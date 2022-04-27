U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,183.96
    +8.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,301.93
    +61.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,488.93
    -1.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.04
    -6.44 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.09
    +0.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.60
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    -0.0084 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2542
    -0.0032 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4300
    +1.2200 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,225.38
    +822.30 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.99
    +14.07 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

United States Lime & Minerals Reports First Quarter 2022 Results and Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • USLM
United States Lime &amp; Minerals, Inc.
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.

DALLAS, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ: USLM) today reported first quarter 2022 results:

The Company’s revenues in the first quarter 2022 were $50.9 million, compared to $41.7 million in the first quarter 2021, an increase of $9.2 million, or 22.2%. Lime and limestone revenues were $50.3 million in the first quarter 2022, compared to $41.4 million in the first quarter 2021, an increase of $8.9 million, or 21.6%. The increase in Company revenues in the first quarter 2022, compared to the first quarter 2021, resulted primarily from increased sales volumes of the Company’s lime and limestone products, principally due to increased demand from the Company’s construction, industrial, environmental, and oil and gas services customers. The first quarter 2022 was also favorably impacted by increases in the average selling prices for the Company’s lime and limestone products.

The Company’s gross profit was $14.5 million in the first quarter 2022, compared to $11.8 million in the first quarter 2021, an increase of $2.7 million, or 22.5%. Lime and limestone gross profit was $14.2 million in the first quarter 2022, compared to $11.8 million in the first quarter 2021, an increase of $2.4 million, or 20.3%. The increase in gross profit in the first quarter 2022, compared to the first quarter 2021, resulted primarily from the increased revenues discussed above, partially offset by increased production costs.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $3.6 million in the first quarter 2022, compared to $3.1 million in the first quarter 2021, an increase of $0.6 million, or 18.5%. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to increased personnel expenses.

The Company reported net income of $8.7 million ($1.53 per share diluted), compared to $7.0 million ($1.24 per share diluted) in the first quarter 2021, an increase of $1.6 million, or 23.3%.

The Company is continuing to experience rising costs, particularly those associated with energy and transportation. Additionally, the Company is challenged by ongoing supply chain delays and disruptions which, if they persist, could adversely affect the Company’s profitability.

“We are pleased with our results for the first quarter 2022 and the ability of our team to address the effects of rising costs and supply chain issues,” said Timothy W. Byrne, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Byrne added, “We are continuing to increase the prices of our lime and limestone products in an effort to mitigate the effects of our increasing costs.”

Dividend

The Company announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company’s common stock. This dividend is payable on June 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2022.

* * *

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed public company with headquarters in Dallas, Texas, is a manufacturer of lime and limestone products, supplying primarily the construction (including highway, road and building contractors), industrial (including paper and glass manufacturers), metals (including steel producers), environmental (including municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities and flue gas treatment processes), roof shingle manufacturers, agriculture (including poultry and cattle feed producers), and oil and gas services industries. The Company operates lime and limestone plants and distribution facilities in Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Arkansas Lime Company, ART Quarry TRS LLC (DBA Carthage Crushed Limestone), Colorado Lime Company, Mill Creek Dolomite, LLC, Texas Lime Company, U.S. Lime Company, U.S. Lime Company – Shreveport, U.S. Lime Company – St. Clair, and U.S. Lime Company – Transportation. In addition, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, U.S. Lime Company – O & G, LLC, has royalty and non-operating working interests pursuant to an oil and gas lease and a drillsite agreement on its Johnson County, Texas property, located in the Barnett Shale Formation.

Any statements contained in this news release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the impact of rising costs and supply chain issues, that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned that such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables Follow)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

INCOME STATEMENTS

Revenues

$

50,909

$

41,674

Cost of revenues

36,442

29,869

Gross profit

$

14,467

$

11,805

Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

3,635

$

3,067

Operating profit

$

10,832

$

8,738

Interest expense

63

62

Interest and other income, net

(60

)

(34

)

Income tax expense

2,161

1,679

Net income

$

8,668

$

7,031

Income per share of common stock:

Basic

$

1.53

$

1.24

Diluted

$

1.53

$

1.24

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

Basic

5,667

5,651

Diluted

5,677

5,664

Cash dividends per share of common stock

$

0.20

$

0.16

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

BALANCE SHEETS

Assets:

Current assets

$

152,766

$

150,430

Property, plant and equipment, net

168,153

162,172

Other non-current assets

3,828

3,594

Total assets

$

324,747

$

316,196

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:

Current liabilities

$

10,937

$

11,188

Deferred tax liabilities, net

23,493

23,055

Other long-term liabilities

4,011

3,747

Stockholders’ equity

286,306

278,206

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

324,747

$

316,196


Contact: Timothy W. Byrne

(972) 991-8400


Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock pops after hours on earnings, daily active users

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down better than expected quarterly earnings for Facebook parent Meta.

  • Ford earnings beat expectations, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest earnings report for Ford.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Meta earnings: 'Facebook is in a pitstop,' analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to look at Meta's shares jump amid its Q1 earnings beat and revenue miss, users growth, advertising monetization, Q2 outlook, and opportunities in social media trends.

  • Apple set to report earnings Thursday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs previews Apple earnings as the tech giant is set to report its quarterly results.

  • Teladoc stock plunges more than 30% after earnings outlook slashed, massive impairment charge

    Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. were getting slammed in after-hours trading Wednesday after the telemedicine company slashed its full year outlook.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Meta earnings: What to look for when Facebook parent reports Q1 results

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi sits down with the Live show to check out what to look for in Meta's Q1 earnings report, including subscriber growth, TikTok competition, and leadership responses.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Was Surging Higher Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) continue to run higher on Wednesday, with the blank check company rising 13.2% at 11:40 a.m. ET. It's the second consecutive day of double-digit stock gains following the announcement that Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR) board of directors has agreed to Elon Musk's buyout offer. Digital World, of course, is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) looking to take Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public.

  • Spotify stock plunges on Q1 earnings despite adding subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • Why F5 Networks Plummeted 13% Today

    Shares of F5 Network (NASDAQ: FFIV) were plummeting today, down 13% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. The company, which makes both hardware and software that houses, governs, protects and deploys business software applications, issued light guidance for the rest of the year, even as last quarter's revenue met and earnings per share beat expectations. In the fiscal second quarter of 2022, which ended March 31, F5's total revenue was down 2%, but there was a big difference between its segments.

  • Why NCR Corporation Stock Crashed Today

    The maker of ATM machines and cash registers fell short of Wall Street's expectations in the first quarter.

  • Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Twitter shares were sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday after a rocky day on the markets on Tuesday.

  • Why Nio and Chinese Tech Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened U.S.- listed Chinese stocks have been taking a beating in recent months. The reasons behind the downtrend include political and regulatory fears, supply chain and raw material cost headwinds, and lockdowns in several cities to try to slow a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Meta Stock Surges After Q1 Earnings Beat, Facebook Active User Rebound

    "More people use our services today than ever before, and I'm proud of how our products are serving people around the world," said CEO Mark Zuckerberg

  • PayPal cuts annual profit view as macroeconomic challenges mount

    The company said it expects adjusted profit between $3.81 and $3.93 on a per share basis, down from its previous forecast of $4.60 to $4.75 per share. Customers in the United States have started tightening their belts in recent months as inflation surges to its highest in decades, pressuring earnings of payment processors like PayPal. In the first three months of the year, PayPal's revenue rose 8% on an FX neutral basis to $6.5 billion, narrowly missing Wall Street estimates of $6.6 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE): Only for the Most Patient Investors

    When eye-catching losses meet the broad market decline, the stock gets hit with a double whammy. Such is the case with General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) which tumbled 10% on the earnings, sinking to a 17-month low. With the rising costs of materials and supply chain disruptions, the company now sees full-year earnings at the low end of its guidance.

  • Meta Stock Jumps on Earnings Report. The Expectations Were Low.

    Shares of Facebook's parent company soared in late trading Wednesday after the company reported a mixed set of results for the first quarter.

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s main social network added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine La

  • Why Visa and Mastercard Are Rising Today

    Shares of the two largest payment rails, Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), had risen nearly 8% and 6%, respectively, as of 10:22 a.m. ET today after Visa reported strong earnings results for its second fiscal quarter of the year. Mastercard, which will report its latest earnings results tomorrow morning, is also benefiting considering how similar the two companies are. "The Omicron variant impacts were short-lived and the global economic recovery that began in the middle of last year continued," Visa CEO Alfred Kelly Jr. said in an earnings statement.