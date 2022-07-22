Nicholas Financial Announces Extension of Chief Financial Officer's Employment Agreement

U.S. markets closed

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) announced the extension of Irina Nashtatik's Employment Agreement as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) through June 30, 2024. The material terms of Ms. Nashtatik’s Employment Agreement are disclosed in the Company’s Form 8-K filed on the date thereof.

For more information on Nicholas, visit www.nicholasfinancial.com.

About Nicholas Financial, Inc.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) is a specialized consumer finance company, operating branch locations in both Southeastern and Midwestern U.S. States. The Company engages primarily in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts (“Contracts”) for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. Additionally, Nicholas Financial originates direct consumer loans (“Direct Loans”) and sells consumer-finance related products. For an index of Nicholas Financial, Inc’s new releases or to obtain a specific release, please visit our website at www.nicholasfinancial.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Irina Nashtatik CFO Ph # (727)-726-0763


