U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.19 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.10
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1874
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8330
    +0.1410 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,441.58
    +1,283.37 (+2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,344.58
    +46.85 (+3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,183.30
    +44.95 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Surefire Resources, Global Energy Ventures, Pan Asia Metals and West Wits Mining

Proactive Investors
·4 min read

Sydney, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) has revealed encouraging results from a recent soil geochemical survey undertaken southeast and along strike from the Yidby Gold Deposit within the southern portion of the Yalgoo-Singleton Greenstone Belt in Western Australia. Click here

  • Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) is set to lead the world into its carbon-free future with its zero-emission supply chain for the overseas shipping of 100% green hydrogen. Click here

  • Pan Asia Metals Ltd (ASX:PAM) has hit a new record high on completing a well-supported private placement to raise $6 million through the issue of 15 million shares at 40 cents per share to institutional and sophisticated investors. Click here

  • Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) has frozen its shares as it waits on further information out of the Republic of Guinea, where a statement from the military says that the government has been dissolved. Click here

  • West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) chairman Michael Quinert has purchased 180,000 shares through on-market trades. Click here

  • WA Kaolin Ltd (ASX:WAK) has signed a key contract with Haver & Boecker Australia for the supply of equipment that will form the basis of a bagging solution for kaolin powder product. Click here

  • RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:RPM) is set to acquire Far North Queensland (FNQ) business Direct Wholesale Tyres (DWT), which will add scale to the company’s growing footprint in the region. Click here

  • Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has established its first high-grade underground mineral resource estimate (MRE) at Yunndaga deposit within the Menzies Gold Project (MGP) north of Kalgoorlie in WA. Click here

  • Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) has welcomed news that joint venture partner AIC Mines Ltd has begun drilling at the Lamil Gold-Copper Project in Western Australia’s Paterson Province. Click here

  • Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) has made its next step towards establishing a JORC resource at the Sala Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Sweden by kicking off an extensive drilling program. Click here

  • PVW Resources NL (ASX:PVW) has pinpointed further rare earth element (REE) potential at its Tanami project in Western Australia during a fieldwork campaign over the Killi Killi East prospect. Click here

  • Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF, FRA:DDF) has appointed internationally recognised Interventional Cardiologist, Dr Chris Meduri MD MPH, as its chief medical officer (CMO). Click here

  • Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has identified a large platinum group element (PGE) system during ongoing exploration at its Edison Prospect within the Halls Creek tenement package in Western Australia. Click here

  • Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR, FRA:260) is in a trading halt ahead of drilling results from its Enmore Gold Project in northeast New South Wales. Click here

  • Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX:SHH) has passed another milestone on the path towards recommencing the Nelson Bay River Iron Project (NBR) in northwest Tasmania by signing a port storage and ship loading agreement. Click here

  • Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has recorded further strong gold and copper hits during its 2021 drill program at the Minyari Dome asset in Western Australia’s famed Paterson Province. Click here

  • Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) has started a trenching program at the Tourmaline Ridge Prospect within its 64North Gold Project in Alaska. Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

  • Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

  • We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

  • We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

  • Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

  • We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • BMW Orders Up $24 Billion of Batteries as EV Demand Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The comp

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$2.9m in the last 12 months

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in International Business...

  • Ark Invest Tesla Stock Price Target May Be Outrageous, But Elon Musk Says It Is Worth $3,000 A Share 'If They Execute Really Well'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has told its employees that he agrees with Cathie Wood-led ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that Tesla is worth $3,000 a share "if they execute really well". What Happened: In a recent interview, Cathie Wood said that her base case on Tesla is $3,000 a share. "Our estimate for Tesla's success has gone up. The main reason for that is their market share. So instead of going down from year-end 2017 to today, it has actually gone up fairly dramatically," Woo

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • Bull run on Wall Street leaves bankers warning over risks of stock market sell-off

    Overheated markets are poised for a retreat amid concerns about inflation and flagging growth, according to signals from Wall Street.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • Is C3.ai Stock a Buy?

    C3.ai's (NYSE: AI) stock tumbled 10% on Sept. 2 after the artificial intelligence software provider posted its first-quarter earnings. C3 initially gained a lot of attention because its founder and CEO is Thomas Siebel. The seasoned executive previously co-founded Siebel Systems, an enterprise software company that sold to Oracle for $5.85 billion in 2005.

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • What August's record breaking month for crypto flows means for bitcoin

    The crypto market looked like a rising tide for all coins last month, but growth across the asset class hasn’t been equal.

  • Investors love to boast about their great stock picks, but beware of those who use fancy math to calculate their gains

    After more than 40 years of rigorously auditing the performance of investment advisers, I have learned that over the long term, buying and holding an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SPX) or other broad index nearly always comes out ahead of all other attempts to do better, such as market timing or picking particular stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. What I wanted to measure was how these newsletter portfolios performed in the immediately succeeding year.

  • Should You Invest in AMC Stock Right Now?

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has many investors curious. The stock inspires many headlines, and AMC is a source of frequent discussion on social media sites and discussion forums. AMC stock is up nearly 2,000% in 2021, and it has some people asking themselves if they are missing out on the ride of a lifetime.

  • Why bitcoin, ethereum prices are climbing higher

    Crypto assets tend to be highly volatile, with prices that pingpong around on the latest speculation.

  • These are the most important things to check on a stock’s quote page before deciding whether to buy or sell

    There's a lot more to glean from a MarketWatch stock quote page than just the price and the change from the previous session. In fact, price may be one of the least useful pieces of information.

  • Why Sea Limited Surged by 22.5% in August

    Sea Limited reported a stellar set of earnings for its fiscal 2021 second quarter, continuing its impressive growth streak. Garena's massively popular hit game Free Fire continued to be the highest-grossing game in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and India and achieved a record of over 150 million peak daily active users during the quarter. Sea Limited continues with its aggressive expansion plans.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • FCA issues fresh warning on 'pump and dump' crypto scams

    An estimated 2.3 million Britons currently hold some form of cryptocurrency. 14% of them also used credit to purchase them, thereby increasing the exposure to loss.