Park National Corporation reports fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results

Park National Corporation
·24 min read
Park National Corporation
Park National Corporation

NEWARK, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per common share, payable on March 10, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023.

Park’s net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $33.1 million, a 9.5 percent decrease from $36.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 net income per diluted common share was $2.02, compared to $2.23 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Park's net income for the full year of 2022 was $148.4 million, a 3.6 percent decrease from $153.9 million for the full year of 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $9.06 for the full year of 2022, compared to $9.37 for the full year of 2021.

“Our success is a direct result of our bankers’ unwavering dedication to building relationships and exceeding customer expectations. Individuals and businesses appreciate our personalized approach and trust our bankers’ experience and knowledge, especially in a time of economic uncertainty,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Trautman. “We’re eager to serve – customers and communities – even more in 2023.”

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $35.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 4.5 percent decrease compared to $37.0 million for the same period of 2021. Park National Bank reported net income of $143.2 million for the full year of 2022, compared to $159.5 million for the full year of 2021.

“We’ve earned a reputation for reliability, and our commitment goes beyond financial services,” said Park President Matt Miller. “Over the past 10 years, we’ve matched associate contributions to their local United Way agency dollar for dollar, totaling more than $10.5 million in donations. It’s one of many ways we show support to hundreds of organizations doing important work in the many communities we serve.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of December 31, 2022). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

Category: Earnings

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Financial Highlights

As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Percent change vs.

(in thousands, except share and per share data and ratios)

4th QTR

3rd QTR

4th QTR

 

3Q '22

4Q '21

INCOME STATEMENT:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

94,606

 

$

90,828

 

$

83,706

 

 

4.2

%

13.0

%

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

 

2,981

 

 

3,190

 

 

(4,993

)

 

(6.6

)%

N.M.

Other income

 

26,392

 

 

46,694

 

 

32,206

 

 

(43.5

)%

(18.1

)%

Other expense

 

77,654

 

 

82,903

 

 

75,764

 

 

(6.3

)%

2.5

%

Income before income taxes

$

40,363

 

$

51,429

 

$

45,141

 

 

(21.5

)%

(10.6

)%

Income taxes

 

7,279

 

 

9,361

 

 

8,593

 

 

(22.2

)%

(15.3

)%

Net income

$

33,084

 

$

42,068

 

$

36,548

 

 

(21.4

)%

(9.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MARKET DATA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share - basic (a)

$

2.03

 

$

2.59

 

$

2.25

 

 

(21.6

)%

(9.8

)%

Earnings per common share - diluted (a)

 

2.02

 

 

2.57

 

 

2.23

 

 

(21.4

)%

(9.4

)%

Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share

 

1.04

 

 

1.04

 

 

1.03

 

 

%

1.0

%

Special cash dividend declared per common share

 

0.50

 

 

 

 

0.20

 

 

N.M.

150.0

%

Book value per common share at period end

 

65.74

 

 

63.75

 

 

68.48

 

 

3.1

%

(4.0

)%

Market price per common share at period end

 

140.75

 

 

124.48

 

 

137.31

 

 

13.1

%

2.5

%

Market capitalization at period end

 

2,289,099

 

 

2,023,272

 

 

2,227,108

 

 

13.1

%

2.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares - basic (b)

 

16,261,136

 

 

16,253,704

 

 

16,216,076

 

 

%

0.3

%

Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)

 

16,393,179

 

 

16,374,982

 

 

16,363,968

 

 

0.1

%

0.2

%

Common shares outstanding at period end

 

16,263,583

 

 

16,253,794

 

 

16,219,563

 

 

0.1

%

0.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (a)(b)

 

1.28

%

 

1.61

%

 

1.48

%

 

(20.5

)%

(13.5

)%

Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)

 

12.44

%

 

15.50

%

 

13.44

%

 

(19.7

)%

(7.4

)%

Yield on loans

 

5.00

%

 

4.72

%

 

4.58

%

 

5.9

%

9.2

%

Yield on investment securities

 

3.25

%

 

2.85

%

 

2.05

%

 

14.0

%

58.5

%

Yield on money market instruments

 

3.63

%

 

2.20

%

 

0.15

%

 

65.0

%

2,320.0

%

Yield on interest earning assets

 

4.57

%

 

4.18

%

 

3.88

%

 

9.3

%

17.8

%

Cost of interest bearing deposits

 

0.81

%

 

0.46

%

 

0.09

%

 

76.1

%

800.0

%

Cost of borrowings

 

2.88

%

 

2.61

%

 

2.09

%

 

10.3

%

37.8

%

Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities

 

0.95

%

 

0.60

%

 

0.25

%

 

58.3

%

280.0

%

Net interest margin (g)

 

3.98

%

 

3.81

%

 

3.72

%

 

4.5

%

7.0

%

Efficiency ratio (g)

 

63.69

%

 

59.88

%

 

64.94

%

 

6.4

%

(1.9

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value per common share (d)

$

55.56

 

$

53.54

 

$

58.18

 

 

3.8

%

(4.5

)%

Average interest earning assets

 

9,517,746

 

 

9,565,710

 

 

9,008,863

 

 

(0.5

)%

5.6

%

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (k)

 

43,344

 

 

54,619

 

 

40,148

 

 

(20.6

)%

8.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Financial Highlights (continued)

As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percent change vs.

(in thousands, except ratios)

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

 

3Q '22

4Q '21

BALANCE SHEET:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities

$

1,820,787

 

$

1,828,068

 

$

1,815,408

 

 

(0.4

)%

0.3

%

Loans

 

7,141,891

 

 

7,103,246

 

 

6,871,122

 

 

0.5

%

3.9

%

Allowance for credit losses

 

85,379

 

 

83,961

 

 

83,197

 

 

1.7

%

2.6

%

Goodwill and other intangible assets

 

165,570

 

 

165,911

 

 

167,057

 

 

(0.2

)%

(0.9

)%

Other real estate owned (OREO)

 

1,354

 

 

1,354

 

 

775

 

 

%

74.7

%

Total assets

 

9,854,993

 

 

9,855,047

 

 

9,560,254

 

 

%

3.1

%

Total deposits

 

8,234,715

 

 

8,309,927

 

 

7,904,528

 

 

(0.9

)%

4.2

%

Borrowings

 

416,009

 

 

378,044

 

 

426,996

 

 

10.0

%

(2.6

)%

Total shareholders' equity

 

1,069,226

 

 

1,036,172

 

 

1,110,759

 

 

3.2

%

(3.7

)%

Tangible equity (d)

 

903,656

 

 

870,261

 

 

943,702

 

 

3.8

%

(4.2

)%

Total nonperforming loans

 

101,111

 

 

65,233

 

 

102,652

 

 

55.0

%

(1.5

)%

Total nonperforming assets

 

102,465

 

 

66,587

 

 

106,177

 

 

53.9

%

(3.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans as a % of period end total assets

 

72.47

%

 

72.08

%

 

71.87

%

 

0.5

%

0.8

%

Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans

 

1.42

%

 

0.92

%

 

1.49

%

 

54.3

%

(4.7

)%

Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets

 

1.43

%

 

0.94

%

 

1.54

%

 

52.1

%

(7.1

)%

Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans

 

1.20

%

 

1.18

%

 

1.21

%

 

1.7

%

(0.8

)%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

1,563

 

$

677

 

$

(61

)

 

130.9

%

N.M.

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (b)

 

0.09

%

 

0.04

%

 

%

 

125.0

%

N.M.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets

 

10.85

%

 

10.51

%

 

11.62

%

 

3.2

%

(6.6

)%

Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f)

 

9.33

%

 

8.98

%

 

10.05

%

 

3.9

%

(7.2

)%

Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)

 

10.27

%

 

10.37

%

 

10.97

%

 

(1.0

)%

(6.4

)%

Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)

 

14.85

%

 

15.29

%

 

15.69

%

 

(2.9

)%

(5.4

)%

Average loans / Average deposits (b)

 

81.87

%

 

80.06

%

 

83.78

%

 

2.3

%

(2.3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

 

 

 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

Financial Highlights

Year ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Percent change vs '21

INCOME STATEMENT:

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

347,059

 

$

329,893

 

 

5.2

%

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

 

4,557

 

 

(11,916

)

 

N.M

 

Other income

 

135,935

 

 

129,944

 

 

4.6

%

Other expense

 

297,978

 

 

283,518

 

 

5.1

%

Income before income taxes

$

180,459

 

$

188,235

 

 

(4.1

)%

Income taxes

 

32,108

 

 

34,290

 

 

(6.4

)%

Net income

$

148,351

 

$

153,945

 

 

(3.6

)%

 

 

 

 

 

MARKET DATA:

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share - basic (a)

$

9.13

 

$

9.45

 

 

(3.4

)%

Earnings per common share - diluted (a)

 

9.06

 

 

9.37

 

 

(3.3

)%

Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share

 

4.16

 

 

4.12

 

 

1.0

%

Special cash dividends declared per common share

 

0.50

 

 

0.40

 

 

25.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares - basic (b)

 

16,246,009

 

 

16,291,016

 

 

(0.3

)%

Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)

 

16,365,309

 

 

16,425,206

 

 

(0.4

)%

 

 

 

 

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS:

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (a)(b)

 

1.48

%

 

1.56

%

 

(5.1

)%

Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)

 

13.78

%

 

14.45

%

 

(4.6

)%

Yield on loans

 

4.65

%

 

4.53

%

 

2.6

%

Yield on investment securities

 

2.66

%

 

2.22

%

 

19.8

%

Yield on money market instruments

 

2.07

%

 

0.13

%

 

1,492.3

%

Yield on interest earning assets

 

4.14

%

 

3.86

%

 

7.3

%

Cost of interest bearing deposits

 

0.39

%

 

0.12

%

 

225.0

%

Cost of borrowings

 

2.59

%

 

1.96

%

 

32.1

%

Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities

 

0.54

%

 

0.28

%

 

92.9

%

Net interest margin (g)

 

3.80

%

 

3.69

%

 

3.0

%

Efficiency ratio (g)

 

61.24

%

 

61.27

%

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS

 

 

 

 

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

2,375

 

$

(3,348

)

 

N.M.

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (b)

 

0.03

%

(0.05

)%

 

N.M.

 

 

 

 

 

CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY

 

 

 

 

Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)

 

10.72

%

 

10.82

%

 

(0.9

)%

Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)

 

15.48

%

 

15.19

%

 

1.9

%

Average loans / Average deposits (b)

 

82.32

%

 

85.68

%

 

(3.9

)%

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET:

 

 

 

 

Average interest earning assets

$

9,227,377

 

$

9,028,340

 

 

2.2

%

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (k)

 

185,016

 

 

176,319

 

 

4.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.

 

 

 

 

 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

 

$

89,382

 

$

79,168

 

 

$

323,107

 

$

317,208

 

Interest on debt securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

 

11,974

 

 

5,698

 

 

 

36,047

 

 

19,458

 

Tax-exempt

 

 

2,918

 

 

2,209

 

 

 

10,964

 

 

8,307

 

Other interest income

 

 

4,536

 

 

191

 

 

 

8,129

 

 

880

 

Total interest income

 

 

108,810

 

 

87,266

 

 

 

378,247

 

 

345,853

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand and savings deposits

 

 

10,205

 

 

373

 

 

 

17,646

 

 

1,595

 

Time deposits

 

 

1,061

 

 

831

 

 

 

3,314

 

 

4,711

 

Interest on borrowings

 

 

2,938

 

 

2,356

 

 

 

10,228

 

 

9,654

 

Total interest expense

 

 

14,204

 

 

3,560

 

 

 

31,188

 

 

15,960

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

94,606

 

 

83,706

 

 

 

347,059

 

 

329,893

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

 

 

2,981

 

 

(4,993

)

 

 

4,557

 

 

(11,916

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

 

 

91,625

 

 

88,699

 

 

 

342,502

 

 

341,809

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

 

26,392

 

 

32,206

 

 

 

135,935

 

 

129,944

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense

 

 

77,654

 

 

75,764

 

 

 

297,978

 

 

283,518

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

40,363

 

 

45,141

 

 

 

180,459

 

 

188,235

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

 

7,279

 

 

8,593

 

 

 

32,108

 

 

34,290

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

33,084

 

$

36,548

 

 

$

148,351

 

$

153,945

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income - basic

 

$

2.03

 

$

2.25

 

 

$

9.13

 

$

9.45

 

Net income - diluted

 

$

2.02

 

$

2.23

 

 

$

9.06

 

$

9.37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares - basic

 

 

16,261,136

 

 

16,216,076

 

 

 

16,246,009

 

 

16,291,016

 

Weighted average shares - diluted

 

 

16,393,719

 

 

16,363,968

 

 

 

16,365,309

 

 

16,425,206

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarterly dividend

 

$

1.04

 

$

1.03

 

 

$

4.16

 

$

4.12

 

Special dividend

 

$

0.50

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.50

 

$

0.40

 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

(in thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

156,750

 

$

144,507

 

Money market instruments

 

32,978

 

 

74,673

 

Investment securities

 

1,820,787

 

 

1,815,408

 

Loans

 

7,141,891

 

 

6,871,122

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

(85,379

)

 

(83,197

)

Loans, net

 

7,056,512

 

 

6,787,925

 

Bank premises and equipment, net

 

82,126

 

 

89,008

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets

 

165,570

 

 

167,057

 

Other real estate owned

 

1,354

 

 

775

 

Other assets

 

538,916

 

 

480,901

 

Total assets

$

9,854,993

 

$

9,560,254

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

Noninterest bearing

$

3,074,276

 

$

3,066,419

 

Interest bearing

 

5,160,439

 

 

4,838,109

 

Total deposits

 

8,234,715

 

 

7,904,528

 

Borrowings

 

416,009

 

 

426,996

 

Other liabilities

 

135,043

 

 

117,971

 

Total liabilities

$

8,785,767

 

$

8,449,495

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021)

$

 

$

 

Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and 17,623,118 shares issued at December 31, 2021)

 

462,404

 

 

461,800

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes

 

(102,394

)

 

15,155

 

Retained earnings

 

847,235

 

 

776,294

 

Treasury shares (1,359,521 shares at December 31, 2022 and 1,403,555 shares at December 31, 2021)

 

(138,019

)

 

(142,490

)

Total shareholders' equity

$

1,069,226

 

$

1,110,759

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

9,854,993

 

$

9,560,254

 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 

 

 

 

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

(in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

145,040

 

$

148,433

 

 

$

157,295

 

$

139,678

 

Money market instruments

 

495,350

 

 

491,093

 

 

 

392,256

 

 

665,714

 

Investment securities

 

1,811,403

 

 

1,696,537

 

 

 

1,843,484

 

 

1,407,999

 

Loans

 

7,108,956

 

 

6,872,620

 

 

 

6,955,674

 

 

7,014,517

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

(83,478

)

 

(88,017

)

 

 

(81,736

)

 

(87,233

)

Loans, net

 

7,025,478

 

 

6,784,603

 

 

 

6,873,938

 

 

6,927,284

 

Bank premises and equipment, net

 

83,992

 

 

89,312

 

 

 

86,322

 

 

89,758

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets

 

165,794

 

 

167,332

 

 

 

166,337

 

 

167,993

 

Other real estate owned

 

1,354

 

 

802

 

 

 

1,161

 

 

902

 

Other assets

 

551,245

 

 

451,545

 

 

 

523,415

 

 

448,130

 

Total assets

$

10,279,656

 

$

9,829,657

 

 

$

10,044,208

 

$

9,847,458

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing

$

3,134,544

 

$

3,058,428

 

 

$

3,093,019

 

$

2,937,035

 

Interest bearing

 

5,548,542

 

 

5,145,026

 

 

 

5,356,809

 

 

5,249,467

 

Total deposits

 

8,683,086

 

 

8,203,454

 

 

 

8,449,828

 

 

8,186,502

 

Borrowings

 

405,146

 

 

448,298

 

 

 

395,515

 

 

492,943

 

Other liabilities

 

135,915

 

 

99,411

 

 

 

121,986

 

 

102,553

 

Total liabilities

$

9,224,147

 

$

8,751,163

 

 

$

8,967,329

 

$

8,781,998

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred shares

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

Common shares

 

461,391

 

 

460,037

 

 

 

460,696

 

 

459,421

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes

 

(121,416

)

 

(10,656

)

 

 

(65,374

)

 

(4,120

)

Retained earnings

 

853,802

 

 

771,957

 

 

 

821,382

 

 

744,102

 

Treasury shares

 

(138,268

)

 

(142,844

)

 

 

(139,825

)

 

(133,943

)

Total shareholders' equity

$

1,055,509

 

$

1,078,494

 

 

$

1,076,879

 

$

1,065,460

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,279,656

 

$

9,829,657

 

 

$

10,044,208

 

$

9,847,458

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 

Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

4th QTR

3rd QTR

2nd QTR

1st QTR

4th QTR

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

89,382

$

83,522

$

77,787

$

72,416

 

$

79,168

 

Interest on debt securities:

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

11,974

 

10,319

 

7,624

 

6,130

 

 

5,698

 

Tax-exempt

 

2,918

 

2,923

 

2,676

 

2,447

 

 

2,209

 

Other interest income

 

4,536

 

3,180

 

260

 

153

 

 

191

 

Total interest income

 

108,810

 

99,944

 

88,347

 

81,146

 

 

87,266

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

Demand and savings deposits

 

10,205

 

5,757

 

1,333

 

351

 

 

373

 

Time deposits

 

1,061

 

825

 

708

 

720

 

 

831

 

