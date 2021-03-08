U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

Rubicon’s Elizabeth Montoya Awarded Waste360’s 40 Under 40 Honor

Rubicon Technologies, LLC
·4 min read

New York, NY, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon® today announced that the company’s Chief of Protocol and Investor Relations, Elizabeth Montoya, has been named to Waste360’s 2021 40 Under 40 awards list, which showcases the next generation of leaders in the waste and recycling space who are shaping the future of the industry.

Elizabeth joined Rubicon in 2011 as its third employee and since that time has led many transformative projects, including the company becoming a Certified B Corporation. In her current role as Chief of Protocol and Investor Relations, Elizabeth leads communications to Rubicon’s investors and its board of directors, on which she holds a seat. She also oversees thought leadership strategy with key corporate partners, including the Wharton School, the United Nations Global Compact, and B Lab, which governs B Corporation Certification, among others. Elizabeth is the co-author of the RUBICONMethod™, Rubicon’s proprietary six-step guide to successful recycling and waste reduction.

The Waste360 40 Under 40 awards program recognizes inspiring and innovative professionals under the age of 40 whose work in waste, recycling, and organics has made a significant contribution to the industry. The winners are involved in every part of the waste and recycling industry, including haulers, municipalities, composters, recycling professionals, policymakers, and product suppliers.

A panel of expert judges from Waste360 evaluated the nominations and consulted with an external advisor to select the finalists and winners.

“I am honored to be named to this list alongside some of the smartest, most dedicated, and forward-thinking young leaders in the waste and recycling industry,” said Elizabeth. “Rubicon’s mission to end waste inspires me as much today as it did when I joined the company a decade ago, and I am so excited to continue this journey as we use the power of technology to create a cleaner, healthier world for all.”

Before joining Rubicon, Elizabeth was Director of Programs and Communications at the Humanities Council of Washington, DC, prior to which she was Education Program Planner at the U.S. Green Building Council.

“No one deserves this honor more than Elizabeth,” said Nate Morris, Founder and CEO of Rubicon. “I am thrilled that, in addition to her appointment to Rubicon’s Board of Directors last year, Elizabeth is getting the industry recognition she has earned for all she does to further Rubicon’s mission to end waste.”

Elizabeth and the 39 other winners will be honored during an awards ceremony at WasteExpo, North America’s largest solid waste, recycling, and organics industry event, June 28-30, 2021 in Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to be honoring Elizabeth Montoya with a Waste360 40 Under 40 award,” said Liz Bothwell, Head of Content & Marketing at Waste360. “Elizabeth is a prime example of someone who is making positive change in the waste and recycling space both at a corporate level, and in her day-to-day life.”

About the Waste360 Group

The Waste360 Group harnesses the power of its many properties to serve the solid waste and recycling industry. The industry widely consumes this content in the form of websites, live events, online learning and digital opportunities and more and includes: Waste360.com, WasteExpo, The Global Waste Management Symposium and topical and timely eNewsletters including Waste360 Daily Wire. Waste360’s NothingWasted! Podcast features the rockstars of the waste, recycling and organics industry weekly for the latest news and insights and the people behind the industry. For more information, visit www.waste360.com.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

Rubicon’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Toward a Future Without Waste, can be found at Rubicon.com/esg-report/.

CONTACT: Contact: Dan Sampson Vice President of Marketing & Communications, Rubicon dan.sampson@rubicon.com Liz Bothwell Head of Content, Marketing Director, WasteExpo liz.bothwell@informa.com


