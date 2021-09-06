Proactive news headlines including Surefire Resources, Global Energy Ventures, Pan Asia Metals and West Wits Mining

Sydney, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) has revealed encouraging results from a recent soil geochemical survey undertaken southeast and along strike from the Yidby Gold Deposit within the southern portion of the Yalgoo-Singleton Greenstone Belt in Western Australia. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) is set to lead the world into its carbon-free future with its zero-emission supply chain for the overseas shipping of 100% green hydrogen. Click here

Pan Asia Metals Ltd (ASX:PAM) has hit a new record high on completing a well-supported private placement to raise $6 million through the issue of 15 million shares at 40 cents per share to institutional and sophisticated investors. Click here

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) has frozen its shares as it waits on further information out of the Republic of Guinea, where a statement from the military says that the government has been dissolved. Click here

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) chairman Michael Quinert has purchased 180,000 shares through on-market trades. Click here

WA Kaolin Ltd (ASX:WAK) has signed a key contract with Haver & Boecker Australia for the supply of equipment that will form the basis of a bagging solution for kaolin powder product. Click here

RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:RPM) is set to acquire Far North Queensland (FNQ) business Direct Wholesale Tyres (DWT), which will add scale to the company’s growing footprint in the region. Click here

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has established its first high-grade underground mineral resource estimate (MRE) at Yunndaga deposit within the Menzies Gold Project (MGP) north of Kalgoorlie in WA. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) has welcomed news that joint venture partner AIC Mines Ltd has begun drilling at the Lamil Gold-Copper Project in Western Australia’s Paterson Province. Click here

Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) has made its next step towards establishing a JORC resource at the Sala Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Sweden by kicking off an extensive drilling program. Click here

PVW Resources NL (ASX:PVW) has pinpointed further rare earth element (REE) potential at its Tanami project in Western Australia during a fieldwork campaign over the Killi Killi East prospect. Click here

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF, FRA:DDF) has appointed internationally recognised Interventional Cardiologist, Dr Chris Meduri MD MPH, as its chief medical officer (CMO). Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has identified a large platinum group element (PGE) system during ongoing exploration at its Edison Prospect within the Halls Creek tenement package in Western Australia. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR, FRA:260) is in a trading halt ahead of drilling results from its Enmore Gold Project in northeast New South Wales. Click here

Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX:SHH) has passed another milestone on the path towards recommencing the Nelson Bay River Iron Project (NBR) in northwest Tasmania by signing a port storage and ship loading agreement. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has recorded further strong gold and copper hits during its 2021 drill program at the Minyari Dome asset in Western Australia’s famed Paterson Province. Click here

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) has started a trenching program at the Tourmaline Ridge Prospect within its 64North Gold Project in Alaska. Click here



