Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket to Be Worth US$ 38.8 Million by The Year 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket Will Grow By 8.6% CAGR As Motorcycle Sales Pick Up Momentum 2021 Onwards

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights analysis, the Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket is projected to be valued at US$ 17.1 Bn in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.



Attribute Details Base Year Value (2020A) US$ 15.8 Bn Estimated Year Value (2021E) US$ 17 Bn Projected Year Value (2031F) US$ 38.8 Bn Value CAGR (2021-2031) 8.60 % Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2021E) 53.10 %



Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14159

Rising traffic issues on roads due to congestion caused by four-wheelers or heavy vehicles is expected to remain a key factor driving the growth of the two wheeler accessories aftermarket throughout the forecast period.

The ongoing crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe impact on the global economy. It has resulted in complete shutdown of the supply chain networks and manufacturing activities. This has subsequently affected the two wheeler accessories aftermarket causing a significant fall in the market growth.

However, two wheeler accessories aftermarket is expected to recover sharply as the economic activity resumes post the containment of pandemic.

Two wheeler accessories are increasingly adopted across the world. Demand is expected to remain high especially in North American and European countries. It has been observed that there is Increase in motorcycle touring since past few years, which has boosted the use of motorcycles for recreational and leisure purposes. This in turn, will lead to high demand for two wheeler accessories.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14159

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and ‘000 Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, BENELUX, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, Oceania, GCC Countries, Turkey and South Africa Key Segments Covered Product Type, Two Wheeler Type, By Sales Channel, And Region Key Companies Profiled TVS Motor Company

Yamaha Motor Company Ltd.

Hero Motocorp Ltd.

Harley Davidson

Vega Auto Accessories Ltd.

Studds Accessories Ltd.

OM Steel Industries

Osram Licht AG

AGV Sports Group

Steelbird Hi- Tech India Pvt. Ltd.

YF Protector Co. Ltd

Aplinestars USA Inc.

AltRider LLC.

Cobra USA Inc.

Motrosport Aftermarket Group

Rizoma S.r.l

Scorpion Sports Inc. Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Key Takeaways of Two Wheeler Accessories Aftermarket Study

Story continues

On the basis of sales channel, independent outlets segment is estimated to account for a significant share in the global two wheeler accessories aftermarket as the number of independent repair shops are increasing globally.

Based on two wheeler type, standard motorcycle segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

According to the analysis, China will continue registering high growth at 9.6% CAGR, accounting for maximum sales in East Asia two wheeler aftermarket.

South Asia & Pacific is anticipated to ride on high demand in India, which will account for nearly half of sales in two wheeler accessories aftermarket through 2031.

Sales in Japan two wheeler accessories aftermarket will total US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14159

Two wheeler accessories aftermarket is expected to be an opportunistic market in the forecast period owing to increase in sales of accessories through online platforms and convenience offered by online distribution channels. Manufacturers are focusing on research & development for advanced products with higher durability and improved life cycle to gain competitive edge. These factors are expected to positively influence demand for two wheeler accessories during the forecast period, subsequently pushing sales in two wheeler accessories aftermarket.

Competitive Landscape

The two wheeler accessories aftermarket is moderately fragmented, in which the leading players account for nearly half of the market share. The penetration of small regional players makes this market more competitive.

Some of the key players in the market are TVS Motor Company , Yamaha Motor Company Ltd, Hero Motocorp Ltd, Harley- Davidson Inc, Vega Auto Accessories Pvt. Ltd, Studds Accessories Ltd, Om Steel Industries, Osram Licht AG, AGV Sports Group, GIVI Srl, Steelbird Hi- Tech India Pvt. Ltd, YF Protector Co. Ltd, Foshan Xinmatuo Motorcycle Parts Industrial Company, Akrapovic d.d, Aplinestars USA Inc, AltRider LLC, Barracudamoto S.r.l, Cobra USA Inc., EMGO International Ltd., Jiangmen Pengchang Helmets Ltd., Motorsport Aftermarket Group, RIVCO Products Inc., Rizoma S.r.l, Scorpion Sports Inc. among others. These players have higher shares in the global market, and have longstanding relationships with a number of distributors, giving them an upper hand among their peers.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Automotive Domain

Two Wheeler Rental Market

Renting a two wheeler can be considered as an extension to the car rental system, wherein the lessee of two wheelers leases it to customers on per-day basis. Renting of such transportation vehicles has grown considerably over the years, especially within the working-class population who require two wheelers on an immediate basis.

Two Wheeler Fuel Injection System Market

The widespread demand for two wheelers now a days has been driving the market for the global two wheeler fuel injection system market. Increasing air pollution in the Asian areas and the introduction of the new technologies such as electronic fuel injection system has raised up the opportunities for the global two wheeler fuel injection system market.

Two Wheeler Anti-Lock Braking System Market

Comprising a hydraulic control unit, master cylinder assembly, power booster, and electronic control units, anti-lock braking systems are gaining popularity as an automobile safety system owing to the improvements it makes to the braking performance.

Two Wheeler Fenders Market

Although two wheeler fenders are not essential for the basic functioning of a vehicle, they continue to be an important aftermarket safety accessory. The two wheeler fenders market is growing at a healthy pace with leading market players introducing innovative designs and materials to manufacture two wheeler fenders.

Two Wheeler Seats Market

A two wheeler seat, also known as a saddle in some parts of the world, is nothing but a provision for the rider and passenger to sit on. The seat attached to a two wheeler is sturdy in construction, lightweight and able to support the weight of the rider.

Two Wheeler Handlebars Market

Two wheeler handlebars are a part of the steering mechanism. These are rods that facilitate the driver in steering a vehicle/two wheeler. Handlebars are available in different sizes, shapes, and designs.

Two Wheeler Chain Sprocket Kit Market

The two wheeler chain sprocket kit market is projected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period, up from US$ 4.87 Bn in 2021, to reach a valuation of US$ 17 Bn by 2032.

Two Wheeler Electric Starter Magnet Market

Two wheeler electric starter magnet market is likely to record a promising CAGR 10.6% during the forecast period. The market is currently valued at US$ 36.96 Bn and is likely to reach US$ 93 Bn by 2032.

Two Wheeler Footrest Market

A non-moving piece of metal or rubber which generally is used by a pillion rider to rest his/her foot is known as two wheeler footrest. Footrest in two wheelers is usually used for the convenience, safety and comfort.

Wiper Blade Market

Assessment on the wiper blade market reveals that the industry is expected to progress at around 6% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increased demand for vehicles and the introduction of rear wipers in new range of vehicles is projected to boost the market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/two-wheeler-accessories-aftermarket



