Norwood Financial Corp Announces Third Quarter Earnings
HONESDALE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James O. Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp. (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $8,109,000, which represents an increase of $1,128,000, or 16.2%, over the $6,981,000 earned in the same three-month period of 2021. The increase in earnings was due to a $1.2 million increase in net interest income, and a $750,000 reduction in the provision for loan losses during the three-months ended September 30, 2022. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $1.00 in the three-months ended September 30, 2022, which represents an increase from the $0.85 earned in the same period of 2021. The annualized returns on average assets and average tangible equity for the current three-month period were 1.57% and 21.48%, respectively, compared to 1.36% and 15.78% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $22,093,000, which is $3,816,000, or 20.9%, higher than the same period of 2021. The increase in net income includes a $2,347,000 increase in net interest income, a $3,150,000 reduction in the provision for loan losses, and a $1,671,000 increase in total other income during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $2.71 per share compared to $2.23 per share in the same 2021 period.
Total assets as of September 30, 2022 were $2.019 billion, with loans receivable of $1.432 billion, deposits of $1.769 billion and stockholders’ equity of $158.8 million.
For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $18,369,000, which represents an increase of $1,183,000, compared to the same period in 2021. A $157.7 million increase in average securities contributed to the increased income. Net interest margin (fte) for the 2022 period was 3.74%, compared to 3.61% for the similar period in 2021. Net interest income (fte) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $51,734,000, an increase of $2,305,000, compared to the same period in 2021, due primarily to a $174.6 million increase in average securities. The net interest margin (fte) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.52%, compared to 3.54% for the same period of 2021.
Total other income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2,178,000, compared to $2,159,000 for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total other income was $8,006,000, compared to $6,335,000 in the same period of 2021. The increase was due primarily to income recognized on previously acquired purchased impaired loans that were carried at a discount.
Total other expenses were $10,139,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $9,623,000 in the same period of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total other expenses were $30,768,000, compared to $28,567,000 for the same period in 2021. The increase was due primarily to a $1,208,000 increase in salaries and employee benefit costs during the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Mr. Donnelly commented, “Our results for the first nine months of 2022 reflect increasing net interest spreads due to rising interest rates, the higher level of interest earning assets, and reduced loan loss provisions related to our improved credit quality metrics. Our return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 1.44%, our fully-diluted earnings per share improved 21.5% compared to the same nine-month period of last year, and our credit quality metrics remain strong, which should bode well for future performance. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our expanded base of stockholders and customers.”
Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fifteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.
Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references tax-equivalent net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Tax-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.
The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30
Nine months ended September 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net interest income
$
18,170
$
16,989
$
51,164
$
48,817
Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate
199
197
570
612
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
$
18,369
$
17,186
$
51,734
$
49,429
This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.
The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:
Three months ended September 30
Nine months ended September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Average equity
$
179,398
$
205,848
$
187,183
$
201,102
Average goodwill and other intangibles
(29,605
)
(29,712
)
(29,630
)
(29,757
)
Average tangible equity
$
149,793
$
176,136
$
157,553
$
171,345
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
September 30
2022
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
23,092
$
28,353
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
17,785
191,580
Cash and cash equivalents
40,877
219,933
Securities available for sale
427,287
361,988
Loans receivable
1,432,288
1,371,002
Less: Allowance for loan losses
16,931
16,103
Net loans receivable
1,415,357
1,354,899
Regulatory stock, at cost
2,220
3,898
Bank premises and equipment, net
17,427
17,364
Bank owned life insurance
43,169
39,864
Foreclosed real estate owned
346
1,876
Accrued interest receivable
6,303
6,049
Goodwill
29,266
29,266
Other intangible assets
329
434
Other assets
36,289
18,120
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,018,870
$
2,053,691
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$
453,560
$
442,534
Interest-bearing
1,315,236
1,279,988
Total deposits
1,768,796
1,722,522
Short-term borrowings
71,754
78,246
Other borrowings
-
33,136
Accrued interest payable
1,425
1,341
Other liabilities
18,046
15,838
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,860,021
1,851,083
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares
-
-
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,
authorized: 20,000,000 shares,
issued: 2022: 8,275,901 shares, 2021: 8,245,951 shares
828
825
Surplus
96,785
96,100
Retained earnings
125,243
105,668
Treasury stock, at cost: 2022: 130,046 shares, 2021: 51,568 shares
(3,442
)
(1,423
)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(60,565
)
1,438
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
158,849
202,608
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,018,870
$
2,053,691
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$
17,114
$
16,859
$
48,203
$
49,107
Securities
2,473
1,468
6,564
3,936
Other
245
72
504
174
Total Interest income
19,832
18,399
55,271
53,217
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,557
1,167
3,699
3,627
Short-term borrowings
88
71
196
214
Other borrowings
17
172
212
559
Total Interest expense
1,662
1,410
4,107
4,400
NET INTEREST INCOME
18,170
16,989
51,164
48,817
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
$
-
750
600
3,750
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
18,170
16,239
50,564
45,067
OTHER INCOME
Service charges and fees
1,346
1,485
4,292
4,268
Income from fiduciary activities
219
209
634
550
Net realized gains on sales of securities
-
35
-
56
Gains on sales of loans, net
1
39
1
177
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned
-
31
427
31
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies
267
200
892
767
Other
345
160
1,760
486
Total other income
2,178
2,159
8,006
6,335
OTHER EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
5,553
5,491
16,824
15,616
Occupancy, furniture and equipment
1,191
1,163
3,704
3,568
Data processing and related operations
736
594
2,031
1,760
Taxes, other than income
240
229
773
763
Professional fees
354
189
1,336
1,072
FDIC Insurance assessment
143
177
468
512
Foreclosed real estate
4
16
66
58
Amortization of intangibles
24
28
78
96
Other
1,894
1,736
5,488
5,122
Total other expenses
10,139
9,623
30,768
28,567
INCOME BEFORE TAX
10,209
8,775
27,802
22,835
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
2,100
1,794
5,709
4,558
NET INCOME
$
8,109
$
6,981
$
22,093
$
18,277
Basic earnings per share
$
1.00
$
0.85
$
2.71
$
2.23
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.00
$
0.85
$
2.71
$
2.23
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended September 30
2022
2021
Net interest income
$
18,170
$
16,989
Net income
8,109
6,981
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)
3.61
%
3.49
%
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
3.74
%
3.61
%
Return on average assets
1.57
%
1.36
%
Return on average equity
17.93
%
13.50
%
Return on average tangible equity
21.48
%
15.78
%
Basic earnings per share
$
1.00
$
0.85
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.00
$
0.85
For the Nine Months Ended September 30
2022
2021
Net interest income
$
51,164
$
48,817
Net income
22,093
18,277
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)
3.41
%
3.43
%
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
3.52
%
3.54
%
Return on average assets
1.44
%
1.23
%
Return on average equity
15.73
%
12.19
%
Return on average tangible equity
18.67
%
14.31
%
Basic earnings per share
$
2.71
$
2.23
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.71
$
2.23
As of September 30
2022
2021
Total assets
$
2,018,870
$
2,053,691
Total loans receivable
1,432,288
1,371,002
Allowance for loan losses
16,931
16,103
Total deposits
1,768,796
1,722,522
Stockholders' equity
158,849
202,608
Trust assets under management
172,037
187,689
Book value per share
$
19.92
$
24.90
Tangible book value per share
$
16.29
$
21.27
Equity to total assets
7.87
%
9.87
%
Allowance to total loans receivable
1.18
%
1.17
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.04
%
0.14
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.05
%
0.18
%
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
23,092
$
29,931
$
22,394
$
21,073
$
28,353
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
17,785
79,735
143,632
185,608
191,580
Cash and cash equivalents
40,877
109,666
166,026
206,681
219,933
Securities available for sale
427,287
440,877
434,924
406,782
361,988
Loans receivable
1,432,288
1,404,317
1,371,645
1,354,931
1,371,002
Less: Allowance for loan losses
16,931
17,017
16,660
16,442
16,103
Net loans receivable
1,415,357
1,387,300
1,354,985
1,338,489
1,354,899
Regulatory stock, at cost
2,220
2,396
3,423
3,927
3,898
Bank owned life insurance
43,169
43,167
40,215
40,038
39,864
Bank premises and equipment, net
17,427
17,032
17,022
17,289
17,364
Foreclosed real estate owned
346
346
590
1,742
1,876
Goodwill and other intangibles
29,595
29,619
29,646
29,673
29,700
Other assets
42,592
35,981
30,867
23,883
24,169
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,018,870
$
2,066,384
$
2,077,698
$
2,068,504
$
2,053,691
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$
453,560
$
442,991
$
438,979
$
440,652
$
442,534
Interest-bearing deposits
1,315,236
1,356,839
1,342,798
1,316,141
1,279,988
Total deposits
1,768,796
1,799,830
1,781,777
1,756,793
1,722,522
Borrowings
71,754
74,839
90,466
90,820
111,382
Other liabilities
19,471
17,884
18,649
15,629
17,179
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,860,021
1,892,553
1,890,892
1,863,242
1,851,083
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
158,849
173,831
186,806
205,262
202,608
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,018,870
$
2,066,384
$
2,077,698
$
2,068,504
$
2,053,691
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
Three months ended
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$
17,114
$
15,714
$
15,375
$
16,149
$
16,859
Securities
2,473
2,197
1,894
1,612
1,468
Other
245
182
78
92
72
Total interest income
19,832
18,093
17,347
17,853
18,399
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,557
1,083
1,059
1,130
1,167
Borrowings
105
116
187
227
243
Total interest expense
1,662
1,199
1,246
1,357
1,410
NET INTEREST INCOME
18,170
16,894
16,101
16,496
16,989
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
-
300
300
450
750
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR LOAN LOSSES
18,170
16,594
15,801
16,046
16,239
OTHER INCOME
Service charges and fees
1,346
1,475
1,470
1,425
1,485
Income from fiduciary activities
219
214
202
198
209
Net realized gains on sales of securities
-
-
-
36
35
Gains on sales of loans, net
1
-
-
-
39
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned
-
-
427
-
31
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies
267
449
176
174
200
Other
345
351
1,063
188
160
Total other income
2,178
2,489
3,338
2,021
2,159
OTHER EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
5,553
5,840
5,431
4,992
5,491
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net
1,191
1,206
1,307
1,254
1,163
Foreclosed real estate
4
10
53
88
16
FDIC insurance assessment
143
142
183
169
177
Other
3,248
3,274
3,183
3,539
2,776
Total other expenses
10,139
10,472
10,157
10,042
9,623
INCOME BEFORE TAX
10,209
8,611
8,982
8,025
8,775
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
2,100
1,756
1,854
1,387
1,794
NET INCOME
$
8,109
$
6,855
$
7,128
$
6,638
$
6,981
Basic earnings per share
$
1.00
$
0.84
$
0.87
$
0.81
$
0.85
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.00
$
0.84
$
0.87
$
0.81
$
0.85
Book Value per share
$
19.92
$
21.65
$
22.99
$
25.24
$
24.90
Tangible Book Value per share
16.29
18.02
19.37
21.63
21.27
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.57
%
1.35
%
1.39
%
1.26
%
1.36
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
17.93
%
15.19
%
14.22
%
12.84
%
13.50
%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)
21.48
%
18.16
%
16.65
%
15.02
%
15.78
%
Net interest spread (fte)
3.61
%
3.40
%
3.22
%
3.29
%
3.49
%
Net interest margin (fte)
3.74
%
3.49
%
3.32
%
3.39
%
3.61
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.18
%
1.21
%
1.21
%
1.21
%
1.17
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.02
%
-0.02
%
0.02
%
0.03
%
-0.00
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.20
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.12
%
0.22
%
Contact:
William S. Lance
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
570-253-8505
www.waynebank.com