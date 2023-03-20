U.S. markets closed

US Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

US Financial 15 Split Corp.
·1 min read
US Financial 15 Split Corp.
US Financial 15 Split Corp.

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05858 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable April 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2023.

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.

 

 

    Distribution Details

 

 

 

Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B)

$0.05858

Record Date:

March 31, 2023

Payable Date:

April 10, 2023


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372          
Local: 416-304-4443        
www.financial15.com   
info@quadravest.com


