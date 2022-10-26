U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

Norwood Financial Corp Announces Third Quarter Earnings

Norwood Financial Corp
·15 min read
Norwood Financial Corp
Norwood Financial Corp

HONESDALE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James O. Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp. (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $8,109,000, which represents an increase of $1,128,000, or 16.2%, over the $6,981,000 earned in the same three-month period of 2021. The increase in earnings was due to a $1.2 million increase in net interest income, and a $750,000 reduction in the provision for loan losses during the three-months ended September 30, 2022. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $1.00 in the three-months ended September 30, 2022, which represents an increase from the $0.85 earned in the same period of 2021. The annualized returns on average assets and average tangible equity for the current three-month period were 1.57% and 21.48%, respectively, compared to 1.36% and 15.78% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $22,093,000, which is $3,816,000, or 20.9%, higher than the same period of 2021. The increase in net income includes a $2,347,000 increase in net interest income, a $3,150,000 reduction in the provision for loan losses, and a $1,671,000 increase in total other income during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $2.71 per share compared to $2.23 per share in the same 2021 period.

Total assets as of September 30, 2022 were $2.019 billion, with loans receivable of $1.432 billion, deposits of $1.769 billion and stockholders’ equity of $158.8 million.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $18,369,000, which represents an increase of $1,183,000, compared to the same period in 2021. A $157.7 million increase in average securities contributed to the increased income. Net interest margin (fte) for the 2022 period was 3.74%, compared to 3.61% for the similar period in 2021. Net interest income (fte) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $51,734,000, an increase of $2,305,000, compared to the same period in 2021, due primarily to a $174.6 million increase in average securities. The net interest margin (fte) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.52%, compared to 3.54% for the same period of 2021.

Total other income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2,178,000, compared to $2,159,000 for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total other income was $8,006,000, compared to $6,335,000 in the same period of 2021. The increase was due primarily to income recognized on previously acquired purchased impaired loans that were carried at a discount.

Total other expenses were $10,139,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $9,623,000 in the same period of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total other expenses were $30,768,000, compared to $28,567,000 for the same period in 2021. The increase was due primarily to a $1,208,000 increase in salaries and employee benefit costs during the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Mr. Donnelly commented, “Our results for the first nine months of 2022 reflect increasing net interest spreads due to rising interest rates, the higher level of interest earning assets, and reduced loan loss provisions related to our improved credit quality metrics. Our return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 1.44%, our fully-diluted earnings per share improved 21.5% compared to the same nine-month period of last year, and our credit quality metrics remain strong, which should bode well for future performance. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our expanded base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fifteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references tax-equivalent net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Tax-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:

(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net interest income

$

18,170

$

16,989

$

51,164

$

48,817

Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate

 

199

 

197

 

570

 

612

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

$

18,369

$

17,186

$

51,734

$

49,429

This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

 

 

Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average equity

 

$

179,398

 

$

205,848

 

$

187,183

 

$

201,102

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average goodwill and other intangibles

 

 

(29,605

)

 

(29,712

)

 

(29,630

)

 

(29,757

)

Average tangible equity

 

$

149,793

 

$

176,136

 

$

157,553

 

$

171,345

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 $

 

23,092

 

$

28,353

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

 

 

17,785

 

 

191,580

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

40,877

 

 

219,933

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities available for sale

 

 

427,287

 

 

361,988

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable

 

 

1,432,288

 

 

1,371,002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Allowance for loan losses

 

 

16,931

 

 

16,103

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loans receivable

 

 

1,415,357

 

 

1,354,899

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regulatory stock, at cost

 

 

2,220

 

 

3,898

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank premises and equipment, net

 

 

17,427

 

 

17,364

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

 

43,169

 

 

39,864

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreclosed real estate owned

 

 

346

 

 

1,876

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

6,303

 

 

6,049

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

29,266

 

 

29,266

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other intangible assets

 

 

329

 

 

434

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

36,289

 

 

18,120

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 $

 

2,018,870

 

$

2,053,691

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing demand

 $

 

453,560

 

$

442,534

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing

 

 

1,315,236

 

 

1,279,988

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

 

 

1,768,796

 

 

1,722,522

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings

 

 

71,754

 

 

78,246

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other borrowings

 

 

-

 

 

33,136

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest payable

 

 

1,425

 

 

1,341

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

18,046

 

 

15,838

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

1,860,021

 

 

1,851,083

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

authorized: 20,000,000 shares,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

issued: 2022: 8,275,901 shares, 2021: 8,245,951 shares

 

 

828

 

 

825

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Surplus

 

 

96,785

 

 

96,100

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retained earnings

 

 

125,243

 

 

105,668

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury stock, at cost: 2022: 130,046 shares, 2021: 51,568 shares

 

(3,442

)

 

(1,423

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

 

(60,565

)

 

1,438

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

158,849

 

 

202,608

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 $

 

2,018,870

 

$

2,053,691

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable, including fees

$

 

17,114

 

$

16,859

 

 

 

$

48,203

 

$

49,107

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities

 

 

2,473

 

 

1,468

 

 

 

 

6,564

 

 

3,936

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

245

 

 

72

 

 

 

 

504

 

 

174

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Interest income

 

 

19,832

 

 

18,399

 

 

 

 

55,271

 

 

53,217

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

1,557

 

 

1,167

 

 

 

 

3,699

 

 

3,627

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings

 

 

88

 

 

71

 

 

 

 

196

 

 

214

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other borrowings

 

 

17

 

 

172

 

 

 

 

212

 

 

559

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Interest expense

 

 

1,662

 

 

1,410

 

 

 

 

4,107

 

 

4,400

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INTEREST INCOME

 

 

18,170

 

 

16,989

 

 

 

 

51,164

 

 

48,817

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

 

$

-

 

 

750

 

 

 

 

600

 

 

3,750

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

 

18,170

 

 

16,239

 

 

 

 

50,564

 

 

45,067

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges and fees

 

 

1,346

 

 

1,485

 

 

 

 

4,292

 

 

4,268

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from fiduciary activities

 

 

219

 

 

209

 

 

 

 

634

 

 

550

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized gains on sales of securities

 

 

-

 

 

35

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

56

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gains on sales of loans, net

 

 

1

 

 

39

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

177

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned

 

 

-

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

427

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies

 

 

267

 

 

200

 

 

 

 

892

 

 

767

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

345

 

 

160

 

 

 

 

1,760

 

 

486

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other income

 

 

2,178

 

 

2,159

 

 

 

 

8,006

 

 

6,335

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

5,553

 

 

5,491

 

 

 

 

16,824

 

 

15,616

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy, furniture and equipment

 

 

1,191

 

 

1,163

 

 

 

 

3,704

 

 

3,568

 

 

 

 

 

 

Data processing and related operations

 

 

736

 

 

594

 

 

 

 

2,031

 

 

1,760

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes, other than income

 

 

240

 

 

229

 

 

 

 

773

 

 

763

 

 

 

 

 

 

Professional fees

 

 

354

 

 

189

 

 

 

 

1,336

 

 

1,072

 

 

 

 

 

 

FDIC Insurance assessment

 

 

143

 

 

177

 

 

 

 

468

 

 

512

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreclosed real estate

 

 

4

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

66

 

 

58

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

24

 

 

28

 

 

 

 

78

 

 

96

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

1,894

 

 

1,736

 

 

 

 

5,488

 

 

5,122

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other expenses

 

 

10,139

 

 

9,623

 

 

 

 

30,768

 

 

28,567

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME BEFORE TAX

 

 

10,209

 

 

8,775

 

 

 

 

27,802

 

 

22,835

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

 

 

2,100

 

 

1,794

 

 

 

 

5,709

 

 

4,558

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME

 $

 

8,109

 

$

6,981

 

 

 

 $

22,093

 

$

18,277

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

 

1.00

 

$

0.85

 

 

 

$

2.71

 

$

2.23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

 

1.00

 

$

0.85

 

 

 

$

2.71

 

$

2.23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

 

18,170

 

$

16,989

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

8,109

 

 

6,981

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)

 

 

3.61

%

 

3.49

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)

 

 

3.74

%

 

3.61

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

 

1.57

%

 

1.36

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity

 

 

17.93

%

 

13.50

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average tangible equity

 

 

21.48

%

 

15.78

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

 

1.00

 

$

0.85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

 

1.00

 

$

0.85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

 

51,164

 

$

48,817

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

22,093

 

 

18,277

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)

 

 

3.41

%

 

3.43

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)

 

 

3.52

%

 

3.54

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

 

1.44

%

 

1.23

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity

 

 

15.73

%

 

12.19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average tangible equity

 

 

18.67

%

 

14.31

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

 

2.71

 

$

2.23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

 

2.71

 

$

2.23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of September 30

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

 

2,018,870

 

$

2,053,691

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans receivable

 

 

1,432,288

 

 

1,371,002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

 

16,931

 

 

16,103

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

 

 

1,768,796

 

 

1,722,522

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

158,849

 

 

202,608

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trust assets under management

 

 

172,037

 

 

187,689

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

$

 

19.92

 

$

24.90

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value per share

$

 

16.29

 

$

21.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity to total assets

 

 

7.87

%

 

9.87

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance to total loans receivable

 

 

1.18

%

 

1.17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to total loans

 

 

0.04

%

 

0.14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

 

0.05

%

 

0.18

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

 

23,092

 

$

29,931

 

$

22,394

 

$

21,073

 

$

28,353

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

 

 

17,785

 

 

79,735

 

 

143,632

 

 

185,608

 

 

191,580

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

40,877

 

 

109,666

 

 

166,026

 

 

206,681

 

 

219,933

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities available for sale

 

 

427,287

 

 

440,877

 

 

434,924

 

 

406,782

 

 

361,988

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable

 

 

1,432,288

 

 

1,404,317

 

 

1,371,645

 

 

1,354,931

 

 

1,371,002

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Allowance for loan losses

 

 

16,931

 

 

17,017

 

 

16,660

 

 

16,442

 

 

16,103

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loans receivable

 

 

1,415,357

 

 

1,387,300

 

 

1,354,985

 

 

1,338,489

 

 

1,354,899

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regulatory stock, at cost

 

 

2,220

 

 

2,396

 

 

3,423

 

 

3,927

 

 

3,898

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

 

43,169

 

 

43,167

 

 

40,215

 

 

40,038

 

 

39,864

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank premises and equipment, net

 

 

17,427

 

 

17,032

 

 

17,022

 

 

17,289

 

 

17,364

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreclosed real estate owned

 

 

346

 

 

346

 

 

590

 

 

1,742

 

 

1,876

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill and other intangibles

 

 

29,595

 

 

29,619

 

 

29,646

 

 

29,673

 

 

29,700

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

42,592

 

 

35,981

 

 

30,867

 

 

23,883

 

 

24,169

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

 

2,018,870

 

$

2,066,384

 

$

2,077,698

 

$

2,068,504

 

$

2,053,691

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing demand

$

 

453,560

 

$

442,991

 

$

438,979

 

$

440,652

 

$

442,534

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

1,315,236

 

 

1,356,839

 

 

1,342,798

 

 

1,316,141

 

 

1,279,988

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

 

 

1,768,796

 

 

1,799,830

 

 

1,781,777

 

 

1,756,793

 

 

1,722,522

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings

 

 

71,754

 

 

74,839

 

 

90,466

 

 

90,820

 

 

111,382

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

19,471

 

 

17,884

 

 

18,649

 

 

15,629

 

 

17,179

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

1,860,021

 

 

1,892,553

 

 

1,890,892

 

 

1,863,242

 

 

1,851,083

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

158,849

 

 

173,831

 

 

186,806

 

 

205,262

 

 

202,608

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

 

2,018,870

 

$

2,066,384

 

$

2,077,698

 

$

2,068,504

 

$

2,053,691

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30

June 30

 

March 31

 

December 31

 

September 30

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable, including fees

$

 

17,114

 

$

15,714

 

$

15,375

 

$

16,149

 

$

16,859

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities

 

 

2,473

 

 

2,197

 

 

1,894

 

 

1,612

 

 

1,468

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

245

 

 

182

 

 

78

 

 

92

 

 

72

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest income

 

 

19,832

 

 

18,093

 

 

17,347

 

 

17,853

 

 

18,399

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

1,557

 

 

1,083

 

 

1,059

 

 

1,130

 

 

1,167

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings

 

 

105

 

 

116

 

 

187

 

 

227

 

 

243

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest expense

 

 

1,662

 

 

1,199

 

 

1,246

 

 

1,357

 

 

1,410

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INTEREST INCOME

 

 

18,170

 

 

16,894

 

 

16,101

 

 

16,496

 

 

16,989

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

 

 

-

 

 

300

 

 

300

 

 

450

 

 

750

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FOR LOAN LOSSES

 

 

18,170

 

 

16,594

 

 

15,801

 

 

16,046

 

 

16,239

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges and fees

 

 

1,346

 

 

1,475

 

 

1,470

 

 

1,425

 

 

1,485

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from fiduciary activities

 

 

219

 

 

214

 

 

202

 

 

198

 

 

209

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized gains on sales of securities

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

36

 

 

35

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gains on sales of loans, net

 

 

1

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

39

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

427

 

 

-

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies

 

 

267

 

 

449

 

 

176

 

 

174

 

 

200

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

345

 

 

351

 

 

1,063

 

 

188

 

 

160

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other income

 

 

2,178

 

 

2,489

 

 

3,338

 

 

2,021

 

 

2,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

5,553

 

 

5,840

 

 

5,431

 

 

4,992

 

 

5,491

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net

 

 

1,191

 

 

1,206

 

 

1,307

 

 

1,254

 

 

1,163

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreclosed real estate

 

 

4

 

 

10

 

 

53

 

 

88

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

 

 

FDIC insurance assessment

 

 

143

 

 

142

 

 

183

 

 

169

 

 

177

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

3,248

 

 

3,274

 

 

3,183

 

 

3,539

 

 

2,776

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other expenses

 

 

10,139

 

 

10,472

 

 

10,157

 

 

10,042

 

 

9,623

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME BEFORE TAX

 

 

10,209

 

 

8,611

 

 

8,982

 

 

8,025

 

 

8,775

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

 

 

2,100

 

 

1,756

 

 

1,854

 

 

1,387

 

 

1,794

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME

$

 

8,109

 

$

6,855

 

$

7,128

 

$

6,638

 

$

6,981

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

 

1.00

 

$

0.84

 

$

0.87

 

$

0.81

 

$

0.85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

 

1.00

 

$

0.84

 

$

0.87

 

$

0.81

 

$

0.85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book Value per share

$

 

19.92

 

$

21.65

 

$

22.99

 

$

25.24

 

$

24.90

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible Book Value per share

 

 

16.29

 

 

18.02

 

 

19.37

 

 

21.63

 

 

21.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (annualized)

 

 

1.57

%

 

1.35

%

 

1.39

%

 

1.26

%

 

1.36

%

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity (annualized)

 

 

17.93

%

 

15.19

%

 

14.22

%

 

12.84

%

 

13.50

%

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average tangible equity (annualized)

 

 

21.48

%

 

18.16

%

 

16.65

%

 

15.02

%

 

15.78

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest spread (fte)

 

 

3.61

%

 

3.40

%

 

3.22

%

 

3.29

%

 

3.49

%

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (fte)

 

 

3.74

%

 

3.49

%

 

3.32

%

 

3.39

%

 

3.61

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

 

 

1.18

%

 

1.21

%

 

1.21

%

 

1.21

%

 

1.17

%

 

 

 

 

 

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

 

 

0.02

%

 

-0.02

%

 

0.02

%

 

0.03

%

 

-0.00

%

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to total loans

 

 

0.04

%

 

0.04

%

 

0.05

%

 

0.05

%

 

0.20

%

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

 

0.05

%

 

0.05

%

 

0.06

%

 

0.12

%

 

0.22

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contact:

William S. Lance
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
570-253-8505
www.waynebank.com


