The Most Expensive Cars Coming Out This Year From Around the World

It looks like 2023 is shaping up to be quite a year for deep-pocketed car buyers. Some of this year's models from Bugatti, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce and other high-end brands are stunning, even by the standards those companies have already set.

Although prices are tentative and specs are subject to change, here's a look at the high-end luxury and performance cars for model year 2023.

2023 Bugatti Chiron SuperSport

Estimated Price: $3,300,000

This ultra-high-performance hypercar boasts a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine with 1500 horsepower -- that's 16 cylinders and four turbochargers! This power is transmitted to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The car's aerodynamic design, lightweight construction, and advanced suspension system ensure optimal handling and performance, while the luxurious interior features high-quality materials and advanced technology. Bugatti has decided to limit production to 500 units of the Chiron -- and, of course, they're all already sold out.

2023 Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Estimated Price: $558,000

Ferrari is wholeheartedly embracing electrification, as shown by the remarkable performance of the SF90. By combining a twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors, this car can achieve a 0-60 mph acceleration in only 2.5 seconds. Its 4.0-liter V8 engine produces nearly 1,000 horsepower, which propels all four wheels of the vehicle. At $558,000, the SF90 represents a great value proposition when taking into account its impressive power and price point.

2023 Lamborghini Aventador

Estimated Price: $550,542

There are several reasons why the 2023 Lamborghini Aventador is considered an exceptional vehicle -- no, it's true. Firstly, it has a unique and aggressive design that sets it apart from other supercars in the market. Secondly, it is equipped with a powerful V12 engine that generates an impressive amount of horsepower, making it one of the fastest production cars available. Additionally, the Aventador is fitted with advanced aerodynamics, a sophisticated suspension system, and all-wheel drive to ensure optimal handling and performance.

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom

Estimated Price: $457,750

Known for its exceptional craftsmanship, attention to detail, and high-quality materials used in its construction, the 2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom is highly regarded as one of the best luxury vehicles available. The car is powered by a potent V12 engine that provides a smooth and effortless driving experience. The Phantom's suspension system is designed to deliver a comfortable ride even on rough roads, and its interior is unparalleled in terms of luxury, featuring handcrafted leather upholstery, wood trim, and advanced technology features. Safety is also a top priority, with a range of advanced safety features included to ensure a secure driving experience. All of these factors combine to make the Rolls-Royce Phantom a truly exceptional vehicle.

2023 Ferrari 812 GTS

Estimated Price: $410,516

The Ferrari 812 GTS is a stunning convertible supercar that boasts impressive performance and style. It is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine that generates a whopping 789 horsepower and 530 lb-ft of torque. This powerplant is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that delivers rapid and smooth gear changes. The car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.0 seconds and has a top speed of 211 mph.

2023 Rolls-Royce Ghost

Estimated Price: $398,850

The Rolls-Royce Ghost is a luxury sedan that epitomizes class, comfort, and style. It is designed to deliver a luxurious driving experience, with exceptional levels of comfort and advanced features. The Ghost is powered by a 6.75-liter V12 engine that generates 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, providing smooth and effortless acceleration. It is also equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers rapid and smooth gear changes. The car's suspension system is designed to provide a smooth and comfortable ride, and its all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal handling and stability.

2023 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Estimated Price: $332,755

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a luxury SUV that is designed to deliver a truly opulent driving experience, both on and off the road. It is named after the largest diamond ever discovered, reflecting its status as the pinnacle of luxury SUVs. And it's powerful, too -- under the hood is powered by a 592-hp twin-turbo V12.

2023 Bentley Continental

Estimated Price: $240,081

The Bentley Continental is a luxury grand tourer designed to provide a luxurious and exhilarating driving experience. It's available in both coupe and convertible body styles and is powered by a range of powerful engines, including a 4.0-liter V8, a 6.0-liter W12, and a 2.9-liter V6 hybrid. The car's suspension system is designed to provide a smooth and comfortable ride, while its all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal handling and stability on various terrains. The interior of the Continental features high-quality materials and craftsmanship that create a sense of luxury and elegance, with handcrafted leather upholstery, wood trim, and advanced technology features such as a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment system with a large touchscreen display.

2023 Ashton Martin DBS

Estimated Price: $329,746

Powered by a 5.2-liter V12 engine that produces up to 715 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque, and allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds, the Ashton Martin DBS is an impressive car. The car's aerodynamic design, lightweight construction, and advanced suspension system ensure optimal handling and performance, while the luxurious interior features high-quality materials and advanced technology. The DBS also comes with a range of advanced safety features, making it a safe and secure vehicle to drive.

2023 Ashton Martin Vantage

Estimated Price: $211,570

Looking for a high-performance sports car that offers a perfect balance of power and agility? Look no further than the The Aston Martin Vantage! It's powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces up to 503 horsepower and 505 lb-ft of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. The car's aerodynamic design, lightweight construction, and advanced suspension system ensure optimal handling and performance, while the luxurious interior features high-quality materials and advanced technology. The Vantage also comes with a range of advanced safety features, including advanced driver assistance systems and a suite of airbags, making it a safe and secure vehicle to drive.

Laura Beck contributed to the reporting of this article.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note some photos are for representational purposes only and might not feature exact models, base models or the cars' specific trim levels. As a result, some of the cars in the photos might have different MSRPs than the current models listed in this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Expensive Cars Coming Out This Year From Around the World