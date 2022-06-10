U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,018.25
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,238.00
    -25.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,312.25
    +37.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,850.80
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.61
    +0.10 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.20
    -5.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    -0.22 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0606
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.29
    +2.33 (+9.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2479
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8700
    -0.5080 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,952.84
    -535.23 (-1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.10
    -7.38 (-1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,398.31
    -77.90 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the tunable diode laser analyzer market are Emerson Electric Co, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Servomex, AMETEK Inc, ABB Ltd, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, NEO monitors, Siemens AG, SpectraSensors, and Focused Photonics.

New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284609/?utm_source=GNW


The global tunable diode laser analyzer market is expected to grow from $370.84 million in 2021 to $414.26 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The market is expected to grow to $609.36 million in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.

The tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market consist of sales of tunable diode laser analyzer by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture tunable diode laser analyzer. Tunable diode laser analyzers (TDL analyzers) are gas analyzers that use laser absorption spectrometry to determine the concentration of specific species in a gas mixture.

The main types of tunable diode laser analyzer are oxygen (O2) analyzer, ammonia (NH3) analyzer, Cox analyzer, moisture (H2O) analyzer, HX analyzer, CxHx analyzer, and other types.The ammonia (NH3) gas analyzer is a unique tunable diode laser spectrometer used for direct ammonia measurement in stack and ammonia slip applications.

The different measurement types include in-situ, and extractive. The various end-use industries involved are oil and gas, metals and mining, fertilizers, cement, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, and semiconductors.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The increase in demand for use of tunable diode laser analyzers for boilers and furnaces in plants in different industries has positively impacted the tunable diode laser analyzer market.The combustion furnace and boilers used in plants in different industries are used as energy sources and a large amount of exhaust gas is emitted through them in manufacturing plants.

To control the amount of gas emitted from the plants, tunable diode analyzers are being extensively used by many industries.For instance, the TDL200 Tunable Diode Analyzer, by YOKOGAWA, a major player in the industry, provides optimum combustion control in furnaces in manufacturing plants.

Thus, the demand for tunable diode analyzers to use in furnaces to control gas emissions from manufacturing plants has driven the market in the historic period.

Players operating in the tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) field are increasingly focusing on developing technologically advanced gas analyzers.The companies are launching continuous gas analyzers with TDLA and Quantum Cascade Laser.

For instance, in March 2019, Emerson Electric, a US-based manufacturing company introduced Rosemount CT4400 continuous gas analyzer. The Rosemount CT4400 continuous gas analyzer is a purpose-built Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) and Tunable Diode Laser (TDL) analyzer that helps plants minimize ownership costs and accurately report pollutants in environmental monitoring applications evaluating standard components such as oxygen (O2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitric oxide (NO), carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and carbon monoxide (CO).

In December 2019, Nederman, a leading player in the gas analyzer market acquired Gasmet for Euro 56 million ($64 million) on a cash and debt-free basis.The acquisition of Gasmet will help Nederman to strengthen its monitoring and control technology division.

Gasmet is a Finland-based company that specializes in the manufacturing of FTIR (Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy) gas analyzer and emissions monitoring systems.

The countries covered in the tunable diode laser analyzer market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284609/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Saudis Cut Oil Flows to China While Meeting Most Asian Requests

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesSaudi Arabia will provide some Chinese buyers with less crude than they asked for next month, while fulfilling requests from many other customers in Asia after

  • Oil prices fall as partial Shanghai lockdowns stoke demand worries

    Oil prices slipped on Friday but remained within touching distance of three-month highs as fears over new COVID-19 lockdown measures in Shanghai outweighed solid demand for fuels in the United States, the world's top consumer. Brent crude futures for August were down 33 cents, or 0.3%, at $122.74 a barrel at 0647 GMT, after dropping to as low as $121.60 earlier in the session and declining 0.4% on the previous day. "Oil has continued retreating in Asia, driven by China slowdown fears after widened COVID mass testing was announced for Shanghai this weekend," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said.

  • Putin says Russia will not mothball oil wells despite West's import ban

    The United States introduced its embargo on Russian imports in March just days after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine, while the European Union agreed last month in principle to gradually cut 90% of its oil imports from Russia by the end of this year. Putin said the West will not be able to completely stop using Russian energy resources over next few years.

  • Oil prices could go ‘parabolic,’ putting global economy in ‘critical situation,’ says Trafigura chief

    Oil prices could enter a “parabolic state,” posing a threat to global economic growth, the head of commodity trading giant Trafigura warns.

  • Shenzhen wants to double semiconductor output by 2025 under new plan to boost tech industry

    China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen wants to double the value of its existing chip sector within three years as part of a broader push to improve the country's self-sufficiency in core technologies. Shenzhen, known as China's Silicon Valley, announced a plan to build "an influential cluster" for the semiconductor industry by 2025, including the development of leading national capabilities in manufacturing, packaging and testing of chips. By 2025, Shenzhen aims to develop a semiconductor indust

  • UK food supply 'vulnerable' after fertiliser factory closes permanently

    Britain's food supply is now "vulnerable" after spiralling energy bills prompted the permanent closure of one of only two major fertiliser plants, farmers have warned.

  • European Gas Jumps as Fire in US Compounds Russia Supply Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s natural gas prices jumped after a fire at a large export terminal in the US wiped out deliveries to a market that’s on high alert over tight Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdo

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Find Buyers

    Crude oil markets initially dipped on Thursday but have found buyers in order to continue to drive it higher.

  • Let's Check on DocuSign Ahead of Earnings

    In our last review of the charts of DocuSign back on March 11, we wrote that "Today could become a meaningful low on the chart but it is way too early to declare the downtrend is over. Stand aside and let's see if any lower shadows are seen in the days ahead.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Slide as Yields Break Higher

    Market prepare for Friday’s U.S. Consumer Price Index report

  • Air New Zealand raises annual earnings forecast on improved demand

    New Zealand recently said it would fully reopen its international borders from end-July, and the country welcomed travelers from trans-Tasman neighbor Australia for the first time since mid-2021 in April. The airline now expects an annual loss before tax and significant items to be less than NZ$750 million ($478.73 million), compared to a prior forecast of less than NZ$800 million. Domestic demand has improved in recent weeks with business-related demand returning to about 90% of pre-COVID levels, the airline said.

  • As Boeing slows, MAX inventory rises in Wichita

    Spirit CEO Tom Gentile said Wednesday that around 85-90 737 MAX fuselages are now in storage in Wichita.

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • 10 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best coal stocks to invest in. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the coal industry and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In. Energy produced from coal fulfils nearly one third of the global demand for power. Countries such […]

  • Airbus deliveries fell 6% in May amid supply chain pressure

    Airbus confirmed on Wednesday it delivered 6% fewer airplanes in May, compared to the same month last year, as the aerospace industry wrestles with tight supply chains. The announcement confirms a Reuters report last week that Airbus had delivered approximately 47 jets in May. Deliveries included 37 of the A320-family single-aisle aircraft that make up the bulk of the company's income, suggesting that Airbus added to a backlog of undelivered planes based on its latest announced production rate of 50 a month.

  • Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Signals a Buying Opportunity

    One way to measure sentiment around Bitcoin is the Fear and Greed Index, a compilation of differently weighted statistics that gives us a gauge on whether there is too much fear or too much greed in the market. This index has proved to be fairly efficient at capturing future trends for Bitcoin. A moving average of the Fear and Greed Index provides more context to the current market and is less influenced by day-to-day swings.

  • Oil prices have jumped. Yet these three energy ETFs remain a relative bargain. Can you cash in?

    Energy ETFs are still priced very low compared to expected earnings, creating a cushion for investors.

  • As Gas Prices Near $5 a Gallon, Record Fuel Costs Upend Businesses, U.S. Economy

    As gasoline prices approach a record average of $5 a gallon, fuel costs are rippling through almost every corner of business and beginning to alter consumer behavior.

  • Intel pauses some hiring, inflation hits lawn services, Amy Schumer blamed for tampon shortage

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Intel's hiring freeze, inflation impacting landscape services, and Procter & Gamble blaming Amy Schumer for the nationwide tampon shortage.

  • US Natural Gas Slumps After Fire at Texas LNG Export Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas prices tumbled after a fire broke out at a Texas export terminal, threatening to leave supplies of the fuel stranded in the domestic American market despite surging overseas demand. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Pr