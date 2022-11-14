U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,957.25
    -35.68 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,536.70
    -211.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,196.22
    -127.11 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,861.25
    -21.49 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.21
    -3.75 (-4.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.70
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.41 (+1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0332
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0085 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.9000
    +1.1450 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,378.17
    -40.11 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.82
    +10.53 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

UPDATE -- springbig Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

springbig
·11 min read
springbig
springbig

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (“springbig” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. 

“Our third quarter results reinforce my view that we are widening the gap as the leading technology loyalty platform across the cannabis sector,” said Jeffrey Harris, CEO and Chairman of springbig. “Acknowledging that cannabis end-markets are experiencing industry specific headwinds, it’s absolutely clear to me that our growth trajectory is intact as we continue to leverage the network effect flywheel between retailers and brands, and that we are making the right investments to capture the long-term opportunity in front of us.”

Paul Sykes, springbig’s CFO, added, “Looking to 2023, we expect the continuing strong growth in subscription revenue, increasing brands adoption and the emergence of data sales and other initiatives to drive top line acceleration, and we are reaffirming our goal of reaching the milestone of positive EBITDA during 2023.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Key Metric Highlights

  • Total revenue in the third quarter of 2022 increased to $7.4 million, up 22% from the third quarter of 2021 and up 13% from the second quarter of 2022.

  • Subscription revenue increased 48% from the third quarter of 2021 and was up 9% from the second quarter of 2022.

  • Net dollar retention rate was 119%, versus 85% in the year ago period and 114% in the second quarter of 2022.

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter was $(3.5) million as compared to a loss of $(1.2) million from the prior year period.

  • Basic net income loss per share was $(0.12) based on 25.6 million weighted average shares outstanding. The shares outstanding as at September 30, 2022 were 26.2 million.

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $6.8 million as of September 30, 2022.

For more information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures, see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.  Additionally, reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures have been provided in the tables included in this release.

Financial Outlook

For full fiscal year 2022, springbig expects revenue in the range of $27.0 - $28.0 million, representing 14% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

For fiscal year 2023, springbig expects an acceleration in top line growth, with the milestone of positive EBITDA being reached during fiscal 2023.

Certain of the forward-looking financial measures discussed above are provided on a non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP because to do so would be potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event-driven transactional and other non-core operating items in any future period. The magnitude of these items, however, may be significant.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast today, Monday, November 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Participants can register here to access the live webcast of the conference call. Alternatively, those who want to join the conference call via phone can register at this link to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN

The webcast will be archived for one year following the conference call and can be accessed on springbig’s investor relations website at https://investors.springbig.com/.

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” ’of the registration statement on Form S-4, the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the business combination, the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 21, 2022, and in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 expected to be filed on November 14, 2022, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of springbig), and other assumptions, which may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) included throughout this press release, we have disclosed EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures that we calculate as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the case of EBITDA and further adjustments to exclude unusual and/or infrequent costs in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, which are detailed in the reconciliation table that follows, in order to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results. Below we have provided a reconciliation of net loss (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because these metrics are a key measure used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of investment capacity. Accordingly, we believe that EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management. Management also believes that these measures provide improved comparability between fiscal periods

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements.

  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and

  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us.

Because of these limitations, you should consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and our other GAAP results. Also, these non-GAAP financial measures, as determined and presented by the Company, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Definition of Key Operating and Financial Metrics

Net dollar retention rate: The Company calculates its “net dollar retention rate” - also referred to as its “net revenue retention rate” - as the average recurring monthly subscription revenue adjusted for losses, increases and decreases in monthly subscriptions during the prior twelve months divided by the average recurring monthly subscription revenue over the prior, trailing twelve-month period. Net dollar retention rate (or “net revenue retention rate”) does not have a standardized meaning and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, and further, investors should not consider it in isolation.

Investor Relations Contact        
Ryan Flanagan        
ICR Strategic Communications & Advisory        
ir@springbig.com

Media Contact
Phoebe Wilson        
MATTIO Communications        
springbig@mattio.com


Springbig Holding, Inc

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,806

 

 

$

2,227

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

4,727

 

 

 

3,045

 

Contract assets

 

348

 

 

 

364

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

2,425

 

 

 

927

 

Total current assets

 

14,306

 

 

 

6,563

 

Property and equipment, net

 

434

 

 

 

480

 

Convertible note receivable

 

256

 

 

 

-

 

Total assets

$

14,996

 

 

$

7,043

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,246

 

 

$

412

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

2,518

 

 

 

1,722

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

4,999

 

 

 

-

 

Deferred revenue

 

330

 

 

 

450

 

Total current liabilities

 

9,093

 

 

 

2,584

 

Senior secured convertible notes

 

5,000

 

 

 

-

 

Warrant liabilities

 

805

 

 

 

-

 

Total liabilities

 

14,898

 

 

 

2,584

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Common stock (par value $0.0001 per shares, 300,000,000 authorized at September 30, 2022; 26,211,914 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022; (par value $0.0001 per shares, 22,764,527authorized at December 31, 2021; 17,862,108 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021)

$

3

 

 

$

2

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

21,855

 

 

 

17,682

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(21,760

)

 

 

(13,225

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

98

 

 

 

4,459

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

14,996

 

 

$

7,043

 

 

 

 

 



Springbig Holding, Inc

Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenues

$

7,456

 

 

$

6,121

 

 

$

20,404

 

 

$

17,028

 

Cost of revenues

 

1,912

 

 

 

1,560

 

 

 

5,754

 

 

 

4,913

 

Gross Profit

 

5,544

 

 

 

4,561

 

 

 

14,650

 

 

 

12,115

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, servicing and marketing

 

3,075

 

 

 

2,570

 

 

 

9,103

 

 

 

6,993

 

Technology and software development

 

2,811

 

 

 

1,916

 

 

 

8,358

 

 

 

4,747

 

General and administrative

 

3,215

 

 

 

1,510

 

 

 

8,790

 

 

 

4,383

 

Total operating expenses

 

9,101

 

 

 

5,996

 

 

 

26,251

 

 

 

16,123

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

(3,557

)

 

 

(1,435

)

 

 

(11,601

)

 

 

(4,008

)

Interest income

 

7

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

3

 

Interest Expense

 

(320

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(632

)

 

 

(6

)

Change in fair value of warrants

 

811

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,691

 

 

 

-

 

Forgiveness of PPP loan

 

-

 

 

 

781

 

 

 

 

 

781

 

Loss before income taxes

$

(3,059

)

 

$

(658

)

 

$

(8,535

)

 

$

(3,230

)

Income taxes expense

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Net loss

$

(3,059

)

 

$

(658

)

 

$

(8,535

)

 

$

(3,230

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.41

)

 

$

(0.18

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

 

25,629,910

 

 

 

17,771,134

 

 

 

20,928,363

 

 

 

17,757,363

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Springbig Holding, Inc

Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(8,535

)

 

$

(3,230

)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

191

 

 

 

62

 

Discount amortization on convertible note

 

146

 

 

 

-

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

1,226

 

 

 

415

 

Forgiveness of PPP loan

 

-

 

 

 

(781

)

Bad debt expense

 

280

 

 

 

90

 

Accrued interest on convertible notes

 

27

 

 

 

-

 

Change in fair value of warrants

 

(3,691

)

 

 

-

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

-

 

Accounts receivable

 

(1,990

)

 

 

(643

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(1,499

)

 

 

(556

)

Contract assets

 

16

 

 

 

(48

)

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

1,630

 

 

 

707

 

Contract liabilities

 

(120

)

 

 

98

 

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(12,319

)

 

$

(3,886

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Business combination, net of cash acquired

 

-

 

 

 

(42

)

Purchase of convertible note

 

(256

)

 

 

-

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(143

)

 

 

(429

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(399

)

 

 

(471

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Business combination, net of issuing cost

 

10,185

 

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from convertible notes

 

7,000

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net

 

112

 

 

 

-

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

17,297

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

4,579

 

 

 

(4,357

)

Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of the period

 

2,227

 

 

 

10,447

 

Cash and cash equivalents, at end of the period

$

6,806

 

 

$

6,090

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities

 

 

 

Conversion of convertible note and outstanding interest into common stock

$

7,305

 

 

$

-

 

Warrant assumed in business combination at estimate fair value

$

4,496

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

 



Springbig Holding, Inc

Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

(3,059

)

 

(658

)

 

(8,535

)

 

(3,230

)

Interest income

 

(7

)

 

(1

)

 

(7

)

 

(3

)

Interest expense

 

320

 

 

5

 

 

632

 

 

6

 

Depreciation expense

 

67

 

 

50

 

 

191

 

 

62

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

 

(2,679

)

 

(604

)

 

(7,719

)

 

(3,165

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

-

 

 

178

 

 

1,226

 

 

415

 

Forgivness of PPP loan

 

-

 

 

(781

)

 

 

 

(781

)

Business merger related expense

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

550

 

 

-

 

Change in fair value of warrants

 

(811

)

 

-

 

 

(3,691

)

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

(3,490

)

 

(1,207

)

 

(9,634

)

 

(3,531

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation is recorded in General and Administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Recommended Stories

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Taiwan Semiconductor In Q3, Sold These Stocks

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • Lockheed Martin loses billions in stock value amid fake Twitter accounts, tweets

    The Fortune 500 company was one of a few brands that fell victim to Twitter's altered verification policy.

  • Why Carvana Is Crashing Into the Ditch Again Today

    Shares of online used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are careening out of control again, falling 14.3% at 11:14 a.m. ET on Monday, continuing their sharp, downward spiral that began after it reported less-than-stellar third-quarter earnings. Carvana received a bit of a reprieve last week. The stock spiked higher on Friday after a better-than-expected inflation report suggested the Federal Reserve might ease up on its interest rate hikes, which would make financing a car (and Carvana's own debt) not as expensive as feared.

  • ‘Embarrassed’ Tyson Foods CFO apologizes to investors for arrest

    Tyson Foods Inc. reported mixed fourth-quarter results Monday as chicken prices soared while beef slumped, but perhaps the most interesting part of the post-earnings conference call was Chief Financial Officer John Tyson's comments about being arrested barely a month after getting the job.

  • Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 25 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 25 Dividend Kings by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go directly to read Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 10 Stocks. Dividend Kings are the stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years […]

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$666.7m (up 26...

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Why Aurora Cannabis and Tilray -- but Not Curaleaf -- Wilted on Monday

    Marijuana stocks as a class rallied strongly last week as investors found good news in the earnings reports of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) -- and perhaps a bit of hope for federal marijuana reform after Democrats' stronger-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. While they initially rose strongly -- by as much as 5% in early trading Monday -- marijuana stocks have given back most of those gains. For example, as of 10:15 a.m. ET, Canopy was still up 0.7%, but Aurora was trading down 0.7%.

  • Here's How Target (TGT) Looks Placed Ahead of Q3 Earnings

    Target's (TGT) third-quarter top-line results are likely to reflect its focus on enhancing omnichannel capacities, remodeling stores and expanding same-day delivery options.

  • 10 Most Promising Gene Therapy Companies to Watch

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten most promising gene therapy companies to watch. For more companies, take a look at 5 Most Promising Gene Therapy Companies to Watch. Gene therapy is a revolutionary new technology that has followed the growing advances in computing power. The human body is estimated to […]

  • AMD stock pops on Wall Street upgrades

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the rise in stock for AMD after Baird and UBS analysts upgraded the semiconductor company to Outperform.

  • Where Will Upstart Be in 1 Year?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has gone from darling to dud in a short time span. Without the second part changing, it doesn't seem like Upstart can get back to growth. Upstart is a credit evaluation platform that uses artificial intelligence to make more accurate assessments than traditional credit scoring tools.

  • Palo Alto (PANW) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Palo Alto's (PANW) fiscal Q1 revenues are expected to have benefited from the heightened demand for cybersecurity solutions.

  • TerrAscend Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

    TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise and are prepared under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought $9 Billion in Stock in Third Quarter

    Warren Buffett’s company kept the spending spigot on, with roughly a third of that money going toward energy companies Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

    The prolific entrepreneur discusses his last conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried the day before FTX went bankrupt and why its collapse isn’t the end for crypto.

  • Cassava Sciences stock pops after rival experiences setback in Alzheimer’s research

    Shares of Cassava are moving higher on news that its rival Roche suffered a setback in its Alzheimer's drug research trial.