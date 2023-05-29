At US$75.02, Is Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRD.K) Worth Looking At Closely?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRD.K). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$89.96 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$73.18. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Liberty Broadband's current trading price of US$75.02 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Liberty Broadband’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Liberty Broadband?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Liberty Broadband’s ratio of 10.68x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.47x, which means if you buy Liberty Broadband today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Liberty Broadband should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Liberty Broadband’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Liberty Broadband look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Liberty Broadband's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 23%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LBRD.K’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at LBRD.K? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LBRD.K, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for LBRD.K, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Liberty Broadband you should know about.

