Otium Technologies Launches, Bringing Innovation to the Travel and Tourism Industry

Otium Technologies
·4 min read

PALMA, Spain, Oct. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otium Technologies is proud to announce its launch, which will bring blockchain to the travel and tourism industry. The company's mission is to revolutionize the traditional travel and tourism industry.

In a bid to revolutionize the travel and tourism industry after the monumental impact caused by COVID-19, the team at Otium Technologies is pleased to announce the introduction of its project and service offerings to the leisure industry. Otium Technologies uses blockchain technology to proffer solutions to the wide range of challenges and problems bedevilling the industry.

The impact of the pandemic caused businesses to shut down, companies laid off their employees, revenue sources were affected, and a lot of damages. But Otium Technologies has the magic finger to rejig any business that was affected by the pandemic and subsequent lockdown imposed by different levels of governments.

What Is Otium Technologies

Spanish company that develops Blockchain-based solutions for the leisure and tourism sector.

Strengths:

  • Pioneers in the vacation leisure industry

  • Senior team of industry experts

  • Well connected with major tourism companies

Problems It Solves

Inspired by the concept of Socios.com, we will provide large companies in the sector with a tool to capitalize through their own token while interacting and building customer loyalty in a new way, while the user will have the possibility to feel part of their favorite brand, using their loyalty tokens in a practical and simple way, either by voting, investing or using them on the brand's products.

A tool that brings benefits to both outlets and users.

It shortens waiting times, optimizes processes, allows people to use crypto to pay and we add special features to make it go viral (such as sharing the address of their table and receiving paid beers from their colleagues!).

Defi is here to stay and we want to be the bank of the future for the tourist, with Staking products redeemable for paid vacations and many other option:

It is a deflationary token that helps its value to increase

Just by tokenizing them in their wallet, their Otiums grow with each sale and for monthly tokenizers, an extra % of Otium will be distributed during the first year.

People will be able to use them to pay in the F&B app and get discounts.

As a holder people will be able to access the pre-sales of tokens of hotel chains and large tourism companies.

The company'sconsulting company will receive Otiums as a form of payment to encourage the purchase of Otiums.

Faces Behind

Otium Technologies parades a team of credible and knowledgeable experts who are well-versed in travel and tourism, blockchain technology, and digital marketing. The team is led by Yan Garayalde, who happens to be the CEO & Founder of the project. He is ably assisted by Rafael Camps, who serves as the COO and CoFounder of the project.

Also on the team is Marco Taboas, who serves as a partner and Fernando Pareja, who is the Legal Adviser, offering useful legal guidance to comply with laid down rules and regulations. The team also includes Luca Longo and Benjamin Robles Pomar, who serves as the project designer and developer respectively.

About Otium Technologies

Otium Technologies brings blockchain to the travel and tourism industry. The project uses the best available technology, apps, and DApps to revolutionize the leisure Industry. Having experienced the COVID-19 crisis which wreaked havoc on the global economy, particularly the travel and tourism industry, Otium is committed to collaborate faithfully, adapt technological innovations, and leave no stone unturned to ensure that the industry jerks back to life. Otium is also committed to prepare the industry for new challenges and trends to come in the future.

To achieve this mission, Otium parades a team of highly intellectual personalities and experts in their various fields of endeavors for the tasks ahead. The team at Otium Technologies is ever-ready to collaborate with users, tourist destinations, and companies to advance the frontiers of the industry. The company's focus is to research and develop different solutions using powerful tools like blockchain technology.

Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/otium_tech

Telegram: https://t.me/otiumtechES

PeopleTube: https://peopletube.com/channel/UCTTVsdfDBclFNuWDFAIIxug

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otium.technologies/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/otium-technologies

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/OtiumTechnologies/

Media Contact:

Company: Otium Technologies

Contact: Yan Garayalde

E-mail: info@otiumtechnologies.com

Website: https://otiumtechnologies.com/

Whitepaper: https://otiumtechnologies.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/OTIUM-WHITEPAPER_ENG.pdf

SOURCE: Otium Technologies


