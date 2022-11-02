U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,867.25
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,661.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,351.75
    +19.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,853.30
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.42
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.00
    +9.30 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    19.69
    +0.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9898
    +0.0021 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.23
    +0.35 (+1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1505
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9600
    -1.2720 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,435.96
    -106.38 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.57
    -3.47 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,154.60
    -31.56 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Steve Madden Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Steve Madden
·17 min read
Steve Madden
Steve Madden

~ Provides Update to Fiscal 2022 Outlook ~

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Madden, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” exclude the items defined as “Non-GAAP Adjustments” in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” section.

Third Quarter 2022 Review

  • Revenue increased 5.3% to $556.6 million compared to $528.7 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 41.2% compared to 41.6% in the same period of 2021.

  • Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue was 27.1% compared to 24.9% in the same period of 2021. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue was 27.0% in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Income from operations totaled $78.8 million, or 14.1% of revenue, compared to $88.4 million, or 16.7% of revenue, in the same period of 2021. Adjusted income from operations totaled $79.0 million, or 14.2% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $61.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $66.6 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, in the same period of 2021. Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $61.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered solid results in the third quarter despite the challenging environment, with revenue increasing 5% and earnings in line with expectations. Consumer demand for our brands and products remains healthy, and our direct-to-consumer business continues to trend in line with previous expectations. That said, many of our wholesale customers have pulled back on orders in the near term as they prioritize inventory control, and we have adjusted our fiscal 2022 outlook accordingly.

“While we expect the macroeconomic backdrop to remain unpredictable in the coming quarters, we believe we are well-positioned due to our strong brands, agile business model and proven ability to navigate difficult market conditions. Looking out further, we are confident that our unique competitive advantages will enable us to drive sustainable growth and value creation over the long term.”

Third Quarter 2022 Channel Results

Revenue for the wholesale business was $434.6 million, an 8.1% increase compared to the third quarter of 2021. Wholesale footwear revenue increased 8.7% and wholesale accessories/apparel revenue rose 6.2%, each driven by strong growth in the branded business partially offset by a decline in private label. Gross profit as a percentage of wholesale revenue increased to 35.3% compared to 33.6% in the third quarter of 2021 due to a mix shift to the higher-margin branded business.

Direct-to-consumer revenue was $118.5 million, a 3.7% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2021 driven by a decline in the e-commerce business; brick-and-mortar revenue was approximately flat to the third quarter of 2021. Gross profit as a percentage of direct-to-consumer revenue was 61.2% compared to 65.9% in the third quarter of 2021 due to increased promotional activity.

The Company ended the quarter with 216 brick-and-mortar retail stores and six e-commerce websites, as well as 20 company-operated concessions in international markets.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $148.2 million.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased approximately $35.1 million of the Company’s common stock, which includes shares acquired through the net settlement of employees’ stock awards.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2022.

Updating Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company is updating its fiscal 2022 guidance. For fiscal 2022, the Company now expects revenue will increase 12.5% to 13.5% over fiscal 2021. The Company now expects diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.77 to $2.79. The Company now expects Adjusted diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.77 to $2.82.

Conference Call Information

Interested stockholders are invited to listen to the conference call scheduled for today, November 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which will include a discussion of the Company's third quarter 2022 earnings results and updated fiscal year outlook. The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at https://investor.stevemadden.com. The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may register for the conference call here. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website or via the following webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h2xzs5sk beginning today at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, GREATS®, BB Dakota® and Mad Love®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein® and Superga®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including outerwear, eyewear, sunglasses, hosiery, jewelry, watches, fragrance, luggage, bedding and bath products as well as other select product categories. For local store information and the latest boots, booties, dress shoes, fashion sneakers, sandals, slippers and more, please visit www.stevemadden.com, www.dolcevita.com and the Company's other branded websites.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding revenue and earnings guidance, plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “should”, “anticipate”, “project”, “predict”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, or “confident” and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding anticipated events and trends affecting its business and industry based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which may be outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. As such, investors should not rely upon them. Important risk factors include:

  • the Company’s ability to navigate shifting macro-economic environments including inflation and the potential for recessionary conditions;

  • the Company’s ability to accurately anticipate fashion trends and promptly respond to consumer demand;

  • the Company’s ability to compete effectively in a highly competitive market;

  • the Company’s ability to adapt its business model to rapid changes in the retail industry;

  • supply chain disruptions to product delivery systems and logistics, and the Company’s ability to properly manage inventory;

  • the Company’s reliance on independent manufacturers to produce and deliver products in a timely manner, especially when faced with adversities such as work stoppages, transportation delays, public health emergencies, social unrest, changes in local economic conditions, and political upheavals as well as meet the Company’s quality standards;

  • the Company’s dependence on the retention and hiring of key personnel;

  • the Company’s ability to successfully implement growth strategies and integrate acquired businesses;

  • changes in trade policies and tariffs imposed by the United States government and the governments of other nations in which the Company manufactures and sells products;

  • the Company’s ability to adequately protect its trademarks and other intellectual property rights;

  • the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity when negatively impacted by unforeseen events such as an epidemic or a pandemic, which may cause disruption to the Company’s business operations for an indeterminable period of time;

  • legal, regulatory, political and economic risks that may affect the Company’s sales in international markets;

  • changes in U.S. and foreign tax laws that could have an adverse effect on the Company’s financial results;

  • additional tax liabilities resulting from audits by various taxing authorities;

  • cybersecurity risks and costs of defending against, mitigating, and responding to data security threats and breaches impacting the Company;

  • the Company’s ability to achieve operating results that are consistent with prior financial guidance; and

  • other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company does not undertake, and disclaims, any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, any guidance regarding revenue or earnings, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

553,120

 

$

525,067

 

 

$

1,643,144

 

$

1,278,765

 

Commission and licensing fee income

 

 

3,523

 

 

3,675

 

 

 

8,222

 

 

8,896

 

Total revenue

 

 

556,643

 

 

528,742

 

 

 

1,651,366

 

 

1,287,661

 

Cost of sales

 

 

327,167

 

 

308,744

 

 

 

976,227

 

 

758,504

 

Gross profit

 

 

229,476

 

 

219,998

 

 

 

675,139

 

 

529,157

 

Operating expenses

 

 

150,724

 

 

131,580

 

 

 

433,252

 

 

363,888

 

Impairment of fixed assets and lease right-of-use assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,089

 

Income from operations

 

 

78,752

 

 

88,418

 

 

 

241,887

 

 

164,180

 

Interest and other income/(expense) – net

 

 

1,340

 

 

(202

)

 

 

106

 

 

(1,016

)

Income before provision for income taxes

 

 

80,092

 

 

88,216

 

 

 

241,993

 

 

163,164

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

18,335

 

 

21,551

 

 

 

56,728

 

 

36,827

 

Net income

 

 

61,757

 

 

66,665

 

 

 

185,265

 

 

126,337

 

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

460

 

 

22

 

 

 

995

 

 

1,645

 

Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.

 

$

61,297

 

$

66,643

 

 

$

184,270

 

$

124,692

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per share

 

$

0.81

 

$

0.85

 

 

$

2.41

 

$

1.58

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income per share

 

$

0.79

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

2.35

 

$

1.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

75,598

 

 

78,129

 

 

 

76,463

 

 

78,686

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

77,396

 

 

81,307

 

 

 

78,579

 

 

81,754

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per common share

 

$

0.21

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.63

 

$

0.45

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

139,194

 

$

219,499

 

$

219,523

Short-term investments

 

 

9,051

 

 

44,037

 

 

40,390

Accounts receivable, net of allowances

 

 

48,601

 

 

26,546

 

 

36,524

Factor accounts receivable

 

 

341,141

 

 

364,982

 

 

347,748

Inventories

 

 

244,315

 

 

255,213

 

 

201,198

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

25,531

 

 

20,845

 

 

19,182

Income tax receivable and prepaid income taxes

 

 

9,416

 

 

13,538

 

 

16,536

Total current assets

 

 

817,249

 

 

944,660

 

 

881,101

Note receivable – related party

 

 

499

 

 

794

 

 

891

Property and equipment, net

 

 

36,861

 

 

35,790

 

 

36,843

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

 

90,407

 

 

85,449

 

 

90,832

Deposits and other

 

 

3,655

 

 

4,180

 

 

4,332

Deferred taxes

 

 

6,945

 

 

4,581

 

 

4,964

Goodwill – net

 

 

167,652

 

 

167,995

 

 

167,957

Intangibles – net

 

 

102,967

 

 

112,093

 

 

113,140

Total Assets

 

$

1,226,235

 

$

1,355,542

 

$

1,300,060

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

99,173

 

$

136,766

 

$

121,838

Accrued expenses

 

 

119,650

 

 

243,163

 

 

210,985

Operating leases – current portion

 

 

30,234

 

 

30,759

 

 

32,063

Income taxes payable

 

 

19,161

 

 

4,522

 

 

7,194

Contingent payment liability – current portion

 

 

440

 

 

5,109

 

 

3,660

Accrued incentive compensation

 

 

11,423

 

 

14,871

 

 

12,834

Total current liabilities

 

 

280,081

 

 

435,190

 

 

388,574

Contingent payment liability – long term portion

 

 

 

 

6,960

 

 

4,381

Operating leases – long-term portion

 

 

79,906

 

 

80,072

 

 

85,358

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

3,378

 

 

3,378

 

 

2,563

Other liabilities

 

 

10,930

 

 

9,404

 

 

12,004

Total Liabilities

 

 

374,295

 

 

535,004

 

 

492,880

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Steven Madden, Ltd. stockholders’ equity

 

 

842,303

 

 

812,098

 

 

798,830

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

9,637

 

 

8,440

 

 

8,350

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

851,940

 

 

820,538

 

 

807,180

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

$

1,226,235

 

$

1,355,542

 

$

1,300,060

 

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

185,265

 

 

$

126,337

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

18,298

 

 

 

16,696

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

15,425

 

 

 

11,611

 

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

312

 

 

 

449

 

Impairment of lease right-of-use asset and fixed assets

 

 

 

 

 

1,089

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

(2,364

)

 

 

452

 

Accrued interest on note receivable - related party

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(18

)

Notes receivable - related party

 

 

307

 

 

 

307

 

Change in valuation of contingent payment liabilities

 

 

(6,520

)

 

 

7,834

 

Gain on sale of trademark

 

 

 

 

 

(8,000

)

Recovery of receivables, related to the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy

 

 

 

 

 

(919

)

Changes, net of acquisitions, in:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(25,623

)

 

 

(10,561

)

Factor accounts receivable

 

 

23,841

 

 

 

(95,077

)

Inventories

 

 

6,842

 

 

 

(99,778

)

Prepaid expenses, income tax receivables, prepaid taxes, and other assets

 

 

120

 

 

 

(2,638

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

(140,144

)

 

 

143,111

 

Accrued incentive compensation

 

 

(3,448

)

 

 

8,961

 

Leases and other liabilities

 

 

(5,213

)

 

 

(3,672

)

Payment of contingent consideration

 

 

(339

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

66,747

 

 

 

96,184

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(10,115

)

 

 

(4,599

)

(Purchase)/sale of a trademark

 

 

(2,000

)

 

 

8,000

 

Purchases of short-term investments

 

 

(38,951

)

 

 

(43,376

)

Maturity/sale of short-term investments

 

 

73,726

 

 

 

42,383

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

 

22,660

 

 

 

2,408

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

415

 

 

 

7,232

 

Distribution of noncontrolling interest earnings

 

 

 

 

 

(2,859

)

Acquisition of noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

 

(19,127

)

Common stock purchased for treasury

 

 

(112,105

)

 

 

(74,685

)

Cash dividends paid on common stock

 

 

(49,774

)

 

 

(36,990

)

Payment of contingent consideration

 

 

(4,770

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(166,234

)

 

 

(126,429

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(3,478

)

 

 

(504

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(80,305

)

 

 

(28,341

)

Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period

 

 

219,499

 

 

 

247,864

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents – end of period

 

$

139,194

 

 

$

219,523

 

 

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

The Company uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance and to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. Additionally, the Company believes the information assists investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its core business. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following reconciles the Company’s reported results and outlook in accordance with GAAP with the non-GAAP information that the Company also presents. Additional information regarding Non-GAAP Adjustments is presented below.

Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expenses

 

$

150,724

 

 

$

131,580

 

$

433,252

 

$

363,888

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

(203

)

 

 

 

 

1,551

 

 

(9,716

)

Adjusted operating expenses

 

$

150,521

 

 

$

131,580

 

$

434,803

 

$

354,172

 


Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to Adjusted income from operations

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income from operations

 

$

78,752

 

$

88,418

 

$

241,887

 

 

$

164,180

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

203

 

 

 

 

(1,551

)

 

 

10,805

Adjusted income from operations

 

$

78,955

 

$

88,418

 

$

240,336

 

 

$

174,985


Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP interest and other income / (expense), net to Adjusted interest and other income / (expense), net

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP interest and other income / (expense), net

 

$

1,340

 

$

(202

)

 

$

106

 

$

(1,016

)

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

500

 

Adjusted interest and other income / (expense), net

 

$

1,340

 

$

(202

)

 

$

106

 

$

(516

)


Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP provision for income taxes to Adjusted provision for income taxes

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP provision for income taxes

 

$

18,335

 

$

21,551

 

$

56,728

 

 

$

36,827

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

47

 

 

 

 

(1,887

)

 

 

2,708

Adjusted provision for income taxes

 

$

18,382

 

$

21,551

 

$

54,841

 

 

$

39,535


Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest to Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

$

460

 

$

22

 

$

995

 

$

1,645

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24

Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

$

460

 

$

22

 

$

995

 

$

1,669


Table 6 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.

 

$

61,297

 

$

66,643

 

$

184,270

 

$

124,692

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

155

 

 

 

 

335

 

 

8,571

Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.

 

$

61,452

 

$

66,643

 

$

184,605

 

$

133,263

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net income per share

 

$

0.79

 

$

0.82

 

$

2.35

 

$

1.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted net income per share

 

$

0.79

 

$

0.82

 

$

2.35

 

$

1.63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

77,396

 

 

81,307

 

 

78,579

 

 

81,754


Table 7 - Reconciliation of GAAP diluted net income per share to Adjusted diluted net income per share in fiscal 2022 outlook

 

 

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

 

 

Low End

 

High End

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net income per share

 

$

2.74

 

$

2.79

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.03

Adjusted diluted net income per share

 

$

2.77

 

$

2.82

Non-GAAP Adjustments include the items below.

For the third quarter of 2022:

  • $1.8 million pre-tax ($1.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with the accelerated amortization of a trademark, included in operating expenses.

  • $1.6 million pre-tax ($1.2 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the change in valuation of contingent consideration, included in operating expenses.

For the third quarter of 2021:

  • There were no non-GAAP adjustments.

For the fiscal year 2022 outlook:

  • $7.1 million pre-tax ($5.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with the accelerated amortization of a trademark, included in operating expenses.

  • $6.5 million pre-tax ($5.0 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the change in valuation of contingent consideration, included in operating expenses.

  • $0.3 million pre-tax ($0.2 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the exit of a lease, included in operating expenses.

  • $1.5 million tax expense in connection with a deferred tax adjustment.

Contact

Steven Madden, Ltd.
VP of Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Danielle McCoy
718-308-2611
InvestorRelations@stevemadden.com


Recommended Stories