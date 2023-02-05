Techforce on the Rewarding Reasons to Choose a Career in Mining

An incredibly diverse sector, occupations in the mining industry range from skilled trades to high-tech professionals. Here, Techforce shares some of the key benefits of working in mining.

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Techforce, a privately owned recruitment and workforce management company supplying qualified employees for a range of positions, including rigger jobs and chef jobs, while a career in mining isn't for everyone, it is a very unique and demanding industry offering those who choose a career in the field with plenty of great benefits.

As one of the highest-paying sectors in Australia, mining employees are offered competitive salaries with substantial benefits, while the significant and constant need for employees makes job security a key selling point.

As well as being financially rewarding, Techforce explains that opportunities in mining are bountiful and offer employees the chance to grow and develop their skills in a unique setting and environment. The sector is at the forefront of technology innovation and, therefore, offers plenty of scope to learn new skills and expand career prospects.

Techforce says the industry offers diverse positions from working underground to above ground, from exploratory roles such as geologists to general management and operations. There are jobs for a range of specialist experts, from construction workers and equipment operators to highly qualified engineers and metallurgists through to key back-office functions such as HR.

A career in mining often offers employees the chance to relocate to a new region, and there are plenty of FIFO opportunities for workers who do not want to relocate permanently. Currently, Techforce says they urgently require experienced chefs for ongoing opportunities throughout Australia, including some of the highest-paying FIFO chef jobs Perth-wide.

Techforce says some job seekers may be surprised to learn that getting a job in mining doesn't necessarily require industry experience, with some employers open to candidates with experience in similar fields who are equipped with transferable skills.

For job seekers interested in a career in mining, Techforce partners with organisations throughout Australia to find qualified employees for a range of positions from mechanical engineer jobs to mining chef jobs. To find out about current opportunities, contact Techforce.

