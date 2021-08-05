Thryv’s “Winning on Main Street” Podcast Features ‘Duct Tape Marketing' Creator and Best-Selling Author John Jantsch

Small Business Owners and Advocates Carol Roth, Al Levi and Jeffrey Shaw Also Featured

Dallas, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv’s “Winning on Main Street,” small business podcast series provides actionable insights each week to help America’s small businesses modernize and automate the way they do business. The popular show this week features John Jantsch, creator of the well-known ‘Duct Tape Marketing System’, and in previous weeks featured small business experts and advocates Carol Roth, Al Levi, and Jeffrey Shaw.

Secrets of Small Business Marketing from Duct Tape Marketing, featuring John Jantsch

John Jantsch is a marketing consultant, speaker, and best-selling author of Duct Tape Marketing, Duct Tape Selling, The Commitment Engine, The Referral Engine, and SEO for Growth. He is the creator of the Duct Tape Marketing System and the Duct Tape Marketing Consulting Network that trains and licenses small business marketing consultants around the world. John explains the Duct Tape marketing system that helps small businesses be more successful. Listen here.

Where Small Businesses Get It Wrong When It Comes to Customer Loyalty, featuring Carol Roth

Carol Roth is a content creator, “recovering” investment banker, New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, TV pundit, and host. Carol Roth’s experience overlaps content creation, on-camera and in-person hosting, finance, business, economics, pop culture, and even comedy. She advocates for small businesses, small government, and big hair. Carol gave us an overview of her latest book The War on Small Business and tips on how small businesses can create true customer loyalty. Listen here.

How You Can Scale Your Small Business and Live Life the Way You Want To, featuring Al Levi

Al Levi spent more than 25 years working in every facet of his family's plumbing, heating, cooling (and now electrical) business before exiting the business and launching his coaching career. According to him, “I made every mistake you can make,” and “realized one day I was going to be a rich dead guy.” Listen here.

Story continues

How to Attract the Right Customers and Unlock Growth in Your Business, featuring Jeffrey Shaw

Jeffrey Shaw is one of the preeminent portrait photographers in the United States. After 35 years of exceptional service to his exclusive clientele, Jeffrey decided to share his knowledge of business, branding, and marketing to support self-employed and small business owners as well as progressive-minded companies. Jeffrey gave us an insight look at the strategies he employs when coaching clients and the mindset needed to unlock growth in your business. Listen here.

About “Winning on Main Street”

The company podcast, hosted by Thryv’s Gordon Henry, invites guests, many of them successful small business operators themselves, to explain how small businesses can attract and engage consumers whose expectations have changed post-pandemic. Often, guests explain that business owners must recognize we are living in a new normal where consumers expect local businesses to be as easy to do business with as big businesses with well-known brands.

“Winning on Main Street” also highlights the fundamentals of running a small business. Past episodes have focused on how small businesses can get credit, manage cash flow, find and hire the right employees, identify and market to their ideal customer, protect themselves with affordable legal help, and scale their business with an eye toward future sales.

The “Winning on Main Street” small business podcast series from Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY)— a SaaS and marketing solutions company with over 400,000 small business clients worldwide and the provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end customer experience platform built for growing small business—is hosted by Henry who is the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. In each episode, Henry sits down with small business owners, entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss the challenges of starting, maintaining and growing a business.

“Winning on Main Street” small business podcast episodes are currently streaming on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, YouTube, or most platforms where podcasts are found. Visit winningonmainstreet.com for more small business resources.

About Gordon Henry

Gordon Henry is the Chief Strategy Officer of Thryv, Inc. and the host of Thryv’s “Winning on Main Street” small business podcast series. With over 25 years of experience in client acquisition strategies and marketing, Gordon is passionate about helping small businesses grow, modernize, and thrive in today’s evolving environment. An expert in marketing and the tools small businesses use to position themselves in the marketplace, Gordon invites industry experts on his podcast and asks guests about the challenges they face and the technology they use to get ahead in their industries. Learn more about Gordon.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

The company owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables business managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 SMBs globally that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Thryv acquired Sensis, Australia’s leading digital, marketing and directory services provider, which helps Australians connect and engage through its leading platforms, digital consumer businesses (Yellow™, White Pages™, TrueLocal™ and Whereis™), search engine marketing and optimization services, website products, social, data and mapping solutions, and through its digital agency Found™. Sensis is also Australia’s largest print directory publisher including the Yellow Pages™ and White Pages™.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Sensis has a sales presence in all states and territories across Australia.

Learn more about Thryv on LinkedIn and Medium.

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

214.392.9609

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

Investor Contact:

Cameron Lessard

Thryv, Inc.

214.773.7022

cameron.lessard@thryv.com

KJ Christopher

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.7068

KJ.Christopher@thryv.com

###

CONTACT: Paige Blankenship Thryv, Inc. 2143929609 paige.blankenship@thryv.com



