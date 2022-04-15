U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3058
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4390
    +0.5490 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,481.63
    +596.08 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.46
    -23.97 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Playstudios To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MYPS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Playstudios, Inc. f/k/a Acies Acquisition Corp ("Playstudios" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MYPS, MYPSW, ACAC, ACACW) and reminds investors of the June 6, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 (1) purchasing Playstudio securities between June 22, 2021 and March 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"); (2) holding Acies common stock as of May 25, 2021, and were eligible to vote at Acies' June 16, 2021 special meeting who exchanged their shares of Acies stock for shares of Playstudios stock pursuant to the merger of Acies and Old Playstudios; and/or (3) purchasing or otherwise acquiring Playstudios common stock pursuant to or traceable to the Acies' Registration Statement and Proxy Statement issued in connection with the June 2021 merger and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/MYPS.

Faruqi &amp; Faruqi, LLP, Friday, April 15, 2022, Press release picture
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, Friday, April 15, 2022, Press release picture

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi &amp; Faruqi, LLP, Friday, April 15, 2022, Press release picture
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, Friday, April 15, 2022, Press release picture

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On August 11, 2021, Playstudios announced its results for the second quarter and first half of 2021 ended June 30, 2021 (for the quarter ending just nine days after the merger closed). As part of Playstudios' announcement, it was stated that "Playstudios expects its full year 2021 revenue to be in the range of $290 million to $300 million," which was $28-38 million less than what was projected and reflected in the May 25, 2021 Prospectus and Registration Statement and Proxy Statement for a merger that had just closed nine days before. And the revenues for 2022 were estimated to be around $374 million, which was $61 million less than what was projected and reflected in the May 25, 2021 Prospectus and Registration and Proxy Statement.

On this news, Playstudios stock price fell $0.66 to close at $5.09 per share on August 12, 2021, a decline of 11.47%.

On February 24, 2022, Playstudios filed its annual report for 2021 with the SEC and issued a press release summarizing financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

On this news, Playstudios stock price fell $.24 to close at $4.86 per share on February 25, 2022, thereby injuring investors, a decline of 5%.

Two days later, on February 26, 2022, Pascal, Playstudios' CEO, attributed the failure to meet the projections made for revenue and earnings to the failure to launch Kingdom Boss, and revealed that Kingdom Boss was not only delayed, but indefinitely "suspended".

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Playstudios' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697661/Securities-Litigation-Partner-James-Josh-Wilson-Encourages-Investors-Who-Suffered-Losses-Exceeding-100000-In-Playstudios-To-Contact-Him-Directly-To-Discuss-Their-Options

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey finally tweets about Elon Musk’s takeover bid

    In the tumult following Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter the only voice we haven’t heard from has been the company’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey—until now. Taking to Twitter today, Dorsey answered a couple questions posed by a Twitter user: Was Musk investing contingent on Dorsey leaving? Did Dorsey leave because of Musk?

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should sell. If you want to read about some more stocks that Cramer is bearish on, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 5 Stocks. The finance world is abuzz with news that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) founder Elon Musk […]

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Eight High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can mislead. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch seven dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • Elon Musk's Bid for Twitter Is a Machiavellian Play

    Earlier this week, I wrote about Musk's penchant for humor. Did you notice the reappearance of the number 420 in his $54.20 bid for Twitter? This is a reference to marijuana, and is apropos his "funding secured" tweet, in which he mulled taking Tesla private at $420.

  • Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ to Ward Off Musk Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. adopted a measure that would shield it from hostile acquisition bids, taking steps to thwart billionaire Elon Musk’s unwelcome offer to take the company private and attempt to make it a bastion of free speech.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesTwitter Is Weighing a Poison Pill Defense to Th

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • 10 Technology Stocks to Buy Now According to Stanley Druckenmiller

    In this article, we discuss the 10 technology stocks to buy now according to Stanley Druckenmiller. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to 5 Technology Stocks to Buy Now According to Stanley Druckenmiller. Technology stocks have taken a beating in the past few months on the […]

  • Will 'Poison Pill' Thwart Elon Musk's Plan To Control Twitter?

    Twitter unanimously adopted a plan known as a poison pill to thwart Elon Musk's $43 billion bid to acquire all shares of Twitter stock.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Elon Musk's $43 billion bid for Twitter lacks 'legal clout,' experts say

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s unsolicited bid to buy Twitter (TWTR) for $43 billion, disclosed Thursday, isn’t a traditional takeover offer — so much so, that it may not be a serious or legally binding one.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown

  • Costco Just Raised Its Dividend. It’s One More Reason to Own the Stock.

    Costco announced that it had approved a quarterly payout of 90 cents a share, or $3.60 a year, up from 79 cents a quarter, or $3.16 a year.

  • Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ to Fend Off Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid

    The social media company's board approved a defensive move Friday, one day after Tesla's CEO offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion.

  • How Much Interest Does $3 Million Pay?

    When investing in your future, it is important to understand how much income you can expect from your nest egg. Many people use the 4% Rule to calculate how much you can safely withdraw from your portfolio, but is that … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $3 Million Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2022

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for April.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before iPhone Maker's Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Bank of America details 3 ways Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid may end, and one is terrible for shareholders

    “Mr. Musk has indicated that the $54.20 bid is final, but the board has a duty to explore all options for getting a higher price. Other social media or tech companies could be interested in Twitter,” the BofA analysts wrote.

  • 10 Mining Stocks to Buy Today According to John Paulson’s Paulson & Co

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten mining stocks to buy according to John Paulson’s Paulson & Co. To skip the details about the hedge fund and learn about the top five stocks in this list, head over to 5 Mining Stocks to Buy Today According to John Paulson’s Paulson & […]