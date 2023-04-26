Nasdaq futures jump, buoyed by Microsoft results: Stock market news today

U.S. stock futures pointed up Wednesday, led by the Nasdaq, as investors digest the big tech earnings bonanza that has kicked off this week.

Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up about 0.1%. Futures tied to the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) climbed 0.79%.

Government bonds were mixed.The yield on the 10-year note slid to 3.39%, while rate-sensitive two-year note yields also declined to 3.89% Wednesday morning.

Tech giants Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) both reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter after the close on Tuesday.

Microsoft (MSFT) shares soared during Tuesday’s extended session, after the software giant reported fiscal third-quarter earnings per share of $2.45, which beat Wall Street estimates of $2.23. Revenue of $52.9 billion came in above expectations of $51.02 billion. The stock was up almost 8% in premarket trading.

Microsoft's potential acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), however, suffered a setback Wednesday morning, as UK regulators blocked the deal over competition fears. Activision stock was down more than 10% in premarket trading.

Alphabet’s (GOOGL, GOOG) first-quarter earnings showed a 2% rise in search revenues, far below the corresponding quarters from the last two years. Meanwhile, installations of the Bing app have quadrupled after it was augmented by AI. Shares ticked down slightly before the bell.

Meta (META) earnings are up next after the bell on Wednesday, while Amazon (AMZN) reports Thursday.

Tech stocks have fueled the equities rally so far this year, but some analysts expect the sector could come under selling pressure as it loses steam. Investors remain concerned that expectations for earnings growth will be weaker, prompting some market strategists to anticipate a pullback that has so far not yet materialized.

Separately, on the banking front, PacWest Bancorp ​​(PACW) reported earnings after the close that topped EPS estimates, sending the stock up on Tuesday.

That action in the banking sector followed First Republic Bank’s (FRC) stock plunge of nearly 50% after the regional lender reported on Monday a larger-than-expected drop in deposits. The bank is considering asset sales, Bloomberg reported, following Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse and the turmoil in the sector. First Republic looked to extend its rout on Wednesday, as it fell around 15% in premarket trading.

First Republic’s drastic move to the downside on Tuesday dragged down the KBW Regional Banking Index, which fell to its lowest level since November 2020.

Meanwhile, the consumer remains in good shape despite a slowdown in inflation. Visa (V) reported earnings that beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its latest quarter on Tuesday that showed continued post-pandemic rebound in international travel.

Elsewhere, investors will be paying attention to economic releases that include durable goods, inventories, and mortgage applications.

