U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,961.63
    -37.32 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,899.29
    -137.61 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,834.11
    -225.50 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.88
    -29.81 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.09
    -1.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    +11.90 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    -0.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.1270 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1998
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0500
    -1.3170 (-0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,205.11
    -1,070.42 (-4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.81
    -9.44 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.37
    +5.86 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Political Prosecution of Steve Bannon and His Conviction Are an Unprecedented Outrage, Declares the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

Association of American Physicians and Surgeons
·2 min read

TUCSON, Ariz., July 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) decries the political prosecution and conviction of conservative Steve Bannon. On July 22, a D.C. jury found Bannon guilty under 2 U.S.C. § 192 of contempt of Congress.

“Political prosecutions are what dictatorships do, and should never happen in the United States,” declared Andrew Schlafly, general counsel of AAPS. “Being a supporter and adviser to Donald Trump is not a crime.”

Steve Bannon as a private citizen was targeted by the House Select Committee while it was spending millions of dollars for more than a year targeting Trump supporters about protests on Jan 6, 2021, Schlafly notes. The Department of Justice (DOH) rejected a recommendation by this Democrat-controlled committee to prosecute former congressman Mark Meadows for the same charges as Bannon.

“When the Republican House voted that Democrat-appointed Eric Holder was in contempt of Congress, DOJ immediately announced its refusal to prosecute him,” Schlafly said. “Yet DOJ went after Steve Bannon, and he was prevented at trial from calling any of the House Democrats who initiated this against him.”

“This prosecution and conviction of Bannon are unprecedented,” Schlafly observed. “This prosecution merely advances the political goals of enemies of Donald Trump.”

During jury selection in Bannon’s case, many potential jurors expressed their political views against Bannon. They were excused from the jury, but the prevalence of their views in D.C. indicated that the trial should not have proceeded there, Schlafly states.

“D.C. is not a fair venue for a trial pitting Democrats in Congress against a critic of them. The incoming new Congress, predicted to be Republican, should change the law so that trials are held where the defendant resides, not where federal government employs so many.”

“The incoming House of Representatives should enact a resolution to pardon Steve Bannon on its first day in session in January,” stated Jane Orient, M.D., the executive director of AAPS.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto (everything for the patient).

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com or Andrew L. Schlafly, Esq., (908) 719-8608, aschlafly@aol.com


Recommended Stories

  • Expect Two Shallow Recessions, Plus a Quick End to the Fed’s Moves to Raise Interest Rates

    Fed’s zigzagging policies could ultimately lead to an outcome similar to what happened in its fight against inflation four decades ago.

  • Will the Federal Reserve kill the stock-market bounce?

    A summer rebound is stirring hopes the stock-market has seen its lows. The Fed could spoil the party.

  • Brazil’s Petrobras Disappoints Despite World’s Thirst for Crude

    President Jair Bolsonaro has pressured the state-controlled oil producer to lower gasoline prices, sinking its shares even as other big global producers soar.

  • North Carolina town to be without full-time police after all officers resign

    “I’ve seen resignations from politicians and the mayors and the council members. I have seen employees resign," said the town attorney. "I’ve never seen a resignation where it’s an entire department."

  • Public Pensions Face Worst Funding Decline Since Great Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- US public pension funds are on pace for their deepest financial setback since the Great Recession as turmoil in global markets this year threaten to leave taxpayers and government workers on the hook.Most Read from BloombergRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Day-Old Grain Export DealThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeStudent Loan Borrowers Aren’t Waiting for Biden’s Promised ReliefTrump In

  • Ukraine Latest: Odesa Strike Condemned; Orban Wants Arms Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Day-Old Grain Export DealThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeStudent Loan Borrowers Aren’t Waiting for Biden’s Promised ReliefTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedCondemnation was swift after Russia struck Odesa’s port with cruise missiles, a day after officials from Russia and Ukraine signed parallel agree

  • Russian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Day-Old Grain Export Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Day-Old Grain Export DealThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeStudent Loan Borrowers Aren’t Waiting for Biden’s Promised ReliefTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedRussia attacked Odesa’s sea port with cruise missiles hours after signing a deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports from three Black Sea ports, i

  • Ukraine Says 'Kamikaze Drone' Killed Russian Troops at Nuclear Plant

    Ukrainian troops carried out a deadly strike on the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine, on July 20, Ukrainian officials said.This footage, captured by the “Kamikaze” drone used to carry out the strike, was released by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on July 22. It shows the moment of impact and the chaos that followed.Three Russians were killed and 12 were injured in the attack on the plant, according to the ministry. The tent city that was set up during the occupation of the ZNPP “was destroyed by a fire that could not be extinguished for a long time,” said the statement.Energoatom, the Ukrainian state-owned company that runs the four nuclear power plants in the country, reported that Russian troops have been violating safety protocols since they took control of the plant on March 4. Currently there are 500 Russian soldiers and a significant amount of military equipment stored there, according to Ukrainian media.Despite the attack, which the Defense Ministry said “worked brilliantly,” the plant is still under Russian control, according to reports by Energoatom.“Given that it is impossible to predict the actions of invaders, the threat to the station’s physical security remains,” said the energy company in a statement on Telegram. Credit: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine via Storyful

  • It’s a Bear-Market Rally. Whether it Lasts Depends on the Fed.

    The Fed Chair could play a Volckerizer or a Blundering Burns as he seeks to rein in inflation. Plus, investment newsletter commentary on the market’s P/E, small banks’ commercial real estate exposure, the CHIPS Act, and emerging markets.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband buys millions of dollars’ worth of Nvidia stock ahead of vote on chip-manufacturing bill

    Paul Pelosi bought as much $5 million worth of stock in software and computer chip company Nvidia in June.

  • Powell Seen Slowing Fed’s Hikes After 75 Basis Points Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Day-Old Grain Export DealThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeStudent Loan Borrowers Aren’t Waiting for Biden’s Promised ReliefTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is likely to

  • Pelosi says her husband has ‘absolutely not’ made any stock trades based on information from her

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday offers a strong denial when she is asked by a reporter if her husband has ever made a stock purchase or sale based on information received from her.

  • Russia taking hundreds of casualties daily in Ukraine war -U.S. official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States believes Russia's military is suffering hundreds of casualties a day in its war in Ukraine, and with the loss so far of thousands of lieutenants and captains, its chain of command is struggling, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday. Nearly five months since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Russia's neighbor, its forces are grinding through the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine and occupy around a fifth of the country. The United States estimates that Russian casualties in Ukraine have reached around 15,000 killed and perhaps 45,000 wounded, CIA Director William Burns said on Wednesday, adding that Ukraine has also endured significant casualties.

  • Ukraine ready to help Moldova de-occupy Transnistria Budanov

    European Pravda - FRIDAY, 22 JULY 2022, 22:44 The head of the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, Kyrylo Budanov, has said that Ukraine is ready to help Moldova with the de-occupation of Transnistrian territory.

  • ‘I Have Too Much Respect for the White House’: Donald Trump Blasts Jan. 6 Committee ‘Persecution’

    "I had a very good and luxurious life before entering the wonderful world of politics," the beleaguered ex-president said

  • Ukrainian Army hits bridge across Inhulets River near Kherson

    Ukrainian forces struck the Daryivka Bridge across the Inhulets River outside the city of Kherson early on July 23, advisor to the head of Kherson regional military administration, Sergey Khlan, wrote on Facebook.

  • Joe Biden Has COVID And The Tweets About Kamala Harris Taking Over Are Here

    "Kamala putting her sneakers on."View Entire Post ›

  • Same prison as Unabomber: Ex-Chester sheriff Alex Underwood could serve prison time in NC

    Exclusive: Alex “Big A” Underwood could be housed at Butner federal prison near Durham and Raleigh — the same prison of Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber.

  • Treasuries Surge as Traders Dial Back Fed Bets on Recession Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries rallied sharply after data showing a contraction in US business activity for the first time since 2020 heightened fears the economy will plunge into a recession.Most Read from BloombergRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Day-Old Grain Export DealThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeStudent Loan Borrowers Aren’t Waiting for Biden’s Promised ReliefTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned

  • What could epic Samsung expansion mean for Central Texas? Opportunities savored, concerns raised

    Incentives applications made public July 20 show that Samsung is eyeing an additional $192.1 billion in capital investment in the coming decades, which could create at least 10,000 new jobs. That has economic development circles buzzing about, as one elected leader put it, "potentially the largest semiconductor facility in the world." But critics of the deal lament the billions of dollars of incentives on the line. This in-depth piece explores the reactions from different corners of the Austin a