Save big on a new Discovery Plus subscription this Black Friday

Some of your favorite streaming platforms are offering big savings this Black Friday, and great deals for services like Discovery Plus are already live.

From now until Monday, November 29 at midnight Eastern, you can try out Discovery+ for just 99 cents a month for the first three months. Typically, the service costs either $4.99 or $6.99 per month, depending on whether you opt for the ad-free subscription tier. Amazon Prime Video subscribers also have the option of trying out Discovery+ as an add-on channel, though the 99-cent promotion there is only good for two months, rather than three.

Discovery+ offers more than 55,000 episodes of over 2,500 shows from across HGTV, the Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel. These include Dance Moms, Deadliest Catch, Ice Road Truckers, Married at First Sight, Oprah’s Super Soul Sunday, 90-Day Fiancé, Naked and Afraid, The Blue Planet, Iron Chef, Guy’s Grocery Games and Paranormal Lockdown.

The Discovery Plus app is available on Android, Kindle, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, LG smart TVs, Roku devices, Samsung smart TVs, web browsers, Chromecast, Xbox game consoles and Xfinity Flex.

