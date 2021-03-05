U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

U.S. economy added 379,000 jobs in February

The unemployment rate fell to 6.2%

The Morning After: Google is changing its targeted ads

Mat Smith, Richard Lawler and Engadget
·5 min read

Google’s making a big change to its hugely lucrative advertising setup. Its ad business model has long relied on the extensive information it gleaned from users of its services (Gmail, Google Maps, etc.), not to mention its own web browser, Chrome. Google sold that information to anyone that wanted to reach the people that are most likely to click, buy, subscribe or the rest. Yesterday, Google announced it will no longer build identifiers to track individuals across the internet — and won’t even use any new identifiers made by third parties.

It’s not throwing away its money-printing machine, though. Individualized ad tracking may be phased out, but it’ll be replaced by anonymized ad tracking that’d group users with similar interests and behaviors and show those folks ads.

And it’s not perfect. As we wrote here, “first-party” data, or information you collect on visitors to your own sites, is still fair game for specific ad targeting, while mobile apps (a huge thing for online ad spending) also sidestep these changes.

So why is Google even doing this? It’s not out of the kindness of its heart. The company is facing increased scrutiny from countries across the world as governments try to strengthen data privacy regulation. It also doesn't come entirely out of the blue: Google announced early last year it wanted to make third-party cookies obsolete over the course of two years. But it’s still a surprise that the company is making changes before it’s forced to.

— Mat Smith

Square is buying a majority stake in Tidal

Jay-Z will sit on the Square board.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Square, the payments company, has bought a majority stake in Tidal for the equivalent of $297 million in cash and stock. Jack Dorsey, Square's CEO (and Twitter's, in case you forgot), says the deal was an effort to find "new ways" for artists to get paid.

Majority stake owner Jay-Z (who's already collaborating with Dorsey on a Bitcoin fund) will join Square's board of directors with influence over other products. Unfortunately, at least according to Jack Dorsey’s tweets, the company still wants to be known as TIDAL, not Tidal. It might be a bit late to make that happen. Continue reading.

Senators ask the FCC to change the definition of high-speed broadband

They want base speeds of 100 Mbps for uploads and downloads.

A group of four senators is calling on the Federal Communications Commission to change its definition of high-speed broadband to significantly increase base speeds. Under the current FCC policy, created in 2015, 25 Mbps down/3 Mbps up is the minimum standard for broadband, which might be enough for Netflix, but not if you want to do more with your internet connection in 2021. In their letter, Senators Joe Manchin, Rob Portman, Michael Bennet and Angus King say that more capable speeds, especially for uploads, are needed in the connected future, touching on telemedicine and live-streamed classes and lessons. Continue reading.

Razer made their own smart glasses

They'll double as headphones, too.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Smart glasses sound cool, but the products we’ve seen so far have been unremarkable. And kind of chunky. Now Razer, which tries making everything, has announced its own spin on the wearable that looks a lot like Amazon’s Echo Frames, but with blue light blocking features. We’re still talking about renders at this point, but the Razer Anzu frames will feature touch controls to manage music playback, accept or reject calls, activate your phone's assistant or turn on "gaming mode." They use a customized Bluetooth 5.1 connection that brings 60ms latency that should prevent your audio from stuttering. Also, Razer promises "more than 5 hours of battery life" on a single charge.

If you’re already sold, they’re available now for $200, with a carrying case, a USB-A charging cable and polarized UVA/UVB sunglass replacement lenses, at Razer's website and Best Buy. Continue reading.

Of course 'Fortnite’ has a sea shanty emote

'One day, when the squaddin' is done, we'll take our dub and go.'

The Morning After
The Morning After

Fortnite tries to fold anything and everything into its battle royale fights. Now, there’s a new emote that uses a version of “Soon May the Wellerman Come,” the traditional folk song at the heart of the sea shanty craze, but with Fortnite-themed lyrics. If you’re part of a squad, and you all use the emote at the same time, your characters will sing in harmony. Even if they’re Ryu and Ripley. Continue reading.

Sonos' new $169 portable speaker leaks

Think of the Roam as a smaller, more affordable Sonos Move.

Sonos
Sonos

It’s called the Sonos Roam, and like the Move before it, it will have the ability to play audio over both WiFi and Bluetooth connections. According to the leak at The Verge, it will reportedly cost $169 when it goes on sale on April 20th. That’s probably more than most people want to spend on a Bluetooth speaker, but it is a significant discount on the Move’s current $399 price tag. It’s also smaller. There’s no shortage of wireless portable Bluetooth speakers out there, but we’ll have to wait until March 9th to figure out if Sonos can stand out. Continue reading.

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer will have Amazon Fire TV built-in

And a privacy screen will stop the driver from sneaking a peek at ‘Mrs. Maisel’.

Jeep
Jeep

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will have plenty to keep passengers entertained during long trips — they’ll be the first vehicles to have Amazon Fire TV built-in to the infotainment system.

Passengers will be able to watch movies and shows, play games, use apps and access Alexa on the road through Fire TV for Auto. They can watch shows and movies together or separately, through multiple screens. There's also a privacy filter in place on the front passenger seat’s display to stop the driver from watching along when their eyes should be on the road. Continue reading.

'Coming 2 America' gets an early release on Amazon Prime

HBO Max's 'Made for Love' stars a woman with a surveillance chip in her head

Facebook taught a computer vision system how to supervise its own learning process

Valve halts development on 'Artifact,' makes it free for everyone

Google Chrome update cycles are about to get even shorter

Samsung and Mastercard are collaborating on a fingerprint payment card

Samsung's ISOCELL 2.0 could boost the quality of your next phone camera

Porsche's $91,000 Taycan Cross Turismo EV will arrive in the US this summer

Nubia's new Red Magic phone packs a 165Hz screen and up to 18GB of RAM

NFL hopefuls are turning to AI video analysis to up their game

  • Big business offers booster shot for Germany's shambolic vaccine roll-out

    German big business has offered to step in and salvage the country’s ailing coronavirus vaccination roll-out — for free. With Germany lagging far behind the UK and US, some of its biggest companies including Deutsche Bank, Allianz, Adidas and Siemens are set to offer their services at talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday. They say they could help accelerate the roll-out and clear a backlog that has left Germany unable to use 3.4 million jabs that remain sitting in storage. They have proposed putting Germany’s 12,000 company doctors to work and say their empty office buildings could be used as vaccination centres. Mrs Merkel’s government is said to be reluctant to accept their help over fears company employees would be able to jump the queue ahead of priority groups, but businesses say they would stick to the government's priority categories. Companies including sportswear brand Adidas, manufacturing giant Siemens and insurance company Allianz are offering to give the jab to their employees — and in some cases to their immediate family members. “We want to make our contribution. That’s why we brought this idea to politicians weeks ago,” said Mathias Döpfner, chief executive of Axel Springer, Germany’s largest media group. “Our company doctors could vaccinate both our employees and, in the future, their family members, in accordance with the official vaccination schedule.”

  • Kia's 2021 Niro hybrids add a few new tech features

    2021 Kia Niro Hybrid and PHEV models will include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

  • Samsung and Mastercard are working on a fingerprint payment card

    Samsung is collaborating with Mastercard on a biometric scanning payment card with a built-in fingerprint reader.

  • Alphabet is reportedly working on a wearable that can pick out voices in a crowd

    Alphabet’s moonshot factory is reportedly developing a wearable device that could augment your hearing.

  • Square is buying a majority stake in Tidal

    Jack Dorsey's Square is buying control of Tidal in hopes of finding new ways for musicians to get paid.

  • UK watchdog looks to 'open banking' apps to help boost competition

    Britain's competition watchdog wants a new independent banking industry body to accelerate take-up of "open banking" apps to spawn new fintech companies and offer more choice to consumers. Open banking allows third-party internet based applications to compete with big banks by accessing a customer's accounts to make payments, or find better deals on loans and other services and products. The Competition and Markets Authority on Friday launched a public consultation until the end of March on strengthening how the financial sector operates open banking and ensures sufficient competition.

  • HBO Max's 'Made for Love' stars a woman with a surveillance chip in her head

    Come for the trailer's dystopia, stay for Ray Romano's version of 'Crazy in Love.'

  • Swiss mull 'burqa ban' in vote centering on security, rights

    At a time when seemingly everyone in Europe is wearing masks to battle COVID-19, the Swiss go to the polls Sunday to vote on a long-laid proposal to ban face-coverings, both the niqabs and burqas worn by a few Muslim women in the country and the ski masks and bandannas used by protesters. Critics say the proposal “Yes to a ban on covering the face” is an ironic throwback to a time not long ago when violent extremism was a greater concern than global pandemic, and say it would unfairly stigmatize Muslims who wear full face-covering burqas or niqabs, which have open slits for the eyes, in Switzerland. Proponents, including populist, right-wing movements behind the idea, say it’s needed to combat what they consider a sign of the oppression of women and to uphold a basic principle that faces should be shown in a free society like that of the rich Alpine democracy.

  • Valve halts development on 'Artifact,' makes it free for everyone

    Valve is done with Artifact.

  • Nubia's new Red Magic phone packs a 165Hz screen and up to 18GB of RAM

    Nubia is back with the Snapdragon 888-based Red Magic 6 series gaming phone, which boasts a faster internal fan, along with two world firsts in the mobile market: a 165Hz display and up to 18GB of RAM.

  • EA bans a FIFA player for life after racist abuse of ex-footballer Ian Wright

    The teen sent the messages to Wright after losing an Ultimate Team game.

  • 'Coming 2 America' gets an early release on Amazon Prime

    You can watch the 'Coming to America' sequel on Amazon right now, one day early.

  • Nasdaq ends sharply lower after Powell comments

    Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down nearly 10% from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields. A decline of 10% from its February record high would confirm the Nasdaq is in a correction. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 1.533% after Powell's comments, which did not point to changes in the Fed's asset purchases to tackle the recent jump in yields.

  • How stimulus checks can give you a $14,000 windfall this year

    Some households are collecting a big pile of federal money in 2021.

  • Joe Biden's stimulus check changes: Do you still qualify for $1,400?

    The president has agreed to a compromise making millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • Texas watchdog says grid operator made $16-billion error

    A firm hired to monitor Texas' power markets says the region's grid manager overpriced electricity over two days during last month's energy crisis, resulting in $16 billion in overcharges.

  • Oil Sands Give OPEC a Boost With Half-Million-Barrel Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Major oil sands producers in Western Canada will idle almost half a million barrels a day of production next month, helping tighten global supplies as oil prices surge.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s plans to conduct 30 days of maintenance at its Horizon oil sands upgrader in April will curtail roughly 250,000 barrels a day of light synthetic crude output, company President Tim McKay said in an interview Thursday. Work on the Horizon upgrader coincides with maintenance at other cites.Suncor Energy Inc. plans a major overhaul of its U2 crude upgrader, cutting output by 130,000 barrels a day over the entire second quarter. Syncrude Canada Ltd. will curb 70,000 barrels a day during the quarter because of maintenance in a unit.The supply cuts out of Northern Alberta, following a surprise OPEC+ decision to not increase output next month, could add more support to the recent rally in crude prices. OPEC+ had been debating whether to restore as much as 1.5 million barrels a day of output in April but decided to wait.The Saudi-led alliance closely monitors other major oil producers as it seeks to manage the entire global market, and surging production in North America was its biggest headache in recent years -- especially from U.S. shale but also from Canada.“The U.S., Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada, Brazil and other well endowed countries with hydrocarbon reserves -- we need to work with each other, collaboratively,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said after the group’s meeting on Thursday.Read More: Saudis Bet ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Is Over in Push for Pricier OilCanada’s contribution to balancing the market with less production, much like slowing output in the U.S., is not a deliberate market-management strategy but significant nonetheless.Even though the output cuts are short-term, the battered oil-sands industry shouldn’t be a concern for the Saudis in the long run either, judging from McKay’s outlook for the industry.“I can’t see much growth in the oil sands happening because there is going to be less demand in the future,” he said. “The first step is we have to get our carbon footprint down.”After years of rising output turned Canada into the world’s fourth-largest crude producer, expansion projects have nearly halted on the heels of two market crashes since 2014.Adding to its struggles, Canada’s oil industry is being shunned by some investors such as Norway’s $1.3 trillion wealth fund amid concern that the higher carbon emissions associated with oil sands extraction will worsen climate change. These forces help make future growth in the oil sands unlikely, said McKay, whose company is among the largest producers in the country.Oil sands upgraders turn the heavy bitumen produced in oil sands mines into light synthetic crude that’s similar to benchmarks West Texas Intermediate and Brent. Syncrude Sweet Premium for April gained 60 cents on Thursday to $1.50 a barrel premium to WTI, the strongest price since May, NE2 Group data show.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop spikes as investors eye cryptic tweet by shareholder

    GameStop shares closed up 6.4% at $131.93 after earlier hitting $147.87, their highest since a surge in the heavily shorted stock late last month. One analyst and some Twitter users pointed to a cryptic tweet by Ryan Cohen, a major shareholder of GameStop and founder of e-commerce firm Chewy.com, as a plausible reason for the move, although Reuters could not independently determine causation. The late afternoon rally in GameStop began roughly around the time that Cohen tweeted what appeared to be a screenshot with the puppet dog advertising mascot of Pets.com, a famous casualty of the dotcom bubble two decades ago.

  • Mortgage Rates Are Back Above 3%. Here’s Where They’re Headed Next.

    Mortgage rates have risen past a psychological benchmark for the first time since they fell to historic lows during the pandemic. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.02% this past week, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey—the first time since July that the rate has risen above 3%. “Since reaching a low point in January, mortgage rates have risen by more than 30 basis points,” wrote Freddie Mac’s chief economist, in a release.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher — But You Might Still Influence How Big Yours Is

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.