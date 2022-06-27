U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,908.89
    -2.85 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,504.09
    +3.41 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,560.42
    -47.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.47
    -6.27 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.43
    +0.81 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.10
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.30
    +0.17 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0584
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1640
    +0.0390 (+1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2293
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1360
    -0.0340 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,685.44
    -753.18 (-3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.61
    -11.19 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,239.58
    +30.77 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) Announces Company Achievements and Roadmap For Shareholders with growth in Operations, Rollup Acquisition Strategy, and Disruptive Technology Opportunities

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RYU Apparel Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RYPPF
RYU Apparel Inc.
RYU Apparel Inc.

RYU Apparel Inc - United by Purpose - Driven by Movement

RYU Apparel Inc - United by Purpose - Driven by Movement
RYU Apparel Inc - United by Purpose - Driven by Movement

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel that is positioning itself as a market leader with disruptive technology and blockchain innovations in the apparel, fitness, and sports & lifestyle sectors, announces today an operational achievement and the company’s roadmap ahead for investors.

RYU CEO and Chairman Cesare Fazari states: “In light of increased investor attention and inquiries regarding growth and forthcoming objectives, RYU is pleased to update accordingly. The achievements below have already positioned us for what I believe will become explosive growth for the company and leading us into cutting-edge territory with a revolution of first-to-market technology and experiences for fans, consumers, athletes, and more.”
“In addition, we have some exciting partnerships we believe could lead to attractive acquisition opportunities as part of a rollup acquisition strategy regarding both horizontally and vertically integrated candidates.”
Financial Success:

  • Revenue for 2022 Q1 hit $347,938, up from $198,825 during the same period last year.

  • In 2022 Q1, Sales grew 49% compared to Q1 2021, from $175,243 to $261,319.

  • Gross profit increased from 12% in Q1, 2021 to 25% in Q1, 2022.

  • Lease obligations decreased with the closure of two retail locations (Toronto, ON and Brooklyn, NY).

Operational Achievements

The company has launched a three-pronged wholesale strategy targeting Off Price, National Chains and Specialty Retailers. The March hirings of DJM Sales Consulting (SAXX Underwear) (to lead global sales) and Caraway & Company (UGG, Prana) (to act as RYU's exclusive U.S. wholesale representative), have contributed substantially, leading to the company's first strategic partnership for its premium activewear with Canada’s leading lifestyle retailer, Indigo (TSX: IDG).

In addition, RYU is launching three main wholesale channels to rapidly scale with premium brand partners and volume retail partnerships via Traditional retail, Clearance retail, and Drop-Shipping partners.

COO Rob Blair states, “Our eCommerce revenues, transaction rate and average order value is anticipated at double- and triple-digit growth.”

As well, RYU has cultivated an exclusive marketing partnership with The Wall Trainer, makers of a zero-footprint total body workout machine that combines Resistance-Technology™ with world-class video workouts, and are in discussions to take the relationship to significant new heights.

RYU also has exciting partnerships with NFL Alumni Academy, Canada Skateboard National Team, and soon to be announced exclusive apparel partnerships including a recently secured deal with one of the highest grossing film franchises in history.

Recent Executive hires which have already provided significant impact to overall growth, revenues, and overall opportunities include COO Rob Blair, a transformative thinker in areas of brand strategy, creative direction and apparel product design; CFO Robert Lelovic, a senior financial executive and consultant, and Marketing Director, Zachary Beers, formerly with apparel industry powerhouse Arc'teryx, where he was pivotal in the expansion of the Direct-To-Consumer channel from less than $1 million to over $500 million.

Into the Future

In line with the company’s ‘digital first’ business model, RYU is assertively positioning itself for category dominance in the Metaverse and Web3 space. COO Rob Blair comments, “With an emphasis on digital for RYU, there's a lot of potential in staking our claim in the metaverse. Web3 and its basket of technologies is here and should not be ignored.”

“We also recognize the pent-up demand for physical community experiences based on the past 2 years of pandemic restrictions. RYU is uniquely positioned to leverage our movement-based storytelling to merge online and offline experiences leveraging metaverse concepts. We hope to be pioneers that set the precedents on how direct-to-consumer brands use blockchain, NFTs, Augmented Reality, and other emerging technologies and not simply follow others.”

“As Web3 and the metaverse become more refined, the possibilities will only be limited by our imagination.”

RYU OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RYPPF WEBSITE: https://ryu.com/
Our Twitter account is: https://twitter.com/RYU_apparel

VIEW THE RYU INVESTOR PRESENTATION HERE

E-Book Presentation

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) or Respect Your Universe, is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for active lifestyles. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, RYU's future, long-term growth and success; rebuilding RYU into an omni-channel business positioned to compete on a global scale; the Company's belief about opportunities to overachieve in RYU's newly-launched wholesale division; and RYU's plans to continue to invest in wholesale and digital marketing to build awareness, resulting in higher product demand and a positive return to shareholders. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and RYU's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, adverse market conditions and such other factors beyond the control of the Company and which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made, and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

www.ryu.com
1-844-535-2880
investors@ryu.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Should You Consider Investing in NIO?

    Horos Asset Management, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Since the inception of Horos (May 21, 2018), Horos Value Internacional has returned 22.3%, below the 55.2% gain of its benchmark, while Horos Value Iberia has returned 8.1%, outperforming the 0.5% return of […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Novavax and 1 to Sell

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a pandemic stock. Now it's down to $50, and the company's market cap is under $4 billion. Here are three arguments for buying Novavax stock and one reason for why you might want to avoid these shares.

  • 11 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 11 best undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing has long been an investors’ go-to strategy to come atop the broad market and pocket huge profits for themselves and their […]

  • Should Investors Be Worried After Palantir's Q1 Earnings?

    Palantir's first-quarter results got a mixed review from investors, but the underlying fundamentals offer some encouragement.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • Robert Kiyosaki says that hot inflation will 'wipe out 50% of the US population' — here's what he means by that and how to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' is more bearish than ever.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    A strange thing is happening on Wall Street: After months of falling stock prices and rising pessimism, some respected analysts are predicting that technology stocks have bottomed. Analysts expect it to generate an earnings per share of $3.44 this year and $4.53 next year.

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Tumbles After Disclosing Grand Jury Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, tumbled after disclosing that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to the company and members of its board of directors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Rus

  • Bank of America Could Lose $44 Billion in a Severe Recession. Should Investors Be Worried?

    The Federal Reserve recently released the results of its annual stress testing, in which it puts the largest banks in the country through a set of hypothetical severe economic conditions akin to a severe recession. This year, the Fed was not messing around. Between the fourth quarter of 2021 and through the first quarter of 2024, the Fed's hypothetical scenario included unemployment rising above 10%, commercial real estate prices dropping 40%, and stock prices dropping 55%.

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Two Days

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Bristol-Myers...

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    The inventor of the GPU is currently valued at close to $400 billion. Let's see if that can more than double by 2025.

  • Voyager Digital Provides Market Update

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) today announced that its operating subsidiary, Voyager Digital LLC, has issued a notice of default to Three Arrows Capital ("3AC") for failure to make the required payments on its previously disclosed loan of 15,250 BTC and $350 million USDC. Voyager intends to pursue recovery from 3AC and is in discussions with the Company's advisors as to legal remedies available.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) investors are sitting on a loss of 76% if they invested five years ago

    We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. It hits...

  • Analysis-Meme stock investors place risky bet on bankrupt Revlon being the next Hertz

    Even for a veteran meme stock trader like Mike Minutelli, Revlon Inc is a wild bet. The 30-year-old plumber from Oxford, North Carolina, scored a 350% profit last week by selling half the shares in the U.S. cosmetics maker he bought after it filed for bankruptcy protection on June 16. Minutelli dabbles in shares such as GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - dubbed meme stocks because of their popularity with retail investors.

  • Positive earnings growth hasn't been enough to get Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) shareholders a favorable return over the last year

    These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. By comparison, an...

  • 11 Big Stocks Boost Dividend Yields By 100% Or More

    If you like S&P 500 dividends, now's your time. Stocks' dividend yields are soaring this year.

  • Metals Haven’t Crashed This Hard Since the Great Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial metals are on track for the worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis as prices are pummeled by recession worries. Copper, the great economic bellwether, has ricocheted into a bear market from a record four months ago, while tin just tumbled 21% in its worst week since a 1980s crisis froze London trading for four years.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep.

  • Meme Stocks Are Doomed (in the Long Run)

    Meme stock investors are learning that hype alone can't keep a stock at stratospheric levels forever.

  • Russia faces oil price cap in fresh blow to Kremlin - live updates

    Humiliation for Putin as Russia defaults on foreign debts What Russia’s debt default means for the world FTSE 100 rises 0.6pc as commodity prices rebound Lucy Burton: The TikTok generation’s anti-work movement is dangerous and unrealistic Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Better Stock-Split Buy: Alphabet or Tesla?

    Stock splits generate a ton of excitement among investors. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are on the clock, with Alphabet's 20-for-1 split coming up on July 1 and Tesla's date still to be determined. Tesla will hold its shareholder meeting on August 4th when it is expected a 3-for-1 split will be approved.