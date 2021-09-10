U.S. markets closed

Notice of Acquisition of Common Shares Through the Exercise of Stock Options

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Mr. Dwayne Kushniruk ("Kushniruk") announces that pursuant to early warning disclosure requirements of National Instrument 62-103, Kushniruk acquired 300,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") on July 27, 2021 by exercising 250,000 stock options of the Company at a price of $0.16 per Common Share and 50,000 stock options at a price of $0.10 per Common Share, increasing the number of Common Shares held by Kushniruk to 11,806,000 Common Shares and reducing the number of stock options held by Kushniruk to a total of 500,000 stock options.

Prior to the exercise of stock options, Kushniruk had ownership and control of 11,506,000 Common Shares representing approximately 9.8% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company and an aggregate of 800,000 stock options. Of this amount, Kushniruk owned, directly or indirectly, 5,499,470 Common Shares and beneficially owned 1,431,250 Common Shares though his wholly owned company and 4,575,280 Common Shares through Bridge Solutions Inc. At the conclusion of the exercise of stock options and subsequent acquisition of Common Shares, Kushniruk has ownership and control of Common Shares representing 11,806,000 Common Shares, representing 10.1 % of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. Of this amount, Kushniruk owns, directly or indirectly, 5,799,470 Common Shares and beneficially owns 1,431,250 Common Shares though his wholly owned company and 4,575,280 Common Shares through Bridge Solutions Inc. Kushniruk also holds 500,000 stock options entitling him to acquire 500,000 Common Shares upon exercise.

Kushniruk exercised stock options to receive Common Shares for investment purposes. Other than outstanding stock options held by him, Kushniruk has no further rights to acquire any other securities of the Company. Depending on the market and other conditions, he will evaluate his investments in the Issuer and may increase or decrease his investments by future acquisitions and dispositions of Common Shares at his discretion, as circumstances warrant

A copy of the Early Warning Report is available on www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact

Dwayne Kushniruk
dkushniruk@onesoft.ca
(780) 248-5794

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The issuance of this news release is not an admission that an entity named in the news release owns or controls any described securities or is a joint actor with another named entity.

SOURCE: Mr. Dwayne Kushniruk



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663635/Notice-of-Acquisition-of-Common-Shares-Through-the-Exercise-of-Stock-Options

