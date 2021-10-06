U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Novo Nordisk A/S’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – (NVO)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
·2 min read
NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Novo Nordisk A/S (“Novo Nordisk”) (NYSE: NVO) breached their fiduciary duties to Novo Nordisk and its shareholders. If you are a Novo Nordisk shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Novo Nordisk’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Novo Nordisk in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Novo Nordisk, and whether Novo Nordisk has suffered damages as a result.

Beginning on August 5, 2016, Novo Nordisk announced disappointing earnings and lowered guidance based on “a challenging pricing environment” in the wake of finalizing the majority of its U.S. formulary negotiations for 2017. On February 2, 2017, Novo Nordisk again reported disappointing earnings and slashed its guidance dramatically, admitting to a “transformation of how we conduct business in the US.”

What You Can Do

If you are a Novo Nordisk shareholder, you may have legal claims against Novo Nordisk’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169
844-818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com


