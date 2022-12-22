Utility Business Customers Looking for Leadership in the Energy Transition
LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Cogent Syndicated study from Escalent underscores how important it is for utilities to demonstrate their commitment to the environment. After reaching a peak in 2021, the industry Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) Index among business customers dropped a significant eight points to 778 (on a 1,000-point maximum scale), with the decline largely attributed to customers feeling less certain that utilities are committed to using environmentally friendly energy. Escalent’s ECR Index is a comprehensive customer relationship measurement used by utility management to assess customer engagement.
Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business tracks the performance of 82 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The study is published semiannually by Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm with extensive energy and utility experience.
The majority (81%) of businesses have energy-related plans (e.g., sustainability plans, climate plans, and/or emergency response/business continuity plans) in place, and these same businesses have the greatest decline in ECR. The decline in ECR, led by environmental perceptions, indicate that these energy-conscious businesses are increasingly concerned about whether their utility is in lock-step with them on improving environmental performance.
“Leadership during the energy transition is becoming table stakes for business customers, as they are making it clear that environmental performance is increasingly important to them,” said K.C. Boyce, vice president at Escalent. “And while they aren’t necessarily naming ‘leadership through the energy transition’ as an important brand trait for utilities, their perceptions and behaviors such as increased preference for non-utility providers of energy products and services indicate they certainly expect leadership to occur.”
While overall the industry ECR is declining, the 15 Business Customer Champion utilities recognized today have seen increases in engagement from last year. These utilities are effectively talking to their customers about a number of things, including renewable and green energy. The customers of these top-performing utilities view them as significantly more committed to using environmentally friendly energy (+0.41 on a 0-to-10-point scale vs. the industry average) and being committed to transitioning away from fossil fuels (+0.50 vs. the average).
Ameren Illinois
Georgia Power
BGE
MidAmerican Energy
CenterPoint Energy – Midwest
Puget Sound Energy
CenterPoint Energy – South
Salt River Project
Con Edison
Seattle City Light
Consumers Energy
We Energies
Duke Energy Midwest
Xcel Energy Colorado
Florida Power & Light
* Utilities named as Business Customer Champions are selected based on having Engaged Customer Relationship Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or an Engaged Customer Relationship Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.
EAST REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance
ECR score
Con Edison
828
BGE
818
PECO Energy
799
PSE&G
798
National Grid
783
Jersey Central Power & Light
781
PSEG Long Island
772
Eversource Energy
770
Penelec
769
PPL Electric Utilities
766
Duquesne Light
755
West Penn Power
743
Appalachian Power
711
NYSEG
711
MIDWEST REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance
ECR score
We Energies
814
Consumers Energy
808
MidAmerican Energy
804
Duke Energy Midwest
803
Ameren Illinois
796
AES Indiana
785
Ameren Missouri
785
Evergy
783
DTE Energy
782
The Illuminating Company
779
Ohio Edison
773
ComEd
770
Xcel Energy – Midwest
765
Indiana Michigan Power
763
Wisconsin Public Service
758
NIPSCO
756
Alliant Energy
755
AEP Ohio
755
AES Ohio
745
OPPD
732
SOUTH REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance
ECR score
Florida Power & Light
813
Georgia Power
799
TECO Tampa Electric
789
Mississippi Power
789
Dominion Energy South Carolina
787
Duke Energy Carolinas
787
Duke Energy Florida
783
Kentucky Utilities
778
CPS Energy
776
Public Service Company of Oklahoma
775
OG&E
775
Duke Energy Progress
773
Dominion Energy Virginia
768
Alabama Power
767
El Paso Electric
763
JEA
751
Entergy
751
Southwestern Electric Power Company
749
Louisville Gas & Electric
730
FPL Northwest FL
726
WEST REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance
Utility brand name
ECR score
Seattle City Light
847
Puget Sound Energy
829
Salt River Project
829
Xcel Energy Colorado
823
Los Angeles Department of Water & Power
813
Pacific Power
797
SMUD
793
APS
793
NorthWestern Energy
783
Rocky Mountain Power
782
NV Energy
777
Southern California Edison
770
PG&E
769
SDG&E
755
Portland General Electric
755
PNM
751
Idaho Power
730
Colorado Springs Utilities
716
NATURAL GAS UTILITIES: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance
ECR score
CenterPoint Energy – South
816
CenterPoint Energy – Midwest
802
Dominion Energy North Carolina
791
Dominion Energy Ohio
788
Dominion Energy West
782
Virginia Natural Gas
779
Nicor Gas
773
Chattanooga Gas Company
765
About Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business
Escalent conducted surveys among 18,035 business electric and natural gas utility customers of 82 US utility companies. Utilities within the same region are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. The Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) Index is a composite score based upon a 360-degree customer review of how engaged businesses are with their energy utility provider. Scores are composed of ratings across service satisfaction, brand and product experiences. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.
