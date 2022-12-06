U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

Micron Delivers the World’s Most Advanced Client SSD Featuring 232-Layer NAND Technology

Micron Technology, Inc.
·3 min read
Micron Technology, Inc.
Micron Technology, Inc.

New Micron 2550 SSD brings outstanding PCIe Gen4 performance and superior user experience

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc., (Nasdaq: MU), today announced it is shipping the Micron 2550 NVMe™ SSD to global PC OEM customers for use in mainstream laptops and desktops. The 2550 is the world’s first client SSD to ship using NAND over 200 layers. Delivering performance that eclipses the competition1 through its density and power advantages, the 2550 provides users with responsiveness and the low power consumption needed to extend battery life for work and home PCs.

“We focused on delivering a superior user experience for PC users with this SSD,” said Praveen Vaidyanathan, vice president and general manager of the Client Storage Group at Micron. “The new 2550 SSD builds on our established and broadly adopted PCIe Gen4 architecture. It also incorporates Micron’s industry-leading 232-layer NAND and focuses on thermal architecture and power design. These capabilities deliver impressive application performance and phenomenal power savings.”

The Micron 2550 SSD enables faster, more responsive applications in mainstream PC platforms, including gaming, consumer and business client devices. Micron’s innovations, such as predictive cache optimization, improve users’ experiences and establish new category zeniths for PCMark® 10 benchmarks.2 The SSD transfers files up to 112% faster, runs office productivity applications up to 67% faster, loads major games up to 57% faster, and runs content creation applications up to 78% faster than comparable competing products. It also delivers breakneck sequential read performance of up to 5 gigabytes per second and sequential write performance of up to 4 gigabytes per second, which is 43% and 33% faster than the previous SSD generation, respectively.

Power savings are provided through Micron's optimization of entry and exit into self-initiated energy saving states, use of an advanced process node for the controller, and elimination of DRAM via Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology. Innovations that collectively deliver battery-sipping sleep power consumption under 2.5 milliwatts, active idle power consumption under 150 milliwatts, and active power consumption below 5.5 watts. These advances enable longer battery life for daily computing needs.

“We expect PCIe Gen4 drives will remain the primary interface for notebooks and desktops into 2026,” said Greg Wong, principal analyst at Forward Insights. “Leading-edge Gen4 SSDs, such as the new Micron 2550, deliver improved user experiences and provide OEMs with an attractive storage solution for their system designs.”

The Micron 2550 SSD is available in 22x80mm, 22x42mm and 22x30mm form factors and comes in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB capacity points. These options provide system designers the flexibility to build PCs with the right mix of performance, size, weight and capacity.

Visit micron.com/2550 for more information.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2022 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Internal Micron PCMark® 10 testing metrics demonstrate that the Micron 2550 SSD leads competitors’ SSDs. Competitors’ SSDs are comparable to the Micron 2550 SSD and come from the top five client SSD revenue market share leaders as noted in Forward Insights SSD Supplier Status Q3, Nov. 22, 2022.

2 Internal Micron PCMark® 10 testing metrics demonstrate that the Micron 2550 SSD leads competitors’ SSDs. Competitors’ SSDs are comparable to the Micron 2550 SSD and come from the top five client SSD revenue market share leaders as noted in Forward Insights SSD Supplier Status Q3, Nov. 22, 2022.

CONTACT: Micron Media Relations Contact Kelly Sasso Micron Technology, Inc. +1 (208) 340-2410 ksasso@micron.com Micron Investor Relations Contact Farhan Ahmad Micron Technology, Inc. +1 (408) 834-1927 farhanahmad@micron.com


