lt

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks With 108% to 212% Upside, According to Wall Street

    At least a handful of Wall Street analysts and investment banks expect these widely followed stocks to soar.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • Stocks to Commodities Sink on Fed Taper Worries: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets tumbled across the board, as investors fled to the safety of U.S. Treasuries and the dollar, amid concern the Federal Reserve may start tapering stimulus this year even as the delta virus variant undermines global growth.U.S. stock-index futures fell, with contracts on the S&P 500 Index losing as much as 1.1%, and European stocks slid the most in a month. A selloff in commodities deepened, as iron ore plunged more than 10% and oil headed for the longest slump since

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 11 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • 15 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Retail investors who do not have the billions of dollars that institutional investors have access to often look towards penny […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening after a selloff during the regular trading day, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.

  • Americans say they need $500,000 to feel secure. That may not be enough

    That amount of money is a dream for many, but it’s also less than you might think.

  • What Fed comments on crypto mean for the industry

    CoinDesk Managing Editor of Global Policy & Regulation Nikhilesh De reacts to the Fed's Neel Kashkari calling 95% of cryptos "fraud."

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Tesla Autopilot probe could hurt the technology more than the carmaker’s bottomline

    Tesla's Autopilot woes could hurt more than its bottomline. It could erode trust in the technology that's meant to save lives.

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    The Federal Reserve, for now, remains committed to its low-rate policy, so the stock market is the place to look for investors seeking a high return. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often turn to penny stocks, or those trading for less than $5 per share. Sure, there could be a very good reason these tickers are so affordable, but should there be even minor share price appreciation, massive percentage gains could materialize, alon

  • Key Palantir Levels To Watch As It Looks Like Its Breaking Out

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher Wednesday after Investor’s Business Daily reported the stock as a new long idea. The company has traded along an uptrend for the past few weeks and now looks to be breaking out of a pattern. Palantir Technologies was up 5.47% at $25.28 at market close Wednesday. See Also: What's Going On With Palantir's Stock Today? Palantir Technologies Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be breaking out of what technical traders call an asce

  • Doctor on U.S. COVID-19 Data : 'Our data collection is frankly pathetic'

    Dr. Eric Topol, Scripps Research Institute Executive VP and Scripps Research Translational Institute Director & Founder, tells Yahoo Finance why he's shifted his view on booster shots.&nbsp;

  • Nvidia Stock Is Surging after Strong Earnings. Here’s What to Know.

    Shares of graphics-chips maker Nvidia are rising in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings. Games and data-center revenue set records.