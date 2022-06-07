U.S. markets closed

Technological Advancements in Roofing Protect Consumer's Investments

Mighty Dog Roofing of North Austin
·3 min read

Austin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, Texas -

North Austin: Nationwide roofing franchise Mighty Dog Roofing has introduced its plan to present several brand-new technological developments to serve regional customers better.

While the business has been known to use modern technology for conventional home evaluations, the addition of several brand-new functions, consisting of a cost-free roofing visualizer and a consumer information vault, elevates the business to a brand-new level of customer service.

Numerous roofing businesses agree that managing insurance and claims is a customer's issue to handle independently, preferring to only participate in the physical process of repairing or replacing a roof. However, Mighty Dog Roofing of North Austin has uncovered that the secret to success is helping clients care for their homes in the long term and supplying all the needed information that insurers require when it's time to file a claim.

The Mighty Dog Client Vault is one example of this dedication to customer care. When the office obtains a new client, they open a file to preserve a meticulous account of client records, including reports, photos, a checklist of items sold, warranties, communication, and maintenance records. By doing this, when an insurance provider tries to deny a case due to the absence of documents, the customer vault can come to the rescue with evidence of routine maintenance and inspections. This data vault also helps consumers that need to know if they are safeguarded under warranty.

The Customer Vault isn't the only update the company has seen in recent years; Drones have completely replaced standard roofing evaluations, saving both employees and customers money and time.

The business insists that drones are a fantastic tool for examinations, maintenance, repair services, land advancement & surveying, and various other tasks that would otherwise be tedious or dangerous. In addition, drones can offer quicker and more secure solutions by simplifying the process considerably.

Inspections with drones will allow the specialists to take a closer look at the roof to identify maintenance issues, with most of the work being done off-site while examining the footage. This modern technology is especially advantageous for multi-level business buildings where it would undoubtedly be brutal and dangerous to inspect each structure manually. To save consumers money and time, Mighty Dog Roofing is one of the very first businesses in the area to supply this service.

Combining this cutting-edge development in roof covering assessment with the complimentary roofing visualizer used on the site, Mighty Dog Roofing is promptly becoming a one-stop-shop for all roofing needs in North Austin.

The roofing visualizer is an online interactive tool that permits users to see what their residence or business would look like with brand-new roofing. Clients can pick from a gallery or submit their own images, select the design of their structure, and after that, choose from a range of colors and materials to find the perfect roof for their house.

The local presence of this North Austin roofing company guarantees that dependable roof installment, repair, and also residence improvement services are available to more people in the North Austin area to keep up with a growing city with lots of demand for housing,

For over 25 years, the staff at Mighty Dog has trained and certified roofing repair work and replacement specialists, siding professionals, window professionals, and also other residential as well as industrial building and construction professionals.

The team at Mighty Dog Roofing is proud to be at the center of the current technological developments in roofing and also anticipates aiding clients in protecting their investments for many years to come.

To find out more about Mighty Dog Roofing as well as their brand-new drone services, clients can visit their web site at www.mightyroofing.com/north-austin or telephone at (512) 855-7076.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1Wt4kb0VAA

Mighty Dog Roofing of North Austin
Mighty Dog Roofing of North Austin

###

For more information about Mighty Dog Roofing of North Austin, contact the company here:

Mighty Dog Roofing of North Austin
Ryan Scherer
828-808-4371
rscherer@mightydogroofing.com
11126 Jollyville Rd. Austin, TX, 78759

CONTACT: Ryan Scherer


