Victoria Gold Provides Update on ‘Project 250’

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) has completed a Scoping Study designed to assess the potential incorporation of an intermediate scalping screen into the process flow sheet which will serve to bypass fine ore material from the crushing circuit directly to the heap leach pad. The results of this study demonstrate an increase to design throughput of the crushing circuit by approximately 15%, thereby increasing potential annual ore stacking on the heap leach pad by approximately 1.5 million tonnes. This Scoping Study was completed in support of Project 250 whose aim is to increase annual Eagle gold production to 250,000 ounces during 2023.



“Project 250 represents a significant near-term, low cost opportunity to increase annual gold production at Eagle.” stated John McConnell, President & CEO. “The team continues to drive further opportunities to increase value. I am confident Project 250 will produce material benefits for all our stakeholders.”

Early operations at the Eagle Gold Mine have experienced a higher percentage of fine ore material in the run of mine (“ROM”) particle size distribution (“PSD”) than the original design parameters contemplated. As such, the secondary/tertiary fine ore fraction has been higher than expected. The installation of a scalping screen system will serve to bypass ore fines prior to the tertiary crushing circuit and direct this material to the heap leach facility, which is expected to have a positive impact on the entire crushing facility productivity and throughput.

Project 250 targets improvements to the overall efficiency of the Eagle Gold Mine processing and material handling facilities through the elimination of unnecessary recycling of fine ore material that is more suitable to direct delivery to the heap leach pad. This study has identified the required equipment, location thereof and requisite modifications to the existing process layout coupled with capital and operating cost estimates in addition to timelines to effectively execute the engineering and installation.

The scalping screen facility will be located just north of the current fine crushing plant. Fines will be scalped after secondary and prior to tertiary screening and crushing. The chosen location and layout allows for the construction of the screening facility without interrupting the operations through tie-in of two existing conveyors which will result in minimal downtime to commission the facility once constructed.

The selected layout and equipment selection was based on industry standard Bruno simulations with alignment of existing Eagle Gold Mine plant equipment. The screen selected is a Mesto MF-4285-2 double deck multi-slope (banana) screen, identical to the tertiary screens currently utilized at the Eagle Gold Mine. Similarly, the conveyor components, idlers, belting and drives were selected to duplicate the current conveyors; the drives for the new conveyors are however unique. A 6,000 cubic feet per minute dust collector with attendant fans and ducting provides dust collection from the various transfer points and chutes. Dust from the collector hopper is directed to a mixer system which agglomerates the dust prior to discharge to the fines transfer conveyor and then out to the leach pad. An installed 10/25 tonne overhead crane will allow for all screen and related maintenance.

The capital cost estimate of approximately C$18 million includes direct costs for equipment and bulks as well as engineering, procurement and construction, indirect spares, commissioning, freight inclusive of contingency. The operating cost, based on 14 million tonnes being processed per year, is C$0.04 per tonne. The scalping screen facility is expected to increase annual gold production by approximately 15%.

As per the recommendations of the Scoping Study, detailed engineering and procurement of equipment is underway to enable construction to start in Q2 of 2022. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. The Scoping Study report is available on Victoria’s website.

In addition to the scalping screen facility, Project 250 contemplates year round stacking of the heap leach pad which will extend the overall stacking schedule from nine to eleven months a year. Stacking eleven months a year will allow for an annual four week maintenance shutdown of the crushing circuit. Year round stacking requires the addition of two 785 haul trucks and a loader.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., as the “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Dublin Gulch Property

Victoria Gold's 100%-owned Dublin Gulch gold property (the “Property”) is situated in central Yukon Territory, Canada, approximately 375 kilometers north of the capital city of Whitehorse, and approximately 85 kilometers from the town of Mayo. The Property is accessible by road year round, and is located within Yukon Energy's electrical grid.

The Property covers an area of approximately 555 square kilometers, and is the site of the Company's Eagle and Olive Gold Deposits. The Eagle Gold Mine is Yukon's newest operating gold mine. The Eagle and Olive deposits include Proven and Probable Reserves of 3.3 million ounces of gold from 155 million tonnes of ore with a grade of 0.65 grams of gold per tonne, as outlined in a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Eagle Gold Mine dated December 3, 2019. The Mineral Resource under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) for the Eagle and Olive deposits has been estimated to host 227 million tonnes averaging 0.67 grams of gold per tonne, containing 4.7 million ounces of gold in the "Measured and Indicated" category, inclusive of Proven and Probable Reserves, and a further 28 million tonnes averaging 0.65 grams of gold per tonne, containing 0.6 million ounces of gold in the "Inferred" category.

