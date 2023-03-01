U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.00
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,731.00
    +49.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,098.25
    +26.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,903.80
    +4.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.55
    -0.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.80
    +7.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.16
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0689
    +0.0106 (+1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.32
    -0.63 (-3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2064
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6200
    -0.5790 (-0.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,713.29
    +260.98 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.05
    +6.52 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,941.29
    +65.01 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

Polyurethane Market Size to Surpass USD 87.54 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR 5.3% | Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy
·9 min read

The growing demand for polyurethanes market share is predicted to enhance sustainability in the near future

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Polyurethane Market.

The global polyurethane market is expected to grow at 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 87.54 billion by 2029 from USD 55 billion in 2022.

Polyurethanes are thermosetting polymers, and they do not melt when exposed to heat. The interaction between isocyanate and polyols produces the polymer known as polyurethane (PU or PUR), which has links of alternately organised isocyanate and polyols. Thermosetting polymer and flexible polymer are the two kinds that are offered. It is frequently employed in the production of synthetic fabrics, elastomers, high-performance adhesives, surface coatings, and seals. Additionally, it is expected that the growing use of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies with innovative features will favourably affect the polyurethane market. To create semi-interpenetrating polymer networks, TPU and PU acrylate oligomers, for instance, were developed and radiation-cured (IPN).

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10119/polyurethane-market/#request-a-sample

Polyurethane Market Recent Developments

July 2022: DIC acquired a Chinese coating resin manufacturer named Guangdong TOD New Material Co. Ltd. The acquisition helped DIC Corporation expand its Asian market capacity for different resins, including acrylic, alkyd, polyester, urethane, and epoxy.

February 2022: BASF SE and NEVEON collaborated on mattress recycling. BASF was developing a wet chemical recycling process for used mattresses made of PU, whereby new beds can be made using alternative polyurethane.

Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market in 2022 and accounted for over 44% share of the global revenue.

The market is driven by the growth of the major end-use industries, such as automotive, electronics & appliances, packaging, furniture & interior, and construction. The regional market is characterized by the easy availability of land and low-cost skilled labour. A shift in the production landscape toward emerging economies, particularly China and India, is expected to positively influence market growth over the forecast period. The region is home to several rapidly expanding industries as well that offer lucrative growth opportunities to PU manufacturers. China accounted for the largest share within the region in 2022 and is expected to remain the largest in the market throughout the forecast period due to the expanding construction industry.

Polyurethane Market Growth Factors

  • Rising Polyurethane Demand from Building & Construction Industry

Polyurethane is widely used in the building and construction industry for commercial, industrial, and residential applications because of its insulation properties, versatility, durability, strength-to-weight ratio, etc. High-performance goods that are not only effective but also robust and flexible are made using polyurethane.

The construction and building business are the biggest consumer of polyurethane foam due to advantages such as energy efficiency, thermal/mechanical performance, and environment-friendly nature. Additionally, it strengthens the structure. Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region's rapid development in the building and construction industry is expected to support polyurethane's high demand growth.

  • Various Polyurethane Benefits Provided to Increase Market Demand

Polyurethane is adaptable because of the technical advantages and benefits that it offers. For instance, it bridges the distance between plastic and rubber, is more flexible than plastic and harder and able to withstand greater pressures than rubber.

Polyurethane Market Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2022

USD 55 billion in 2022

Revenue forecast in 2029

USD 87.54 billion by 2029

Growth rate

CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2029

Base year for estimation

2022

Historical data

2018 - 2022

Forecast period

2023 - 2029

Quantitative units

Volume in kilo tons, revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2023 to 2029

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered

Product, application, region

Regional scope

North America; Europe; China; Asia; Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Key Market Drivers

The factors such as increasing demand for light-weight, high performance, and durable products in the automotive, electronics, and construction industries are expected to boom the Polyurethane Market growth.

Key companies profiled

Dow Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsui & Co. Plastics Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Recticel NV/SA, Woodbridge, DIC Corporation, RTP Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG, and Tosoh Corporation.

Polyurethane Market Players

The global polyurethane market has the presence of numerous local and international manufacturers, due to which, the market has become highly competitive and fragmented. Key polyurethane manufacturers are resorting to geographical expansion, investments, capacity expansion, mergers, etc. in the market or independently to maintain an edge over others.

Key players in the market are focusing on launching new products to differentiate themselves from other competitors and widen their consumer base, thereby leading to polyurethane industry growth.

The Polyurethane market key players include Dow Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsui & Co. Plastics Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Recticel NV/SA, Woodbridge, DIC Corporation, RTP Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG, and Tosoh Corporation.

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10119/polyurethane-market/

Key Market Segments: Polyurethane Market

Polyurethane Market by Material Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

  • Polyol

  • MDI

  • TDI

  • Others

Polyurethane Market by Product Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

  • Flexible Foam

  • Rigid Foam

  • Coating

  • Adhesive and Sealants

  • Elastomers

  • Others

Polyurethane Market by End User, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

  • Building and Construction

  • Automotive and Transportation

  • Bedding and Furniture

  • Footwear

  • Appliances and White Goods

  • Others

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:   

  • The global polyurethane market is expected to grow at 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 87.54 billion by 2029 from USD 55 billion in 2022.

  • The construction application segment led the global market in 2022 and accounted for a revenue share of more than 26%.

  • The rigid foam product segment led the market and accounted for more than 31.0% share of the global revenue in 2022.

  • The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

  • Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2022 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Polyurethane industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.

Market Dynamics

Polyurethane Market Drivers

  • High Demand for Building Insulation Due to Sustainability Concerns

The global energy problem has sped up the creation of sustainable building practises and green buildings. Since building developments have a sizable possible environmental effect, sustainability in building developments is a broad topic that includes numerous actions that must be taken during the early stages of construction. Green structures are growing entering the construction market as a result of rising expenditures in clever, energy-efficient business and domestic structures. These buildings not only offer profitable possibilities but also follow federal and environmental laws, which significantly satisfies growing customer demands for sustainability.

  • Increasing Demand for Lightweight and High-Performance Composites from the Automobile Sector

Steel used to make up the bulk of car components, but plastic is now taking their place as a viable alternative to lighten vehicles. The use of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) in automotive components has greatly reduced the weight of vehicles. The automobile industry's attempts to lighten the total weight of vehicles in order to reduce gasoline usage and carbon pollution have been the main drivers of the demand for polymers. As an option to metals, PU is frequently used in car uses like seating, instrument panels, exterior panels, engine encapsulation, and cables and wires.

Polyurethane Market Restraints

  • Growing Concern for the Environment

The burning of fossil fuels is expected to significantly limit the production of petrochemicals over the forecast period, causing toxic gas emissions. The quantity of greenhouse gases (GHG) and the carbon impact are expected to rise as a result of petrochemical goods produced from crude oil emitting hazardous gases into the atmosphere. Developed nations like the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Germany have decreased their carbon emissions over the past few years as a result of stringent government rules for environmental concerns.

Key Question Answered

  1. What is the current size of the polyurethane market?

  2. What are the key factors influencing the growth of polyurethane?

  3. What are the major applications for polyurethane?

  4. Who are the major key players in the polyurethane market?

  5. Which region will provide more business opportunities for polyurethane in future?

  6. Which segment holds the maximum share of the polyurethane market?

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries: Exactitude Consultancy

PU Sole Footwear Polyurethane Market

The global PU sole footwear polyurethane market size was USD 4.40 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.37 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7218/pu-sole-footwear-polyurethane-market/

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market

The global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market is expected to grow at more than 6.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 5.33 billion by 2029 from USD 2.84 billion in 2022.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3830/thermoplastic-polyurethane-market/

Polyurethane Additives Market

The global polyurethane additives market is expected to grow at 5.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 5.52 billion by 2029 from USD 3.5 billion in 2022.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10176/polyurethane-additives-market/

Polyurethane Sealants Market

The global Polyurethane Sealants Market size was USD 2.50 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.95 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6876/polyurethane-sealants-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/

Contact: Irfan Tamboli   sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com

+91-7507-07-8687


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • I’m 57 and will soon have more than $3 million from a business sale. My rich boss trusts his financial adviser, but he inherited his millions. Still, should I try his adviser?

    Question: I am 57 years old, have $450,000 saved for retirement and will soon receive $3-$4 million from a business sale as a key employee. And adds W. Michael Prendergast, certified financial planner at Altfest Personal Wealth Management: “Ask if they’re a fiduciary all the time they interact with you, not just some of the time.”

  • Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -50% and 2.12%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Goldman Sachs Sees at Least 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    With signs suggesting inflation is finally being tamed, 2023 opened with hope the Fed will take a less aggressive stance in its efforts to tame it and will start cutting interest rates. However, don’t get too hopeful that is about to actually happen this year, says Lotfi Karoui, Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist. "No pivot. Certainly no cuts in 2023," Karoui recently said, claiming the earliest the Fed will consider lowering rates could be in the first or second quarter of 2024. It’s not al

  • Nio and stocks of other China-based EV makers rally, as strong economic data out of China offsets downbeat earnings reports

    MARKET PULSE Shares of China-based electric vehicle maker’s rose Wednesday, as strong economic data out of China and investor optimism as Hong Kong lifted its mask mandate overshadowed mostly disappointing earnings reports.

  • How to Find Cheap, Highly-Ranked Stocks Under $10 to Buy for March

    Today we used one of our Zacks screens to show investors how to find highly-ranked Zacks stocks, which means they have improving earnings outlooks, that are trading for under $10 per share to consider buying for March and beyond.

  • Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power (PLUG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • 3 ETFs That Pay Massive Monthly Dividends

    What’s better than getting a quarterly dividend from your favorite stock? How about getting dividends on a monthly basis from ETFs? That’s exactly what investors can do with these three ETFs, including two popular newer ETFs. Not only do these ETFs pay a dividend every month, but they also feature double-digit dividend yields. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF pays out a dividend every month and yields an extraordinary 11.5% on a trailing b

  • Forget Chatbots, This Is How Corporate America Is Really Using AI

    (Bloomberg) -- Ever since OpenAI’s ChatGPT lit up the internet in November, companies can't stop talking about artificial intelligence. Take this earnings season so far: References to AI and related terms during calls with investors are already up 77% from a year earlier.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Elon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonLightfoot Is First Chicago

  • Jeff Bezos' Single-Family Rental Play Appears Almost Too Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity through controversial land investments, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the single-family rental company backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the foresight with Amaz

  • Charlie Javice, the 30-year-old Frank founder accused of fraud, says Jamie Dimon took a personal interest in her $175 million acquisition

    The young founder hits back at the bank in new filings, alleging JPMorgan should have known what it was buying. Javice is demanding a trial by jury.

  • Li Auto, XPeng, and NIO Stocks Soar. EV Deliveries Aren’t Why.

    American depositary receipts in Li Auto (ticker: LI) gained 5.1% in premarket trading on Wednesday, with XPeng (XPEV) up 5.6% and NIO (NIO)—which also reported quarterly earnings—rising 1.7%. It was a similar picture across U.S.-listed Chinese stocks and the Hong Kong market at large, where the rallied 4.2%. The Hong Kong-listed shares of Li (2015.Hong Kong) and XPeng (9868.Hong Kong) were up 8.6% and 9.6%, respectively.

  • Snowflake (SNOW) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Snowflake's (SNOW) fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from an increasing customer and partner base.

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Oil prices fall as inventory worries outweigh upbeat China data

    Oil futures slip to begin March, weighed down by industry data showing another large jump in U.S. crude inventories.

  • McDonald's Expands Bold Breakfast Menu Experiment

    Alert Early Bird, the fast-food chain has a new morning menu item that could change the restaurant game.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for March 2023

    This month's list of top dividend stocks consists of real estate investment trusts (REIT) like Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) and energy companies like Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). Dividend-paying companies tend to be well-established, with stable earnings and a track record of distributing a portion of them to shareholders in the form of cash or additional stock. REITs are consistently among the top dividend stocks because they are required to pay out the majority of their earnings to shareholders.

  • Tupperware stock slammed after earnings as company swings to a loss

    Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) shares were tumbling 28% in premarket trading Wednesday after the maker of kitchen products posted a surprise loss and disclosed that it has identified misstatements in its historical accounting for income taxes. The company generated a preliminary fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations of $35.2 million, or 79 cents a share, whereas it posted income from continuing operations of $15.4 million, or 32 cents a share, in the year-prior period. Tupperware logged a 24-cent adjusted loss per share from continuing operations.

  • Vroom (VRM) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Vroom (VRM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 30.88% and 18.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?